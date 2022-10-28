Read full article on original website
Green Bay changes election observers' access after lawsuit
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- In the wake of a lawsuit, the city of Green Bay has given election observers access to watch more of the process of early voting. The Republican National Committee, along with four non-Green Bay residents, filed the lawsuit accusing Green Bay city clerk Celestine Jeffreys of violating the law by not allowing people to observe all public aspects of in-person absentee voting at city hall.
Associated Bank announces $1 million investment in Northeast Wisconsin nonprofits
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- An area bank is making a difference in the community it was founded in. Associated Bank announced it is investing $1 million in regional nonprofits to strengthen the Greater Green Bay and Fox Cities region. "Northeast Wisconsin is the birthplace of Associated Bank. We are doubling...
'Ship Happens': Shipyard District unveils mural to celebrate industrial presence
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Next time you're stopped waiting in traffic because of a ship or train, you might find yourself thinking, "Ship happens." That's because the Shipyard District, Inc. unveiled its new mural, "Ship Happens," Tuesday night. The public artwork serves to celebrate the area's industrial presence while also...
End of daylight saving means Green Bay bars get an extra hour
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- "Falling back" this weekend means an extra hour before bar time. Green Bay police issued a reminder to bar owners that city ordinances require businesses with Class B liquor licenses to close at 2:30 a.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. With the shift from daylight saving to...
Private well owners in Winnebago, Portage and Marathon counties receive ARPA funds
(WLUK) -- Three counties in Wisconsin are the first to receive grants as a part of a new program to expand access to clean drinking water. Winnebago, Portage and Marathon counties have been awarded two well compensation grants totaling, $30,791 and three well abandonment grants, totaling $4,144. The $10 million...
Gas prices drop in Wisconsin and nationwide
(WLUK) -- The price at the gas pump is down in Green Bay averaging $3.46/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 127 stations citywide. Drivers in Green Bay are paying approximately six cents less this week than they were last week. Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:. Appleton- $3.44/g,...
Voters discuss their feelings heading into the election
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Election day in Wisconsin is just over a week away. The big races on the ballot include, U.S. senate and for governor. People were outside in downtown Green Bay enjoying the fall weather Sunday, with many different thoughts heading into next week’s election. Zack Douglas...
Brown County public defender shortage continues
BROWN COUNTY (WLUK) -- The public defender shortage continues in Brown County. The Criminal Justice Coordinating Board met Tuesday and updated how things are going. Although the shortage isn't new, Public Defenders Office Regional Attorney Manager Jeffrey Cano says they have made progress. He says about a year ago, they...
Green Bay Botanical Garden is buzzing with fall activity
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Fall is a busy time for the Green Bay Botanical Garden. The garden is putting its finishing touches on the WPS Garden of Lights. Come November 25, you can ring in the holiday season by walking through the 37 botanically-themed light displays with more than 325,000 twinkling lights.
Catholic Charities makes $10,000 available to bonfire explosion victims
(WLUK) -- Catholic Charities is donating $10,000 to the victims of the Pulaski-area bonfire explosion. Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Green Bay says the grant comes from Catholic Charities USA. The money can be used to help families pay for expenses that arise as a result of the explosion.
Check out the unique brats & sausages available at Pelkin's Meats
Kevin from Pelkin's Smokey Meat Market joins the Living with Amy show with a look at the variety of brats and sausages they carry. Pelkin's also carries an entire line of sauces, spices and other goodies. Take a look!. Pelkin’s Smokey Meat Market has two locations. You can now find...
VIDEO: Halloween candy bowl thefts a hot topic on social media
APPLETON, Wis. (WLUK) -- Lots of kids have stashes of candy after going trick-or-treating on Halloween night, but some may have taken more than they were entitled to. Josh shared surveillance video from his home on Appleton's north side. It shows someone getting out of a car, grabbing an unattended candy bowl on the front porch, and running off.
Previously convicted felon charged in drug bust on Green Bay's east side
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- An officer on patrol is credited with busting a convicted felon who allegedly had guns and drugs. The Green Bay Police Department says the officer was on routine patrol around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday when he spotted a situation he considered suspicious in the 1100 block of Smith Street.
Hy-Vee grocery store will be closed on Thanksgiving Day
ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- Ashwaubenon's newest grocery store says it will be closed on Thanksgiving Day. Hy-Vee is set to open Tuesday for the first time inside the former Shopko store in Bay Park Square Mall. The grocery chain is giving customers a heads up that all of its locations will...
Green Bay man convicted of choking woman
GREEN BAY (WLUK) – Shavon Thomas was convicted of choking a woman to unconsciousness during an argument, and will be sentenced March 3. Thomas, 29, was originally charged with attempted homicide for the January 2021 attack, but pleaded no contest last week to second-degree recklessly endangering safety, strangulation, and two other charges, court records show.
Woman sentenced for setting fire at her Green Bay home
GREEN BAY (WLUK) – A woman who set her residence on fire was sentenced to four years in prison. Kari Seyler, 33, previously pleaded no contest to arson for the March 31 fire on Taylor Street. She was also placed on extended supervision for six years by Judge Marc...
Ashwaubenon Performing Arts Center announces 2022-23 Performing Arts Series lineup
ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- The Ashwaubenon Performing Arts Center is looking forward to a fifth season of music, theatre and more. The PAC announced 14 shows Monday -- four of those with performances before the new year -- as part of its Performing Arts Series. The schedule includes acts that range...
De Pere apartment fire stemmed from exhaust fan
DE PERE (WLUK) -- An exhaust fan fire caused about $10,000 worth of damage to a De Pere apartment complex Tuesday morning. Crews were called to 1015 Coral Street on the city's east side around 9 a.m. for a report of a fire in a second floor bathroom. All occupants...
Lindsey Buckingham concert at Meyer Theatre canceled
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Tonight's Lindsey Buckingham concert at the Meyer Theatre is canceled. PMI Entertainment Group, which manages the Meyer, says the show was canceled because of an illness within the touring party. Those who bought their tickets with credit cards will automatically have the purchase refunded within 30...
