TREASURIES-U.S. yields rise on expectations Fed stays the course
NEW YORK, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Treasury yields edged higher on Monday as a relatively strong U.S. economy and labor market suggested the Federal Reserve will stay the course this week and aggressively raise interest rates again to tame inflation. The yield on two-year notes US2YT=RR, which typically moves in...
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks fall, bond yields rise as focus shifts to Fed, rate outlook
NEW YORK, Oct 31 (Reuters) - A global stock index fell and U.S. Treasury yields edged up on Monday as investors prepared for the U.S. Federal Reserve to stick with its aggressive approach to raising interest rates this week. The dollar advanced across the board. Even though they declined for...
Australian Market Modestly Higher
(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market modestly higher on Tuesday, extending the gains in the previous session, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 moving to nearly the 6,900 level, despite the broadly negative cues from Wall Street overnight, led by some gains in technology, materials and energy stocks, even as traders cautiously await the RBA's rate decision later in the day.
INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares seen opening higher, Fed in focus
BENGALURU, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Indian shares may kick off November trading on a higher note on Tuesday, after rising for three straight sessions, tracking gains in broader Asia as investors turn focus to the U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting this week. India's NSE stock futures, listed on the Singapore...
Volatility In Markets Increases Ahead Of Fed Meeting
U.S. stocks closed lower on Monday, but all the major indices recorded gains for the month. The Dow recorded its biggest monthly percentage increase since January 1976. For the month, the blue-chip Dow surged 13.95%, while the S&P jumped around 8%. Investors are now awaiting the Federal Reserve's policy meeting...
Want to Beat the Dow? Buy and Hold This Growth Stock
As an investor, there's absolutely nothing wrong with plugging into a basket of blue chip stocks and leaving it alone for a few years. In fact, that's probably the best plan for most investors. It's the effort to out-trade the market that often leads people to underperform it, after all.
Incoming Interest Rate Decision Likely to Favor Bulls
“...stocks advanced even as commentary from several Federal Reserve officials last week suggested the end point for interest rate hikes will be somewhere around 5% next year, even though forecasts from the last Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting in September landed on 4.50% as a potential end point…The FOMC meets again on Nov. 1, and another 75-basis point Fed funds rate hike is expected. With this meeting just eight trading days away, it may be worth noting that SPX returns preceding FOMC days in 2022 in which a rate hike occurred have been notably weak...”
Asian Markets Trading Mostly Higher
(RTTNews) - Asian stock markets are trading mostly higher on Tuesday, despite the broadly negative cues from Wall Street overnight, amid higher global bond yields even as traders are cautious as they await the US Fed's policy announcement on Wednesday. The Fed is widely expected to raise its benchmark interest rate by another 75 basis points, its fourth straight rate hike, to fight soaring inflation. Asian markets closed mostly higher on Monday.
Foxconn raises daily bonuses for some staff at Zhengzhou plant in China
BEIJING, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Apple iPhone maker Foxconn 2317.TW said on Tuesday that daily bonuses for some of its staff at its Zhengzhou plant in central China had been raised to 400 yuan ($54.75) from 100 yuan. ($1 = 7.3062 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Ryan Woo; Editing by Jacqueline...
Why Nu Holdings Stock Rocketed 8.8% Higher Monday
Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU) soared on Monday, finishing the day up 8.8% at $5.00 per share. The Brazil-based online bank had gained as much as 11.1% at about 2:24 p.m. ET. The stock price is down about 46% year to date. It was one of the day's top performers as...
Dow Notches Strongest Month of Trading Since 1976
Often times when we have big news weeks in the world of the stock market — and this week counts, with 1600+ earnings reports plus a slew of economic data all on deck — we don’t start off hot right away. This is one of those weeks. Only Chicago PMI is out this morning for economic prints (slightly lower than expected), with some important — but not necessarily key — Q3 earnings.
Soft Start Anticipated For Indonesia Stock Market
(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market has finished higher in two of three trading days since the end of the two-day slide in which it had slipped almost 10 points or 0.15 percent. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just beneath the 7,100-point plateau although it's expected to turn lower again on Tuesday.
1 Growth Stock Down 73% to Buy Hand Over Fist
The metaverse has served as a proverbial punching bag over the last few months as Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), has revealed more of his company's vision for the virtual world. It seems many commentators in the tech sector aren't impressed, casting doubts over whether spending...
Singapore Stock Market May Run Out Of Steam On Tuesday
(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market has finished higher in five straight sessions, collecting more than 120 points or 4.1 percent along the way. The Straits Times Index now rests just beneath the 3,100-point plateau although investors figure to cash in on Tuesday. The global forecast for the Asian markets...
Hong Kong Bourse May Extend Losing Streak
(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market has moved lower in consecutive trading days, stumbling more than 740 points or 5 percent in that span. The Hang Seng Index now sits just beneath the 14,690-point plateau and it's tipped to open under pressure again on Tuesday. The global forecast for...
Fed set to deliver another big rate hike, debate December downshift
U.S. central bankers are expected to keep their inflation fight in high gear this week, even as they intensify a debate over when to downshift to smaller interest rate hikes so as to avoid sending the world's biggest economy into a tailspin. Oct 31 (Reuters) - U.S. central bankers are...
3 Supercharged Growth Stocks Set to Soar 89% to 216% According to Wall Street
There's no question that the best way to generate long-term wealth is investing in the stock market and holding on for years, if not decades. That doesn't mean investors won't have their resolve tested -- and the current downturn is a great example. Over the past year, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite has cratered 34% from its November high and continues to languish in bear market territory.
