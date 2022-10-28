Las Vegas locals reportedly saw Falcon 9 launch
Falcon 9 rocket was launched at Vandenburg AFB Thursday night.
According to a Tweet from SpaceX, 53 Starlink satellites were deployed.
Locals around the valley could see rocket flames in the sky.
