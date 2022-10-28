ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tamarac, FL

Tamarac Resident Verna Scott Celebrates 107th Birthday

Verna Scott had a few special guests at her birthday celebration. Mayor Michelle Gomez and Tamarac Fire Rescue were with her to celebrate. After all, it was her 107th birthday. On Monday, Gomez said she was happy to wish Verna a very happy birthday on this incredibly historic milestone celebration...
TAMARAC, FL
Tamarac Presents ‘Food Truck Friday’

The city of Tamarac hosts Food Truck Friday fun, music, games, and of course, food for the whole family. Held on Friday, November 4, from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Tamarac Community Center, the event is free to attend and features a variety of local food trucks. Food Truck...
TAMARAC, FL
Sheriff Tony Provides a Helping Hand to Individuals Experiencing Homelessness

We are all only one major crisis away from homelessness. To understand this startling fact, we need look no further than the devastation wrought by Hurricane Ian, which destroyed an untold number of residences and displaced thousands of people into emergency shelters. Many who went to sleep the night before the storm with a home, food, an income and easy access to physical and behavioral healthcare are faced with uncertainties of what’s to come. It can happen that quickly.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Millennium Middle School Golf Competes in MSAA Championship

Millennium Middle School boys and girls golf teams competed in the MSAA Championship on Oct. 26. The boys’ team consists of Amar’e Amaro and Adrian Rodriguez. The two combined for a score of 134, while Ariel McCray played individually for the girls. Sunrise Middle School finished first for the boys, while Westglades Middle School took first place for the girls.
TAMARAC, FL
Detectives Search for Missing Tamarac Teen With Autism

UPDATE: Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit have located 17-year-old Watson Elias. Elias was safely located early Tuesday morning in Lauderdale Lakes and reunited with his family. The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 17-year-old boy...
TAMARAC, FL
$10K Reward Announced in North Lauderdale Grocery Robbery

Detectives on Monday announced a reward of up to $10,000 in the case of a robbery at a North Lauderdale grocery store. Investigators are also continuing to search for a “person of interest” in the case: Lamya Marie Fuller, 20, who they believe may have information about the male robber in the brazen Aug. 23 attack.
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL
Tamarac Crime Update: Auto Thefts and Fraud

Through our joint effort with the Broward Sheriff’s Office to share updates with residents, this is a summary of Tamarac crime and arrests through Oct. 24, 2022. A 70-year-old male was the victim of Auto Theft on 10/20/2022 when his 2007 Mercury Milan was taken without his permission. NW...
TAMARAC, FL

