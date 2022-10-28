The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Continues Its Investigation of Core Scientific, Inc. (CORZ) on Behalf of Investors

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 31, 2022 / Quartz Mountain Resources Ltd. ("Quartz Mountain" or the "Company") QZMQZMRF, announces that the Company's Board of Directors has approved the grant of stock options (the "Options") exercisable for a total of 3,204,300 common shares to two directors. All Options were granted pursuant to the Company's stock option plan and are subject to the requirements of the TSX Venture Exchange. The Options were granted at an exercise price of $0.20, being the last closing price of the Company's common shares before the effective date of this stock option grant. The Options vest fully on the grant date, and expire on October 28, 2027.

14 HOURS AGO