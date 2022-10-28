ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AP source: Bengals star WR Chase out weeks with hip injury

By ROB MAADDI
 5 days ago
Cincinnati Bengals star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase could miss several games with a hip injury, a person familiar with his condition told The Associated Press on Thursday.

Chase has been bothered by the hip for several weeks. It's possible he could wind up on injured reserve, but that hasn't been decided, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the Bengals are not commenting on Chase's condition.

ESPN reported Chase will miss four to six weeks.

Chase was held out of practice Thursday as the Bengals (4-3) continued preparing for Monday night's game at Cleveland.

Chase was initially bothered by the hip in Cincinnati's Oct. 16 game at New Orleans. He played in last week's win against Atlanta, finishing with eight catches for 130 yards and two touchdowns.

On Thursday, Bengals coach Zac Taylor said only that Chase was dealing with a hip issue and his status was day to day.

The loss of Chase for any period would be a blow for the defending AFC champions, who have won four of five following an 0-2 start. If Chase has to go on IR, he would be out a minimum of four weeks.

In his second season, the 22-year-old Chase has 47 receptions for 605 yards and six TDs. As a rookie, Chase, who played with Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow at LSU, had 81 catches for 1,455 yards and 19 scores.

