Freeway congestion hasn’t just returned – it’s worsening – and it will continue to deteriorate the Bay Area’s transportation system if we don’t shift gears. This webinar invites you to step into the driver’s seat of policymakers. You’ll get to help envision the future of our region’s transportation, informed by a deeper understanding of both the root causes and disparate impacts of freeway congestion. This is a valuable opportunity to inform the development of innovative solutions to growing traffic delays and the lasting inequities of 20th century policy decisions.

16 HOURS AGO