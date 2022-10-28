ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo, CA

Survey: SLO Community input needed regarding City Fire services

By Bryan Hernandez
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dHg5K_0ipVBuRi00

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. — The City Fire Department is giving residents until Nov. 14 for their input via an online survey to better their services.

The purpose of the survey is to consider statements given in the online forum as City Fire develop its next strategic plan , according to Emergency Manager James Blattler.

City Fire's last plan was made back in 2018 and now want to know what they can implement, improve or remove.

Blattler says the online survey will help maximize the fire departments efforts and resources in their mission of protecting "the lives, environment, and property of the community and visitors."

To fill out the survey visit Open City Hall .

The post Survey: SLO Community input needed regarding City Fire services appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .

Comments / 0

Related
News Channel 3-12

Chilly temperatures are expected throughout region, winds hit Central Coast and Ventura County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.– Chilly temperatures are hitting the entire region. Temperatures will be in the mid-50s to mid-60s. Northeast winds are expected in the Central Coast and Ventura County. It is close to an advisory level.  A freeze watch is in place from late Thursday night into Friday for parts of the San Luis Obispo County The post Chilly temperatures are expected throughout region, winds hit Central Coast and Ventura County appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Two-bedroom home in San Luis Obispo sells for $2 million

A spacious house built in 1998 located in the 5800 block of Salisbury Lane in San Luis Obispo has a new owner. The 3,325-square-foot property was sold on Oct. 12, 2022. The $2,025,000 purchase price works out to $609 per square foot. The property features two bedrooms, three bathrooms, a garage, and three parking spaces. It sits on a 9,787-square-foot lot.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
News Channel 3-12

Cooler temperatures hit Central and South Coasts, chances of rain remain

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Rain will likely come through the region Tuesday night with chances of 60 to 70 percent. We could see a tenth of an inch with up to a quarter of an inch in the northwest corner of San Luis Obispo County and mountain areas. Due to persistent troughing across California, cooler The post Cooler temperatures hit Central and South Coasts, chances of rain remain appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara, CA
16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

 https://keyt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy