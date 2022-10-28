Read full article on original website
Poland handles Lakeview to punch ticket to Regional Final for first time
They advance to take on Akron Manchester in the Division III Regional Final on Saturday at Howland High School at 1PM.
'I'm like a relic here': Penguins star returns for 6th season at Youngstown State
Watch the video to hear from Garrett Covington and head coach Jerrod Calhoun.
After reaching playoffs, Mt. Pleasant, East Allegheny set new goal: A postseason win
One of the goals for almost every high school football team is to qualify for the playoffs. The next goal is to advance. That’s what No. 9 East Allegheny and No. 8 Mt. Pleasant will be attempting Friday during the first round of the WPIAL Class 3A playoffs at Mt. Pleasant Area Vikings Stadium. The reward for the winner is a date with No. 1 Belle Vernon (7-2).
Bel Air field hockey cruises to 3A North Region II title with 10-0 win over Aberdeen
The Bel Air field hockey team won the Class 3A North Region II championship in dominating fashion Wednesday. The Bobcats won easily, 10-0, over Aberdeen and the game featured a running clock in the first quarter that ended with a 6-0 lead. “What a great group,” Bobcats coach Megan Lukasavage said. “Sophia Harrison and Paige Feick are playing excellent games every time you put them out on the ...
