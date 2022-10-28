ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas locals reportedly saw Falcon 9 launch

By Bronson Christian, Justine Verastigue
 5 days ago
Falcon 9 rocket was launched at Vandenburg AFB Thursday night.

According to a Tweet from SpaceX, 53 Starlink satellites were deployed.

Locals around the valley could see rocket flames in the sky.

