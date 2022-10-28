Read full article on original website
architizer.com
Marge Arkitekter Break the Volume and Create Varied Outdoor Environment for the Kvarnkullen Kindergarten
Kvarnkullen Kindergarten – Next to Sundbyberg’s new city park ‘Kvarnkullen’, we have designed a new preschool on behalf of Sundbyberg Municipality. The preschool, which accommodates 150 children, has been built to meet the requirements of the Swedish Green Building Council’s sustainable building certification. The school maintains an urban face to the street, a well-defined and rational character in keeping with the densely planned residential buildings opposite. While to the rear, facing the surrounding green spaces and the children’s play area, the volume is broken down to create a more varied outdoor environment at a more childlike scale.
architizer.com
Birmingham Residence // Andrea Cochran Landscape Architecture
The landscape design for the Birmingham Residence sculpts space into a dynamic context for the client’s home and art collection. Situated in a quiet neighborhood in the suburbs of Detroit, Michigan, the residence embodies the client’s adventurous taste and celebrates the region’s historical ties to the steel industry.
architizer.com
Darsena del Sale // Visionnaire Home Philosophy
Darsena del Sale is an individual destination in Europe – a temple of well-being that arises from water and has built its identity based on water and salt. This is a project that envisions archaeological architecture and purpose, forming a balance between multifaceted feasible spaces and respecting the ‘genius loci’ but with an international relevance pronounced by its uniqueness.
