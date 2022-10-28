Read full article on original website
Workforce housing project breaks ground on east side of Charleston peninsula
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The city of Charleston will need over 16,000 housing units by 2030, according to its comprehensive plan. The city is making one step toward closing that gap by breaking ground Wednesday on a new workforce housing project coming to the East side of the Peninsula. The...
New affordable housing coming to Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – City of Charleston officials and community stakeholders will host a groundbreaking Wednesday for six new affordable homes to be built on America Street. The project is being done in partnership with JRR Development LLC through the city’s Homeownership Initiative. $1.9 million in affordable housing...
Charleston considering options to fund $7.8M shortfall in 2023 budget
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Charleston says they are short millions of dollars for next year’s budget and are looking for ways on how to come up with that money. The city says they need about $7.8 million extra next year. They say that’s to fund pay increases for all city employees, such as police, fire and staff.
4 Charleston Co. schools awarded library grants
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Four Charleston County schools were awarded grants through a program that provides funding to schools to improve their library collections, the district said. Springfield Elementary School, Pepperhill Elementary School, Burke High School and R.B. Stall High School each received a $5,000 grant from the Laura Bush...
State health officials expanding food access map to Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is set to meet with the city of Charleston this week to discuss expanding its food access map to the Lowcountry. Environmental Justice Coordinator Keisha Long says Clemson University developed the food access map and it’s a...
Charleston waterkeeper shares 2022 water quality test results
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Every week during the summer, the Charleston Waterkeeper tests water samples throughout the Lowcountry and reports bacteria levels so people can plan their activities around where it is safe to swim and enjoy nature. Testing goes from May to October to not only report water safety...
5 Best Barbecue Joints in South Carolina
South Carolina- SC takes its barbecue seriously. While the state boasts many excellent barbecue joints, each region has its definition of classic southern cuisine. Here are a few must-visit barbecue spots across the state. They feature everything from Carolina-style ribs to brisket, sausage, and chicken. Rodney Scott’s BBQ In Charleston...
EPA, local officials discuss impact of electric school buses on SC school districts
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - Three Lowcountry school districts received grants as part of the Environments Protection Agency’s Clean Electric School Bus Program. U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-South Carolina) and State Superintendent Molly Spearman was joined by Orangeburg County Schools Superintendent Dr. Shawn Foster and representatives from the EPA to discuss the impacts of those grants on Tuesday.
City of Charleston says "barnacle" parking enforcement program is a success so far
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — It's been six months since the City of Charleston started using barnacles to get people to pay excessive unpaid parking fees. The city says so far; the pilot program has been successful. "The program is going great. We have deployed and released 120 barnacles in...
Riverland Terrace: Discover where to eat, shop, and play when you’re in the neighborhood with Troy Miller, the architect behind the Muni’s renovation
(Inset) Troy Miller borrows a Muni golf cart to point out the area’s attributes, including its views of Wappoo Creek and its avenue of oaks on Wappoo Drive. An old landscape architecture adage is that you never build paths, you let people beat them. Troy Miller’s family has done its share of path-beating throughout Riverland Terrace on James Island. His grandfather, Aaron “Harry” Miller, caddied at the adjacent Charleston Municipal Golf Course a few years after its 1929 opening. His dad, PGA pro golfer Ronnie Miller, landed his first job there. And Miller himself grew up hitting the links at the Muni.
Charleston Veterans Day Parade to honor those who've served Sunday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (Lowcountry Weekend) - The annual Veterans Day Parade will pay tribute to Lowcountry veterans on Sunday afternoon. The Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System will host the event for the 22nd year to honor and thank Lowcountry veterans of every generation who have served the nation during times of peace and war.
Charleston Isn’t The Best Place To Retire According To This Report
“U.S. News & World Report” has just come out with their 2022-2023 Best Places To Retire list. They evaluated the country’s 150 largest metropolitan areas based on how well they meet Americans’ expectations for retirement. For the first time in a while, Pennsylvania surpasses, Florida as the...
Lowcountry program encourages young people to rise above violence
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Several dozen people gathered on Tuesday to discuss a new program designed to help curb violence among young people. Charleston County Youth Advocacy Program identifies how this kind of violence occurs and how to prevent it from happening again. “It hurts,” Charleston County Youth Advocacy...
FlipRings, a College of Charleston senior’s statement-making jewelry business, has grown quicky in just three years
When College of Charleston freshman and communication major Nicole Birnbaum was sent home to Wyckoff, New Jersey, due to Hurricane Dorian in 2019, she didn’t expect to develop an idea for a new jewelry product that would take her from regular co-ed to Student Entrepreneur of the Year for 2021-22.
Lowcountry sees record turnout for early voting
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County has a new record for early voting with 33,000 ballots cast before Tuesday morning. Numbers in Dorchester and Berkeley Counties are both at around 11,000 ballots cast each. The high numbers mean that election officials are going to be analyzing where less or more resources need to be on […]
Rivers Ave. back open after reported gas leak, police say
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says Rivers Avenue is back open after a gas leak shut down a portion of it Tuesday evening. Dominion Energy Spokesperson Paul Fischer says a third-party contractor was working in the area when they accidentally damaged a natural gas line around 4:30 p.m.
New development on Charleston peninsula to bring thousands of people to the Lowcountry
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A new development is coming to the Charleston peninsula, with tens of thousands of new residents and visitors. For decades, the 189-acre magnolia site has sat empty without approval for the change. Recently, the Environmental Protection Agency approved the land for development, becoming the largest...
DHEC: Person exposed to rabid bat in Downtown Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) on Monday confirmed one person was exposed to a rabid bat in Charleston County. The bat was found near Meeting Street and John Street. One person was referred to their healthcare provider after being exposed...
Gas leak closes Rivers Ave. in North Charleston, police say
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says a gas leak has shut down several lanes of traffic on Rivers Avenue. All lanes on Rivers Avenue between Reynolds Avenue and Cherokee Street are shut down. Police say Dominion Energy is on scene. This is a developing story....
Save the Date: Charleston, SC Oyster Roast at Historic Drayton Hall – Sunday, December 4, 2022
Drayton Hall is pleased to announce the 2022 date of Charleston, SC’s best December and Christmas-time Lowcountry event on Sunday, December 4, 2022, at 2:30 pm: The 2022 Drayton Hall Oyster Roast! A long-time favorite of local families and visitors alike, Drayton Hall throws the best annual oyster roast to celebrate the holiday season in Charleston! Register early, this event sells out early every year!
