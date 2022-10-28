Read full article on original website
Related
Manna House Collects Record Amounts of Food at the State Fair of Texas
Manna House Can Feed An Additional 800 People This Holiday Season. (Midlothian, TX – October 31, 2022) In partnership with the North Texas Food Bank (NTFB), Manna House of Ellis County participated in the “Feed the Need” food drive during the 2022 State Fair of Texas. Every Wednesday during the State Fair of Texas, fairgoers could gain entrance to the fair for only $5 when they donated five canned goods.
DeSoto’s COAD Celebrates First Anniversary
DESOTO – It has been a year since DeSoto Mayor Rachel L. Proctor formed COAD, the Community Organizations Active in Disaster partnership. The occasion for the partnership was initiated in October 2021 as a response to Winter Storm Uri. The COAD was created to ensure emergency assistance and supplies for DeSoto residents are available if a disaster hits and there are no traditional relief options.
Ride DART for Free to Vote in the November 8 General Election
Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) is providing free transportation to polling locations on the day of the Texas general election, Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Voters can ride at no charge on all DART buses, trains, the Dallas Streetcar, GoLink, Paratransit Services and the TRE between EBJ Union Station and CentrePort/DFW Airport Station.
Glenn Heights Hosts Veterans Day Online Tribute On November 7
Veterans Day, observed annually on November 11th, is a tribute to military veterans who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces. Join the City of Glenn Heights in recognizing United States Veterans who are revered by many throughout the nation. Lest we never forget their patriotism, love of country, and willingness to serve.
Midlothian’s Free Concerts At Community Park Are A Big Hit
MIDLOTHIAN – The last of the “Autumn Beats” music series in Midlothian will be this Saturday featuring the band Forever Mac, a Fleetwood Mac tribute band. Held at Midlothian Community Park Amphitheater, the concert is free, and food is available for purchase. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs and blankets.
DALLAS COUNTY AND CITY OF GRAND PRAIRIE BREAK GROUND ON WILDLIFE PARKWAY PROJECT
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX – Dallas County and the City of Grand Prairie will break ground on the Wildlife Parkway Project in a ceremony 2-3 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, at 2503 N. Belt Line Road in the parking lot of Wildlife Commerce Park Building 1 (southwest corner of Wildlife Parkway and Belt Line Road).
Visit Baker’s Ribs in Weatherford for BBQ & Bibles
We have paid several visits to Baker’s Ribs in Weatherford, a family-owned restaurant that serves delicious BBQ and also offers free Bibles to anyone who wants one. Owners DeeAnna Krier and her husband/partner Brian Krier, moved to Weatherford in 2000 to operate the restaurant. The couple met in 1994...
Cedar Hill’s Central Animal Clinic is Now CityVet
[Dallas, TX – October 20, 2022] – CityVet, the Dallas-based leading network of 25 veterinary-owned practices, announces its partnership with Central Animal Clinic. The Cedar Hill, TX-based clinic has been partnered with CityVet for about a year, and after a full remodel, is excited to move to the CityVet Brand. Additionally, Partner Veterinarian Dr. Chris Rose announces his retirement at the end of this year and his associate Dr. Courtney Nicholson will take his place as Lead Veterinarian.
Nathaniel David McCurdy Sentenced to Decades in Prison for Murder of Christopher Johnson
(Fort Worth, TX) – A Tarrant County jury found Nathaniel David McCurdy, 37, guilty on six charges for fatally stabbing 29-year-old Christopher Johnson in Sansom Park in 2020. McCurdy on Wednesday was given the following prison sentences: 50 years for engaging in. organized criminal activity, 50 years for murder...
Fort Worth Resident Claims $1 Million Powerball Prize
AUSTIN – A Fort Worth resident claimed a Powerball® prize worth $1 million for the drawing on Oct. 15. The ticket was purchased at 7-Eleven #218, located at 19765 U.S. Highway 287 E., in Harrold. The claimant elected to remain anonymous. The second-tier winning Quick Pick ticket matched...
Two Employees at Methodist Dallas Killed, Shooter In Custody
DALLAS — On October 22, 2022, at approximately 11 a.m., Methodist Health System Police, the Dallas Police Department, and Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to an active shooter call at Methodist Dallas Medical Center. The preliminary investigation determined a suspect shot and killed two hospital employees. A Methodist Health System Police...
Ellis County Veterans Celebration Slated for November 12th
Heroes Services Coalition to host ceremony honoring Veterans. Waxahachie, TX – October 17th, 2022 – On Friday, November 12th, the community is invited to honor our Veterans at the Ellis County Veterans Celebration. Hosted by the Heroes Services Coalition, the 22nd annual event will take place at the Waxahachie Civic Center and include a musical tribute to honor those who have sacrificed so much.
Mosquito Spraying In DeSoto Scheduled This Thursday
Dallas County Health and Human Services (DCHHS) laboratory confirmed mosquito samples have tested positive for West Nile virus. The mosquito traps were collected from the DeSoto 75115 zip code. In conjunction with the Dallas County municipalities, mosquito abatement teams are responding by treating impacted areas. DCHHS has scheduled ground spraying in DeSoto on October 19, 2022, from 9:00pm to 5:00am and October 20, 2022, from 9:00pm to 5:00am, weather permitting.
Midlothian City Council Approves El Primo Exterior Façade; Restaurant to Open 2023
MIDLOTHIAN – The Midlothian City Council approved an agenda item Tuesday night allowing for an adjustment on a building elevation for the property at 211 W. Main Street. The property is zoned Planned Development-148 and at this week’s meeting the applicant spoke about upcoming plans for the old building.
Former Keller Police Sergeant Blake Shimanek pled guilty to official oppression
(Fort Worth, TX) – A former North Texas police officer pled guilty Thursday for his role in. pepper spraying and arresting a man who filmed his son’s interactions with Keller police. Former Keller Police Sergeant Blake Shimanek pled guilty to official oppression, a Class A. misdemeanor, regarding the...
DeSoto: 1st Annual Kids & Youth Fitness Camp sponsored by Can We Play Inc. October 29
Can We Play Inc. is excited to announce the start of our annual fundraiser for our 1st Annual Kids & Youth Fitness Camp sponsored by Can We Play Inc. 501(c)3 nonprofit located in DeSoto, Texas, on October 29th, 2022, from 10:00 am – 12 noon @ Zeiger Park in Desoto, Texas.
Celebrate Mini Martini Week in Dallas
Celebrate Mini Martini Week in Dallas with Kástra Elión, the original premium sipping vodka distilled from Greek olives, Oct. 11-16. For the inaugural Mini-Martini week, Kastra Elion has enlisted some of the most popular bars and restaurants in Dallas for a special promotion during October, since it is National Vodka Month.
Dr. Gary Cook Honored by Oak Cliff Lions Club
Dr. Gary Cook, Chancellor of Dallas Baptist University (DBU), will receive the Bill Melton Humanitarian Award from Oak Cliff Lions Club. The award will be presented at the noon luncheon meeting on Nov. 9 in Weiss Auditorium at Methodist Dallas Central. Dr. Cook will be the 44th recipient of the...
Midlothian ISD Student Ambassador Tells School Board “recognizing student’s issues” important
MIDLOTHIAN – A sophomore named James from Heritage High School was the featured student ambassador at this past week’s Midlothian ISD School Board meeting. Midlothian ISD Superintendent Jo Ann Fey introduced James, and the school board trustees ask him key questions relating to the student experience within the district.
We Should All Learn To Fight Like Coach White
It takes a special spirit to be a coach. And sometimes the greatest coaching comes when victory is nowhere to be found. When a team is trailing 42-0 at the half but continues to fight valiantly in the final two quarters, that is a reflection on the character of the players and the coach. They all know it will take nothing short of a miracle to win, but the other option – giving up – just isn’t in them.
Focus Daily News
Desoto, TX
14K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Locally owned and operated Focus Daily News is the largest suburban newspaper in Texas. It is the official paper of record for DeSoto, Duncanville, Cedar Hill, Hutchins, Lancaster and Glenn Heights, Texas. The newspaper is dedicated to the southern suburbs of the Dallas/Ft. Worth Metroplex. https://www.facebook.com/FocusDailyNewshttps://www.focusdailynews.com/
Comments / 0