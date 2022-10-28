Jacoby Brissett and the Cleveland Browns welcome Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football. Cleveland has won seven of the last eight games in the “Battle of Ohio.” QB Burrow has lost all three starts against the Browns. This AFC North intrastate rivalry kicks off on Monday, October 31 at 5:15 p.m. PT/8:15 p.m. ET with a live national TV broadcast on ESPN and ESPN2.

