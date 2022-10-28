Sony Pictures saw its fiscal second-quarter profit slip to approximately $200 million (27.6 billion yen), a decline of 13 percent from the same period a year ago. Revenue, meanwhile, surged 29 percent to $556 million (76.8 billion yen). The results were somewhat muddled by the profound swing in the exchange rate between the U.S. dollar and the Japanese yen over the previous year. Japan’s yen has crashed a 30-year low in recent months as the Bank of Japan continues to hold fast to its ultra-loose monetary policy while the U.S. Federal Reserve moves aggressively to increase rates to tamp down inflation. The...

