ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
27 First News

Poland handles Lakeview to punch ticket to Regional Final for first time

They advance to take on Akron Manchester in the Division III Regional Final on Saturday at Howland High School at 1PM. Poland handles Lakeview to punch ticket to Regional …. They advance to take on Akron Manchester in the Division III Regional Final on Saturday at Howland High School at 1PM.
WARREN, OH
Tribune-Review

After reaching playoffs, Mt. Pleasant, East Allegheny set new goal: A postseason win

One of the goals for almost every high school football team is to qualify for the playoffs. The next goal is to advance. That’s what No. 9 East Allegheny and No. 8 Mt. Pleasant will be attempting Friday during the first round of the WPIAL Class 3A playoffs at Mt. Pleasant Area Vikings Stadium. The reward for the winner is a date with No. 1 Belle Vernon (7-2).
MOUNT PLEASANT, PA
The Baltimore Sun

Bel Air field hockey cruises to 3A North Region II title with 10-0 win over Aberdeen

The Bel Air field hockey team won the Class 3A North Region II championship in dominating fashion Wednesday. The Bobcats won easily, 10-0, over Aberdeen and the game featured a running clock in the first quarter that ended with a 6-0 lead. “What a great group,” Bobcats coach Megan Lukasavage said. “Sophia Harrison and Paige Feick are playing excellent games every time you put them out on the ...
ABERDEEN, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy