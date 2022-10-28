ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

49 state of mind
5d ago

I really hate everything I see on Google is pro democrat party first and you have to search for anything pro American and republican!!! I hope Twitter changes and becomes the freedomwitter 👍🏿 I think Musk will make it happen if the Biden DOJ doesn’t try taking him down for false accusations because of political bias 😡 This is the worst administration in American history

Jimmy Edmonds
4d ago

Vote Red for America. Let's take voting actions to let those out to destroy our beloved nation that we will not put up with it any longer. Let your voices be heard loud and clear on November the 8th.

jspa321
4d ago

Do a search on Google and then the exact same search on Duck Duck Go..GO... YOU WILL SEE EXACTLY HOW YOU ARE BEING MANIPULATED... The left needs to stop its totalitarian ways...

ESPN 960 San Angelo

If You Downloaded These…Hackers Have Your Passwords

Meta is warning that one million Facebook users may have had their account information stolen. Apps from Google or Apple stores are behind this breach. It isn't the first time. In fact, Meta, the company behind Facebook, now says they've identified 400 scammy apps designed to steal user's account info just this year alone.
PYMNTS

PayPal Clarifies Misinterpretation of Acceptable Use Policy

Two weeks after a widely reported furor over reports of a policy that threatened to fine users for sharing what the company determined to be misinformation, PayPal has issued a statement clarifying its position on “appropriate behavior” and fines. In a statement emailed to PYMNTS, the California-based FinTech...
Business Insider

Elon Musk is bringing at least 50 engineers from Tesla to Twitter. Most have little to no experience designing social networks and use an entirely different programming language altogether, report says.

New Twitter owner Elon Musk is bringing engineers from his other businesses to work on the social network. Insider previously reported that Tesla engineers are reviewing existing Twitter code. Tesla engineers have little experience designing for social media and use a different programming language, CNBC reported. As the new owner...
KTAR.com

How to delete the hidden trackers invading your browser

As long as your phone is on, it’s sharing data. This happens whether you have an iPhone or Android, but one company is tracking much more than the other. Tap or click here to see if Apple or Google collects more data. I bet your home address, phone number...
TheStreet

Elon Musk Makes an Insane Prediction

The business world is dazed. The declaration felt like an explosion, and everyone in the market shook as they absorbed the impact. The launcher of this latest rhetorical missile is, of course, Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, serial entrepreneur and the richest man in the world. Though investors and fans...
NBC News

Twitter’s first full day under Elon Musk is here, and the mood has already shifted

Elon Musk set the tone for his first full day as head of Twitter with a response to @catturd2. The account, a well-followed one that has repeatedly pushed false election fraud claims and was retweeted by former President Donald Trump, tweeted at Musk on Thursday night that he continued to lose followers and was having his account’s reach limited by the company.
Engadget

Twitter has removed 1,500 accounts following coordinated trolling campaign

Twitter became the target of a coordinated trolling campaign shortly after Elon Musk took over the company last week. Yoel Roth, the company's head of safety and security, said that the organized effort was to make people think that Twitter has weakened its policies. Roth also said that the company was working on putting a stop to the campaign that had led to a surge in hate speech and hateful conduct on the website. Now, the executive has tweeted an update to the Twitter's cleanup efforts and said that it has made "measurable progress" since Saturday and has removed over 1,500 accounts involved in the trolling.
The Independent

How to delete your Twitter account - and why you might want to as Elon Musk buys it

Elon Musk, the Tesla and SpaceX chief, has now taken over Twitter.The move has been plagued by scandal since it was first announced in April, with Mr Musk vocal about the buyout before trying to renege on the $44bn purchase.Mr Musk has made numerous wild claims over the past few months about his intentions for both the company and the app - many of which might push people to want to delete Twitter.“Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated”, Mr Musk...
crowdfundinsider.com

PayPal Brings Back $2500 Penalty for Violations of Acceptable Use Policy

After claiming it was a mistake, PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) has re-animated its $2500 penalty for each violation of its Acceptable Use Policy. Once again, Twitter users slammed the overreach of the financial services firm. Earlier this month, PayPal was lambasted for its authoritarian move and intolerance of free speech. Users across...

