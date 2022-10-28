Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. You know the feeling when you step outside on a cold day and immediately your body just sort of jolts you awake? That sensation can be harnessed for improving your sleep. In his new book, psychologist Aric Prather shares tips for beating that midday slump that often leaves us reaching for caffeine. As reported in The New York Times, Dr. Prather recommends a brisk walk to get that energy pumping, a dance party or my favorite, sticking your head in the freezer.

