The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Continues Its Investigation of Core Scientific, Inc. (CORZ) on Behalf of Investors

TuSimple Fires Its CEO And Chair Following Internal Investigation, Draws Regulatory Scrutiny
TuSimple Holdings Inc TSP faced federal investigations over alleged improper financing and transferring technology to a Chinese startup. The concurrent probes by the FBI, SEC, and Cfius probed TuSimple's relationship with Hydron Inc, the Wall Street Journal reports. One of TuSimple's co-founders led Hydron to develop autonomous hydrogen-powered trucks. Investigators...
Quartz Mountain Announces Grant of Stock Options
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 31, 2022 / Quartz Mountain Resources Ltd. ("Quartz Mountain" or the "Company") QZMQZMRF, announces that the Company's Board of Directors has approved the grant of stock options (the "Options") exercisable for a total of 3,204,300 common shares to two directors. All Options were granted pursuant to the Company's stock option plan and are subject to the requirements of the TSX Venture Exchange. The Options were granted at an exercise price of $0.20, being the last closing price of the Company's common shares before the effective date of this stock option grant. The Options vest fully on the grant date, and expire on October 28, 2027.
Lucky Announces Issuance of Shares for Services Performed
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 31, 2022 / Lucky Minerals Inc. LKYLKMNFLKY)) Lucky" or the "Company"). Lucky announces that further to its news releases dated September 12, 2022, July 22, 2022 and May 27, 2022, the Company will be issuing additional shares to Franklin Vinicio Viera Ramos pursuant to the services agreement (the "Agreement") which has received approval from the TSX Venture Exchange.
TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
PURE GOLD MINING INC. ("PGM.H") [formerly Pure Gold Mining Inc. ("PGM") BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change. Further to Pure Gold Mining Inc., (the "Company") news release issued October 31, 2022, in accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Wednesday, November 02, 2022, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Vancouver to NEX.
A Look Into Walmart's Debt
Shares of Walmart Inc. WMT moved higher by 12.44% in the past three months. Before having a look at the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt Walmart has. Based on Walmart's balance sheet as of September 2, 2022, long-term debt is at $34.22 billion and current debt is at $16.48 billion, amounting to $50.70 billion in total debt. Adjusted for $13.92 billion in cash-equivalents, the company's net debt is at $36.78 billion.
As Schumer Pushes For Marijuana Reform, Here Are 3 Cannabis Stocks With Some Smoking Dividends
The Cannabis ETF THCX is down roughly 62% year-to-date, as emerging markets have received the biggest brunt of the market downfall since the beginning of the year. Although directly investing in a company that only deals with cannabis-related products may be fruitful, it may be safer to invest in an established firm with already strong brands looking to diversify in the cannabis space.
Keurig Dr Pepper Faces Downgrade & 33% Price Target Cut By This Analyst Amid Expected Coffee Hangover In '23
Truist Securities analyst Bill Chappell downgraded Keurig Dr Pepper Inc KDP from Hold to Sell and lowered the price target from $40 to $30. In the analyst’s view, the return to normal for the coffee systems business (~35% of sales) will place a drag on top and bottom line growth through 2023.
Raymond James Portfolio Manager Shiraz Ahmed named the winner of 2022 IIAC Top Under 40 Award
TORONTO, Oct. 31, 2022 /CNW/ - Raymond James Ltd., the Canadian arm of North American investment dealer Raymond James Financial, Inc., is excited that the winner of the 2022 Investment Industry Association of Canada (IIAC) Top Under 40 Award is our colleague, Portfolio Manager Shiraz Ahmed of Sartorial Wealth, an independent office of Raymond James.
Recap: Sony Group Q2 Earnings
Sony Group SONY reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 02:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Sony Group beat estimated earnings by 20.31%, reporting an EPS of $1.54 versus an estimate of $1.28. Revenue was down $1.64 billion from the same...
Earnings Scheduled For November 1, 2022
• BP BP is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.07 per share on revenue of $64.76 billion. • Sony Group SONY is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.28 per share on revenue of $18.04 billion. • Chunghwa Telecom CHT is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.
