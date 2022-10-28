Read full article on original website
Related
Intel Confirms Chipmakers' Problems Are Worsening
It's been a terrible year for chip and semiconductor makers. And things are not about to get better according to Intel (INTC) . The sector is plagued by a mountain of problems. Demand for tech products is weakening as the economic slowdown deepens and uncertainty about an upcoming recession intensifies.
msn.com
GameStop stock soared, then fell all the way back down, in biggest price reversal since May. But why?
Something strange happened to GameStop Corp. stock on Monday. Minutes after the opening bell rang out on the New York Stock Exchange, both the price of the company’s shares and trading volume exploded. Then, roughly five minutes after the market opened, GameStop shares were suddenly halted by the NYSE,...
Asian shares advance, shrugging off Wall Street retreat
Asian stock markets are higher after Wall Street declined and a survey of Chinese manufacturing showed activity improved
msn.com
The world is getting cleaner – and this stock is primed to benefit
Environmental, social and governance investing is becoming increasingly popular. In the first half of this year, a net $120bn flowed into ESG funds globally against a net outflow of $139bn across broader market funds. In addition, many investors are now focusing on the ESG credentials of individual companies before deciding...
Oil giant Saudi Aramco has $42.4B profit in third quarter
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — (AP) — Oil giant Saudi Aramco on Tuesday reported a $42.4 billion profit in the third quarter of this year, buoyed by the higher global energy prices that have filled the kingdom's coffers but helped fuel inflation worldwide. The oil firm's profits will...
Sony Pictures Quarterly Profit Slips to $200M
Sony Pictures saw its fiscal second-quarter profit slip to approximately $200 million (27.6 billion yen), a decline of 13 percent from the same period a year ago. Revenue, meanwhile, surged 29 percent to $556 million (76.8 billion yen). The results were somewhat muddled by the profound swing in the exchange rate between the U.S. dollar and the Japanese yen over the previous year. Japan’s yen has crashed a 30-year low in recent months as the Bank of Japan continues to hold fast to its ultra-loose monetary policy while the U.S. Federal Reserve moves aggressively to increase rates to tamp down inflation. The...
Why Sonnet BioTherapeutics Shares Surged Over 66%; Here Are 63 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. SONN climbed 66.4% to close at $1.93 on Monday after the company announced an agreement with Janssen for the evaluation of three Sonnet product candidates. Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. ACOR gained 63.4% to close at $1.07. Acorda Therapeutics recently provided long-term financial guidance. 1847 Holdings LLC EFSH...
msn.com
Dow clinches best October ever despite drop in stocks as investors await Fed meeting
The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished with its best October performance ever on Monday, despite falling along with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite and pulling back from a two-month high, as traders looked toward the Federal Reserve’s midweek decision on interest rates. How stocks traded. The Dow Jones...
msn.com
The 'tech tyranny' is over, says Jim Cramer
'Mad Money' host Jim Cramer and the 'Squawk on the Street' team discuss markets on the final trading day of October. Cramer also explains why he thinks the "tech tyranny" is over. "No longer will we be hostage to a dozen companies that are outsized in growth," Cramer says.
msn.com
Self-driving truck startup TuSimple fires its CEO over improper ties to a Chinese firm
TuSimple fired its CEO, Xiaodi Hou, after an internal investigation found improper dealings with and possible tech transfer to a Chinese startup. The Chinese company, hydrogen truck maker Hydron, is led by a TuSimple co-founder. The Wall Street Journal reported that the SEC and FBI are investigating. Self-driving truck startup...
Comments / 0