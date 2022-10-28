Read full article on original website
Deputies: Ladson shooting sends 1 to hospital
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Wednesday afternoon shooting in the Ladson area. It happened on Nestwood Street around 5:30 p.m. The victim of the shooting suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital, according to sheriff’s office spokesperson Andrew Knapp....
live5news.com
Coroner identifies victim in N. Atlantic Blvd shooting
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who died in a North Charleston shooting early Monday morning. Ray Brown, 46, was pronounced dead at the scene as a result of the shooting, Chief Deputy Coroner Brittney Martin said. Police spokesman Harve Jacobs...
live5news.com
SC contractor arrested again on fraud charges after Live 5 investigation
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A contractor at the center of complaints for stealing thousands of dollars was arrested again on Wednesday morning, after a Live 5 investigation. Don Geddes and his wife first told their story back in July. They live on James Island and hired Travis Tardiff to redo their back deck. Geddes said the job was supposed to cost $15,000; they wrote him a check for $7,500 but said the job was never done.
live5news.com
Deputies investigate shooting at Bluffton hotel
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says one person was injured in a Tuesday morning shooting at a Bluffton hotel. Deputies say they responded to the Holiday Inn Express on Bluffton Road around 7:10 a.m. for a gunshot victim. One man was found with a gunshot...
maritime-executive.com
Crewmember Killed in Linehandling Accident at Port of Charleston
A crewmember from a vessel at the port of Charleston, South Carolina died last week in a linehandling incident. On October 26, Philippine national Jayson Nieto, 35, was working a line aboard an unnamed vessel at the North Charleston Ports Terminal. In circumstances which are under investigation, the line hit him in the chest, causing him to go into cardiac arrest.
live5news.com
Ravenel bridge exits reopen after ‘major’ crash
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant Police say a “major” crash on the Ravenel bridge Wednesday has been cleared. Police say the crash happened in the southbound lanes, closing the King Street exit and the I-26 exit. The exits were reopened around 12:20 p.m.
NCPD seized three dozen illegally carried guns in October
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The North Charleston Police Department announced Wednesday the seizure of three dozen guns last month as they work to curb area gun violence. According to NCPD, officers seized 36 illegally or unlawfully carried guns in the month of October. The seizures resulted in 32 arrests. NCPD officers have taken more than […]
live5news.com
Gas leak closes Rivers Ave. in North Charleston, police say
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says a gas leak has shut down several lanes of traffic on Rivers Avenue. All lanes on Rivers Avenue between Reynolds Avenue and Cherokee Street are shut down. Police say Dominion Energy is on scene. This is a developing story....
live5news.com
Deputies arrest suspect in early-morning shooting at Bluffton hotal
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says the victim in a shooting early Tuesday and the accused gunman know each other. Davian Stephon Williams, 27, is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, deputies said. The...
live5news.com
Evidence points to N. Charleston shooting being justified, police say
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say one person is dead after a shooting on North Atlantic Boulevard Monday morning. Police spokesman Harve Jacobs says an officer was patrolling the Chicora Cherokee neighborhood around 12:30 a.m. when he heard a gunshot in the area. Officers found a 46-year-old...
live5news.com
Man charged in connection to armed robbery at convenience store
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Charleston man has been charged after deputies say he stole two quarts of oil from a convenience store. Michael Green, 30, was arrested and charged with armed robbery and possession of a firearm during a violent crime after he took $18-worth of oil from the Scotchman Store on Maybank Highway on May 26, the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said.
Charleston Metro, SC, Dangerous Neighborhoods
The Charleston Metro Area of South Carolina has many safe neighborhoods. However, some are dangerous. Let's take a look at those. The Battery in Charleston, SC, USA,By Chris Pruitt - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, Wikimedia.
live5news.com
Man faces charges after cows found dead, without food or water
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Georgetown County deputies have charged an Andrews man in connection with the discovery of several dead cows and others in distress in a field. Aljaron Collins, 36, is charged with three counts of animal cruelty, sheriff’s spokesman Jason Lesley said. Deputies say they were...
live5news.com
Police make arrest in Allway St. shooting
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officers say they have made an arrest in an Oct. 24 shooting that left a 20-year-old man dead. Tyreece Smith, 32, was arrested Monday on one count of murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, Inspector Michael Gillooly says.
4 young people shot at South Carolina apartment complex
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Four young people were shot early Sunday at the Orleans Garden Apartments in West Ashley, Charleston police said. Neighbors called police at about 3:30 a.m. after hearing gunshots, police said. When officers arrived, they found three males and a female who had “gunshot wounds to various parts of the body. Police […]
live5news.com
2nd Georgetown Co. student charged with making school threats
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says another middle school student was charged with making school threats this week. After an investigation, a 13-year-old from Rosemary Middle School in Andrews was charged Wednesday and released to her guardian, according to the sheriff’s office. “Georgetown...
abcnews4.com
Victim in Hampton Inn shooting identified by Berkeley County Coroner
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — The Berkeley County Coroner's office has identified the victim of a shooting at the Summerville Hampton Inn. The victim has been identified as 34-year-old Michael Britt of California. On Wednesday, Summerville PD responded to a shooting at the Hampton Inn. Britt was found at the...
Police investigating Saturday shooting in Walterboro
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Walterboro are investigating after a man was shot over the weekend. According to Colleton County Fire-Rescue, the man was injured by a gunshot to the leg before a deputy was flagged down to his location, just before 2 p.m. The man, located in the area of Wichman and […]
counton2.com
CPD: Man arrested for fatal shooting on Allway Street
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) on Monday announced the arrest of a man in connection to an October 24 murder. Tyreece Smith (32) is being charged with murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.
abcnews4.com
Coroner identifies 35-year-old who died on a shipping boat
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCIV) — On Wednesday, October 26th, the Berkeley County Coroner's Office was contacted in regard to a victim that was pronounced dead at the North Charleston South Carolina Ports Terminal. The victim has been identified as 35-year-old Mr. Jayson Nieto. According to authorities, Mr. Nieto was...
