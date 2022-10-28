ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conspiracy alert! Viral TikTok suggests Anderson Silva took a dive against Jake Paul

Jake Paul did the unthinkable on Saturday night at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. The YouTuber turned boxer beat Anderson Silva via unanimous decision, even knocking down the middleweight GOAT in the 8th round to seal the deal. It was another bitter pill Paul forced MMA fans to swallow. And it seems like some are refusing to accept that Jake beat Anderson fair and square.
Chael Sonnen believes Jon Jones has miscalculated his return by not creating storyline in time away from the UFC: “Nothing has changed in three years”

Chael Sonnen believes that former UFC champion Jon Jones has done himself a bit of a disservice. ‘Bones’ has been out of action since his win over Dominick Reyes at UFC 247 in February 2020. Following that victory, Jones decided to relinquish his light-heavyweight title due to a pay dispute with the UFC. Soon thereafter, he announced a move to heavyweight.
Georges St-Pierre says he’s finally out of UFC contract, won’t rule out a return to combat sports: “Never say never”

Georges St-Pierre is finally a free agent and isn’t opposed to taking a fight. St-Pierre last fought in the UFC in November of 2017 when he submitted Michael Bisping to become the middleweight champ and a two-division champ. He then retired due to health issues, but during his retirement, there were talks of him returning to face Khabib Nurmagomedov, yet that never came to fruition.
Jake Paul reveals ‘upsetting’ estimate for Anderson Silva pay-per-view buys

Jake Paul is feeling pessimistic about the numbers for his most recent fight. Though Paul arguably picked up the biggest win of his boxing career by defeating MMA legend and former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva this past Saturday, he doesn’t expect the pay-per-view numbers to reflect the significance of the moment for a variety of reasons.
Chase Sherman asked the UFC for Josh Parisian fight, says if he doesn’t get a “highlight-reel finish” he’ll be “slightly disappointed”

Chase Sherman wanted Josh Parisian next and approached the UFC with the matchup. After Sherman scored a third-round TKO over Jared Vanderaa he wasn’t sure what would be next. But, after going on social media he saw many mention a fight against Parisian made sense. He then talked to his coaches who also liked the matchup, so he pitched the fight to Mick Maynard who made it happen as the two will meet at UFC Vegas 64.
Daniel Cormier believes that Anderson Silva’s inactivity led to Jake Paul loss: “When he put on the gas, you saw he was the better fighter”

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier has given his thoughts on Jake Paul’s win over Anderson Silva. ‘The Problem Child’ continued his bizarre ascent in the boxing ring last Saturday night on Showtime pay-per-view. For his entire career, the YouTuber has made a name off of fighting MMA fighters. Once again, he went that route, as he faced ‘The Spider’.
Israel Adesanya believes Alex Pereira will “start to fold” early into their UFC 281 fight, plans to “rewrite” history: “He’s not gonna last”

Israel Adesanya doesn’t think Alex Pereira will be able to last with him at UFC 281. Adesanya is set to defend his middleweight title in the main event of UFC 281 as he takes on Pereira. It’s a highly-anticipated fight as the two fought twice previously in kickboxing with Pereira winning one by decision and one by KO. However, in MMA, Adesanya believes it’s much different fight and he plans to rewrite history next Saturday at Madison Square Garden.
Israel Adesanya believes beating Alex Pereira is more important than retaining title at UFC 281: “It’s not gonna be like last time”

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya is solely focused on defeating Alex Pereira, nothing else. ‘The Last Stylebender’ has been out of action since his rematch with Jared Cannonier in July. The contest was an easy victory for Adesanya, as he won by unanimous decision. The win was also Adesanya’s fifth-straight middleweight title defense.
Jake Paul believes clash with Nate Diaz would be far easier than Anderson Silva: “He’s just a street fighter, boxing is a purest sport”

Jake Paul’s victory over Anderson Silva could net him a boxing match with Nate Diaz, but he’s not worried. ‘The Problem Child’ returned to the ring on Showtime pay-per-view last Saturday. In another battle of Paul vs. MMA, the YouTuber prevailed. While Anderson Silva battled well, a late flash knockdown resulted in the legend losing on the scorecards.
