La Nina leaves many Texas reservoirs thirsty for water
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Drought conditions in Texas are affecting state reservoirs, leaving them only 7% better than the drought of 2011. According to the Water Data for Texas, the state has 122 water reservoirs, most of them in East Texas. Water availability plays a big role in where the water reservoirs are located, said Mark Wentzel, a hydrologist with the Texas Water Development Board who spoke with ValleyCentral.
Killeen ISD Wins National Grant
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) — Killeen ISD has been named a winner of the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Clean School Bus Program. KISD is one of only twelve school districts in the state of Texas to receive the grant, and the only school district in Region 12. KISD...
Teens receive gunshot wounds at Waco Halloween party
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Two teenagers suffered gunshot wounds at a weekend Halloween party in Waco. Waco Police Department spokesperson Cierra Shipley tells FOX 44 News that officers were called to a shooting at the South Terrace Community Center at 11:50 p.m. Saturday. A Halloween Party was going on when the shots were fired.
Central Texans Feel Lucky With $1 Billion Powerball Jackpot
Waco, TEXAS (FOX 44) – This Halloween, adults are all about the treats with the Powerball jackpot now reaching one billion dollars. This is the 38th drawing since August 6th for one lucky winner to take home millions of dollars. Now a billion, players are taking notice. “This is...
Local artist brings community together with traveling ofrenda
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Local artist Rocio Ramirez has put up a traveling ofrenda for the past twelve years. She dedicates a lot of time building the altar, so that people can enjoy and learn about the history behind Día de los Muertos. “I start to make...
Staying safe on Halloween
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) — Halloween is here, and police are reminding people how to celebrate safely. Sofie Martinez and Sandy Wachsmann say it’s important to talk to your kids about staying together and not running off. Also, it’s smart to have a reflector or light on your kids’ costume.
Balcones Distilling acquired by Diageo beverage company
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Waco-based Balcones Distilling has been acquired by the Diageo beverage company. Diageo said in a statement on Wednesday that this acquisition was funded through existing cash resources. “We are delighted to welcome Balcones Distilling into Diageo,” says Diageo North America President Claudia Schubert. “The...
Ian ruins man-made reefs, brings algae bloom to Florida
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Ian not only ravaged southwest Florida on land but was destructive underwater as well. It destroyed man-made reefs and brought along red tide, the harmful algae blooms that kill fish and birds, according to marine researchers who returned last week from a six-day cruise organized by the Florida Institute of Oceanography.
Temple Police respond to major accident
TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The Temple Police Department was working a major accident on the 3200 block of East Avenue H. The department said on Wednesday that it closed down the road, and traffic was diverted. Travelers were urged to seek alternate routes. The department posted on social...
City of Waco to conduct focus group sessions
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Waco has commissioned MGT Consulting to conduct a disparity study to determine the impact of the City’s purchasing process and how it does business with businesses and vendors in the marketplace. The City says that research gathered will determine if...
Temple ISD Superintendent nominated for National award
TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) — Temple ISD Superintendent Dr. Bobby Ott has been nominated for the 2023 National Superintendent of the Year. “I’m truly honored and grateful to be nominated for that by the Texas Association of School Administrators,” he told FOX 44 News. Ott took over...
Trunk or Treat Halloween Fun
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) — Heroes, villains, monsters, witches and all walks of life came out tonight to celebrate the spooky holiday. All were able to collect their candy safely, thanks to the Waco Police Department and the Waco ISD Police Department. This was the second annual Halloween trunk...
Did you win? 2 $1 million winning Powerball tickets sold in Houston & near Austin
DALLAS (KDAF) — Well, it just keeps on climbing, another Powerball drawing passes with no one in the country winning the $1 billion jackpot. However, that didn’t happen without a couple of Texans becoming millionaires. The Texas Lottery reports there were two $1 million winning Powerball tickets from...
Truck boom hits I-14 overpass over Trimmier in Killeen
Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – Traffic on the Trimmier Road turnaround at westbound Central Texas Expressway was closed on Tuesday morning after a truck passing under the bridge struck it. Killeen Police Department spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said they got a call at 7:27 a.m. regarding a City of Killeen truck...
CPS called after Temple drug arrests
Temple, Tx (FOX44) – Child Protective Services were called after what Temple Police described as a large amount of narcotics being found in a car following a Saturday afternoon traffic stop. The two adult occupants of the vehicle were arrested. A Temple Police Department spokesperson said it happened at...
Friends of the Library book sale returns this week
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Friends of the Waco-McLennan County Library are bringing their annual book sale back this week!. This event will take place from November 3-6 at the BASE at the Extraco Events Center, located at 4401 Bosque Boulevard. Tens of thousands of books, recordings and other materials in numerous genres will be available.
Man charged with bashing car, stomping child
Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – A 25-year-old Killeen man is being held under $125,000 bond in a case in which a child was stomped and a car was bashed with a baseball bat. Shondarius Jaquon Mincey is held on charges of injury to a child and felony criminal mischief following the Sunday incident.
Crime opens political lane for GOP in Democratic New Mexico
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Republicans are funneling resources and determination into a law-and-order campaign for governor of New Mexico led by a local TV celebrity with a hard-line message about criminal justice — hoping to dislodge an incumbent Democrat who staunchly defends abortion access. New Mexico is...
Bell County woman accused of assaulting elderly parents
Rogers, Tx (FOX44) – The Bell County Sheriff’s Department reported a 57-year-old woman has been arrested on charges of injury to the elderly following a Friday incident near Rogers in Bell County. Lisa Marie Caufmann remained in the Bell County Jail on Monday, with her bond set at...
Waco Hit-and-Run suspect turns herself in
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) — UPDATE: The Waco Police Department says the suspect in a hit-and-run crash on Halloween has turned herself in. Officers were called to North 18th and Waco Drive after a 50-year-old man in a wheel chair was hit by a car Monday night around 8:44 p.m.
