Dallas County, TX

Focus Daily News

Manna House Collects Record Amounts of Food at the State Fair of Texas

Manna House Can Feed An Additional 800 People This Holiday Season. (Midlothian, TX – October 31, 2022) In partnership with the North Texas Food Bank (NTFB), Manna House of Ellis County participated in the “Feed the Need” food drive during the 2022 State Fair of Texas. Every Wednesday during the State Fair of Texas, fairgoers could gain entrance to the fair for only $5 when they donated five canned goods.
MIDLOTHIAN, TX
Focus Daily News

DeSoto’s COAD Celebrates First Anniversary

DESOTO – It has been a year since DeSoto Mayor Rachel L. Proctor formed COAD, the Community Organizations Active in Disaster partnership. The occasion for the partnership was initiated in October 2021 as a response to Winter Storm Uri. The COAD was created to ensure emergency assistance and supplies for DeSoto residents are available if a disaster hits and there are no traditional relief options.
DESOTO, TX
Focus Daily News

Ride DART for Free to Vote in the November 8 General Election

Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) is providing free transportation to polling locations on the day of the Texas general election, Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Voters can ride at no charge on all DART buses, trains, the Dallas Streetcar, GoLink, Paratransit Services and the TRE between EBJ Union Station and CentrePort/DFW Airport Station.
DALLAS, TX
Focus Daily News

Midlothian’s Free Concerts At Community Park Are A Big Hit

MIDLOTHIAN – The last of the “Autumn Beats” music series in Midlothian will be this Saturday featuring the band Forever Mac, a Fleetwood Mac tribute band. Held at Midlothian Community Park Amphitheater, the concert is free, and food is available for purchase. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs and blankets.
MIDLOTHIAN, TX
Focus Daily News

Visit Baker’s Ribs in Weatherford for BBQ & Bibles

We have paid several visits to Baker’s Ribs in Weatherford, a family-owned restaurant that serves delicious BBQ and also offers free Bibles to anyone who wants one. Owners DeeAnna Krier and her husband/partner Brian Krier, moved to Weatherford in 2000 to operate the restaurant. The couple met in 1994...
WEATHERFORD, TX
Focus Daily News

Cedar Hill’s Central Animal Clinic is Now CityVet

[Dallas, TX – October 20, 2022] – CityVet, the Dallas-based leading network of 25 veterinary-owned practices, announces its partnership with Central Animal Clinic. The Cedar Hill, TX-based clinic has been partnered with CityVet for about a year, and after a full remodel, is excited to move to the CityVet Brand. Additionally, Partner Veterinarian Dr. Chris Rose announces his retirement at the end of this year and his associate Dr. Courtney Nicholson will take his place as Lead Veterinarian.
CEDAR HILL, TX
Focus Daily News

Two Employees at Methodist Dallas Killed, Shooter In Custody

DALLAS — On October 22, 2022, at approximately 11 a.m., Methodist Health System Police, the Dallas Police Department, and Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to an active shooter call at Methodist Dallas Medical Center. The preliminary investigation determined a suspect shot and killed two hospital employees. A Methodist Health System Police...
DALLAS, TX
Focus Daily News

Ellis County Veterans Celebration Slated for November 12th

Heroes Services Coalition to host ceremony honoring Veterans. Waxahachie, TX – October 17th, 2022 – On Friday, November 12th, the community is invited to honor our Veterans at the Ellis County Veterans Celebration. Hosted by the Heroes Services Coalition, the 22nd annual event will take place at the Waxahachie Civic Center and include a musical tribute to honor those who have sacrificed so much.
ELLIS COUNTY, TX
Focus Daily News

Mosquito Spraying In DeSoto Scheduled This Thursday

Dallas County Health and Human Services (DCHHS) laboratory confirmed mosquito samples have tested positive for West Nile virus. The mosquito traps were collected from the DeSoto 75115 zip code. In conjunction with the Dallas County municipalities, mosquito abatement teams are responding by treating impacted areas. DCHHS has scheduled ground spraying in DeSoto on October 19, 2022, from 9:00pm to 5:00am and October 20, 2022, from 9:00pm to 5:00am, weather permitting.
DESOTO, TX
Focus Daily News

Celebrate Mini Martini Week in Dallas

Celebrate Mini Martini Week in Dallas with Kástra Elión, the original premium sipping vodka distilled from Greek olives, Oct. 11-16. For the inaugural Mini-Martini week, Kastra Elion has enlisted some of the most popular bars and restaurants in Dallas for a special promotion during October, since it is National Vodka Month.
DALLAS, TX
Focus Daily News

Dr. Gary Cook Honored by Oak Cliff Lions Club

Dr. Gary Cook, Chancellor of Dallas Baptist University (DBU), will receive the Bill Melton Humanitarian Award from Oak Cliff Lions Club. The award will be presented at the noon luncheon meeting on Nov. 9 in Weiss Auditorium at Methodist Dallas Central. Dr. Cook will be the 44th recipient of the...
DALLAS, TX
Focus Daily News

We Should All Learn To Fight Like Coach White

It takes a special spirit to be a coach. And sometimes the greatest coaching comes when victory is nowhere to be found. When a team is trailing 42-0 at the half but continues to fight valiantly in the final two quarters, that is a reflection on the character of the players and the coach. They all know it will take nothing short of a miracle to win, but the other option – giving up – just isn’t in them.
MIDLOTHIAN, TX
Focus Daily News

Focus Daily News

Desoto, TX
