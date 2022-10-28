It takes a special spirit to be a coach. And sometimes the greatest coaching comes when victory is nowhere to be found. When a team is trailing 42-0 at the half but continues to fight valiantly in the final two quarters, that is a reflection on the character of the players and the coach. They all know it will take nothing short of a miracle to win, but the other option – giving up – just isn’t in them.

