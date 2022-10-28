Read full article on original website
Oregon Ducks’ Christian Gonzalez treating former school like ‘another opponent’ ahead of return to Colorado
Christian Gonzalez says it’s a “normal week,” but he also acknowledges it’s not exactly that way for him. The Oregon Ducks’ top cornerback will be playing against his former team and many old teammates when the No. 8 Ducks (7-1, 5-0 Pac-12) visit Colorado Saturday (12:30 p.m., ESPN).
Oregon’s Bo Nix, Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu, DJ Johnson earn Pac-12 weekly honors
Oregon’s Bo Nix, Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu and DJ Johnson were recognized by the Pac-12 for their play in helping lead the No. 8 Ducks to a 42-24 win at Cal. Nix was named Pac-12 offensive player of the week, Aumavae-Laulu was named offensive lineman of the week and Johnson was named defensive lineman of the week.
BetMGM bonus code for Monday Night Football: $1,000 risk-free bet for Bengals vs. Browns
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to OregonLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. As Week 8 of the NFL season winds down, BetMGM provides new users with a chance to bet up to $1,000 risk-free with...
Pac-12 places 5 teams in initial CFP rankings, and it’s been years since we could say that
The Pac-12′s on-field improvement resonated with the most important observers in college sports. The conference placed five teams in the initial College Football Playoff rankings of 2022, which were revealed Tuesday afternoon on ESPN.
Cleveland Browns vs Cincinnati Bengals free live stream, odds, time, TV channel, watch Monday Night Football online (10/31/2022)
Jacoby Brissett and the Cleveland Browns welcome Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football. Cleveland has won seven of the last eight games in the “Battle of Ohio.” QB Burrow has lost all three starts against the Browns. This AFC North intrastate rivalry kicks off on Monday, October 31 at 5:15 p.m. PT/8:15 p.m. ET with a live national TV broadcast on ESPN and ESPN2.
Trail Blazers’ Damian Lillard not expected to play Wednesday vs. Memphis, Josh Hart still in recovery
Portland Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups said Sunday that Damian Lillard won’t return in time for Wednesday night’s home game against Memphis. Lillard suffered a right calf strain during last Wednesday’s loss to Miami at the Moda Center. On Thursday, the Blazers announced that Lillard had a grade one strain and would be reevaluated in one to weeks.
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Game preview, time, TV channel, how to watch free live stream online
The Portland Trail Blazers will return from having four days off to host Memphis Wednesday night at the Moda Center. That time away gave Damian Lillard and Josh Hart extra recovery time while not missing games. Lillard, who suffered a calf strain during Wednesday’s loss to Miami, however, won’t return against the Grizzlies (4-3).
