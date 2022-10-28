ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

FanSided

What did Matt LaFleur say to Quay Walker after ejection?

Here is what Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur had to say to rookie linebacker Quay Walker after was ejected for shoving a Buffalo Bills player. The Green Bay Packers were underdogs entering Sunday Night Football, as they took on the 5-1 Buffalo Bills on the road. Facing a team like the Bills, you can not make any mistakes. Unfortunately for rookie linebacker Quay Walker, he made an error that forced him to be ejected from the game altogether.
GREEN BAY, WI
FanSided

Ranking Jalen Hurts and A.J. Brown among legendary Eagles QB/WR combos

Jalen Hurts and A.J. Brown connected for three touchdowns this past weekend against the Steelers. Not even constant double teams could slow down the new Philadelphia wide receiver. The Eagles are now 7-0. A win tomorrow night against the Houston Texans would eclipse the 2004 team for the best start in franchise history. But despite the illustrious history of the organization, where do Jalen Hurts and A.J. Brown land among the great Philadelphia Eagles QB-WR combos of all time?
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

Browns GM expects Deshaun Watson to turn around season in Week 12 return

Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry confirmed to reporters that Deshaun Watson will start in Week 12, giving Browns playoff hope. With a little over a month left before Deshaun Watson’s scheduled Week 12 debut with the Cleveland Browns, reporters asked Browns general manager Andrew Berry to confirm Watson’s status with the team.
CLEVELAND, OH
FanSided

Former Buccaneers defender still on the market is telling

Many Buccaneers fans seem to think Ndamukong Suh is the missing x-factor for this team on defense. That would not be the case. The Buccaneers are struggling in nearly every facet of the game. One area in particular that has been surprising is how much Tampa has struggled at defending the run.
TAMPA, FL
FanSided

FanSided

