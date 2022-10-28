ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Oregonian

Cleveland Browns vs Cincinnati Bengals free live stream, odds, time, TV channel, watch Monday Night Football online (10/31/2022)

Jacoby Brissett and the Cleveland Browns welcome Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football. Cleveland has won seven of the last eight games in the “Battle of Ohio.” QB Burrow has lost all three starts against the Browns. This AFC North intrastate rivalry kicks off on Monday, October 31 at 5:15 p.m. PT/8:15 p.m. ET with a live national TV broadcast on ESPN and ESPN2.
Trail Blazers’ Damian Lillard not expected to play Wednesday vs. Memphis, Josh Hart still in recovery

Portland Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups said Sunday that Damian Lillard won’t return in time for Wednesday night’s home game against Memphis. Lillard suffered a right calf strain during last Wednesday’s loss to Miami at the Moda Center. On Thursday, the Blazers announced that Lillard had a grade one strain and would be reevaluated in one to weeks.
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Game preview, time, TV channel, how to watch free live stream online

The Portland Trail Blazers will return from having four days off to host Memphis Wednesday night at the Moda Center. That time away gave Damian Lillard and Josh Hart extra recovery time while not missing games. Lillard, who suffered a calf strain during Wednesday’s loss to Miami, however, won’t return against the Grizzlies (4-3).
