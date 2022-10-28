Chase Sherman wanted Josh Parisian next and approached the UFC with the matchup. After Sherman scored a third-round TKO over Jared Vanderaa he wasn’t sure what would be next. But, after going on social media he saw many mention a fight against Parisian made sense. He then talked to his coaches who also liked the matchup, so he pitched the fight to Mick Maynard who made it happen as the two will meet at UFC Vegas 64.

2 HOURS AGO