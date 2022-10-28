ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox11online.com

Green Bay changes election observers' access after lawsuit

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- In the wake of a lawsuit, the city of Green Bay has given election observers access to watch more of the process of early voting. The Republican National Committee, along with four non-Green Bay residents, filed the lawsuit accusing Green Bay city clerk Celestine Jeffreys of violating the law by not allowing people to observe all public aspects of in-person absentee voting at city hall.
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

End of daylight saving means Green Bay bars get an extra hour

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- "Falling back" this weekend means an extra hour before bar time. Green Bay police issued a reminder to bar owners that city ordinances require businesses with Class B liquor licenses to close at 2:30 a.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. With the shift from daylight saving to...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Gas prices drop in Wisconsin and nationwide

(WLUK) -- The price at the gas pump is down in Green Bay averaging $3.46/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 127 stations citywide. Drivers in Green Bay are paying approximately six cents less this week than they were last week. Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:. Appleton- $3.44/g,...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Voters discuss their feelings heading into the election

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Election day in Wisconsin is just over a week away. The big races on the ballot include, U.S. senate and for governor. People were outside in downtown Green Bay enjoying the fall weather Sunday, with many different thoughts heading into next week’s election. Zack Douglas...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Brown County public defender shortage continues

BROWN COUNTY (WLUK) -- The public defender shortage continues in Brown County. The Criminal Justice Coordinating Board met Tuesday and updated how things are going. Although the shortage isn't new, Public Defenders Office Regional Attorney Manager Jeffrey Cano says they have made progress. He says about a year ago, they...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

Green Bay Botanical Garden is buzzing with fall activity

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Fall is a busy time for the Green Bay Botanical Garden. The garden is putting its finishing touches on the WPS Garden of Lights. Come November 25, you can ring in the holiday season by walking through the 37 botanically-themed light displays with more than 325,000 twinkling lights.
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Catholic Charities makes $10,000 available to bonfire explosion victims

(WLUK) -- Catholic Charities is donating $10,000 to the victims of the Pulaski-area bonfire explosion. Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Green Bay says the grant comes from Catholic Charities USA. The money can be used to help families pay for expenses that arise as a result of the explosion.
PULASKI, WI
Fox11online.com

Check out the unique brats & sausages available at Pelkin's Meats

Kevin from Pelkin's Smokey Meat Market joins the Living with Amy show with a look at the variety of brats and sausages they carry. Pelkin's also carries an entire line of sauces, spices and other goodies. Take a look!. Pelkin’s Smokey Meat Market has two locations. You can now find...
SUAMICO, WI
Fox11online.com

VIDEO: Halloween candy bowl thefts a hot topic on social media

APPLETON, Wis. (WLUK) -- Lots of kids have stashes of candy after going trick-or-treating on Halloween night, but some may have taken more than they were entitled to. Josh shared surveillance video from his home on Appleton's north side. It shows someone getting out of a car, grabbing an unattended candy bowl on the front porch, and running off.
APPLETON, WI
Fox11online.com

Hy-Vee grocery store will be closed on Thanksgiving Day

ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- Ashwaubenon's newest grocery store says it will be closed on Thanksgiving Day. Hy-Vee is set to open Tuesday for the first time inside the former Shopko store in Bay Park Square Mall. The grocery chain is giving customers a heads up that all of its locations will...
ASHWAUBENON, WI
Fox11online.com

Green Bay man convicted of choking woman

GREEN BAY (WLUK) – Shavon Thomas was convicted of choking a woman to unconsciousness during an argument, and will be sentenced March 3. Thomas, 29, was originally charged with attempted homicide for the January 2021 attack, but pleaded no contest last week to second-degree recklessly endangering safety, strangulation, and two other charges, court records show.
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Woman sentenced for setting fire at her Green Bay home

GREEN BAY (WLUK) – A woman who set her residence on fire was sentenced to four years in prison. Kari Seyler, 33, previously pleaded no contest to arson for the March 31 fire on Taylor Street. She was also placed on extended supervision for six years by Judge Marc...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

De Pere apartment fire stemmed from exhaust fan

DE PERE (WLUK) -- An exhaust fan fire caused about $10,000 worth of damage to a De Pere apartment complex Tuesday morning. Crews were called to 1015 Coral Street on the city's east side around 9 a.m. for a report of a fire in a second floor bathroom. All occupants...
DE PERE, WI
Fox11online.com

Lindsey Buckingham concert at Meyer Theatre canceled

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Tonight's Lindsey Buckingham concert at the Meyer Theatre is canceled. PMI Entertainment Group, which manages the Meyer, says the show was canceled because of an illness within the touring party. Those who bought their tickets with credit cards will automatically have the purchase refunded within 30...
GREEN BAY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy