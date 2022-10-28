Kvarnkullen Kindergarten – Next to Sundbyberg’s new city park ‘Kvarnkullen’, we have designed a new preschool on behalf of Sundbyberg Municipality. The preschool, which accommodates 150 children, has been built to meet the requirements of the Swedish Green Building Council’s sustainable building certification. The school maintains an urban face to the street, a well-defined and rational character in keeping with the densely planned residential buildings opposite. While to the rear, facing the surrounding green spaces and the children’s play area, the volume is broken down to create a more varied outdoor environment at a more childlike scale.

