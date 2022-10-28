Read full article on original website
Related
silverscreenandroll.com
Does Russell Westbrook looking better off the bench change anything for him and the Lakers?
Russell Westbrook deserves all the credit he’s received for moving to the bench and committing more fully to the small things that help his team win. Doing so amid whatever this last season and change has been can’t possibly have been easy, especially since he and everyone around him knows he’s still likely to be traded sooner rather than later. But that’s the thing: Even given the success he’s enjoyed in that role, it still feels like a final, slightly more optimistic chapter at the end of a novel about the apocalypse.
silverscreenandroll.com
Matt Ryan keeps finding his way on to the court for the Lakers
The Lakers’ deficiencies on the wing were well-documented heading into the season, but an underlooked aspect of the roster was how light they were on frontcourt players period. Thomas Bryant missing the first month of the season compounds that, but the Lakers are really struggling to find big bodies...
silverscreenandroll.com
Lakers reportedly view Gordon Hayward’s contract as ‘deterrent’ in Hornets trade
As the Lakers continue striking out with Russell Westbrook trades throughout the summer and into the fall, they have circled back to where it began this spring. One of the very first teams the Lakers were linked to was the Charlotte Hornets. Much has changed for both sides since the...
silverscreenandroll.com
Breaking down Russell Westbrook’s performance off the Lakers’ bench
It was in Minnesota and at the 7:28 mark of the first quarter when Russell Westbrook approached the scorer's table. At the whistle, he stepped onto the floor with an aim to not only topple the towering tandem of Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns, but also, the impermanence of professional basketball itself.
silverscreenandroll.com
Myles Turner sounds like someone who wants to be a Laker
Over the last 12 months, perhaps no player has been linked more to the Lakers in trade discussions than Myles Turner. Through various machinations of trades that have included Malcolm Brogdon and Buddy Hield packaged with him, Turner has been the mainstay as a target for the Lakers. As it...
silverscreenandroll.com
Lonnie Walker was so on fire he ignored Anthony Davis’ advice against Denver
The Lakers’ wild third quarter on Sunday night in their win over the Nuggets was capped off by a 13-0 run that featured a heavy dose of Lonnie Walker IV. The premier signing of the offseason for the Lakers, Walker has started the season off strong, with his performance against Denver the latest of his bright games.
silverscreenandroll.com
The Lakers finally did right by George Mikan and the Minneapolis era
The Lakers have had a somewhat inconsistent relationship with their Minneapolis history since moving to Los Angeles. The team counts its Minneapolis titles as part of the franchise’s total, five before the move and 12 in L.A. adding up to the 17 that place the Lakers in a tie with the Celtics overall. But those five championships have collectively been listed on one banner, and none of the Minneapolis Lakers have had their jerseys retired. The accomplishments of that era are obviously central to the cumulative history of the Lakers franchise, but they haven’t been given the same recognition as what has happened in the Los Angeles days.
silverscreenandroll.com
Lakers vs. Nuggets Preview: Desperately waiting on Anthony Davis
On Friday, the Los Angeles Lakers suffered their fifth consecutive loss to start the 2022-23 season, losing in Minnesota to the Timberwolves. That game concluded their first road trip of the season, a two-game trip that began in Denver against the Nuggets. The Lakers will now look to get quick revenge as they face the Nuggets in L.A. on Sunday.
silverscreenandroll.com
The Lakers and Russell Westbrook are fun again
The Lakers finally picked up their first win on Sunday night with Russell Westbrook at the center of it. In his second game off the bench, Russ had 18 points with eight rebounds, eight assist a team-high plus-minus of +18. Most importantly, for one of the few times in his time in Los Angeles, Russ looked like he was having fun.
silverscreenandroll.com
Lakers rise up in ESPN latest future power rankings
The Lakers’ current situation feels something pretty close to dire. Even after an encouraging performance against the Timberwolves on Friday, the team sits winless with its highest-paid player struggling to be productive no matter his role. But peering forward, things don’t look quite as grim as they did earlier...
silverscreenandroll.com
Danny Green is also confused by the Lakers roster construction
As Laker fans beg Rob Pelinka to get some shooters on this roster, one of the better shooters who has suited up for the purple and gold in recent memory is also confused by the makeup of this team. In a conversation with Howard Beck on “The Crossover”, Danny Green...
silverscreenandroll.com
Russell Westbrook says he’s ready to do ‘whatever’s needed from me’ to help Lakers win
The journey Russell Westbrook has been on in the last week, let alone the last two seasons, has been exhausting. A week ago, Westbrook was the focus of so much scrutiny after one of the more confounding endings to a dismal performance against the Blazers in the Lakers third loss of the season.
silverscreenandroll.com
Lakers get their first win of the season at last over Nuggets
A night that started with the retirement of George Mikan’s jersey, a reminder of the greatness that the Lakers players have achieved historically, ended with the first win of the season, with LA beating Denver 121-110. To start, it was another game, another poor shooting night for Los Angeles...
silverscreenandroll.com
LeBron and Russ believe Anthony Davis needs to get his mind right with his injury issues
Prior to the 2022-23 season, Anthony Davis set a goal of playing in all 82 games for the first time in his career. It wasn’t exactly a realistic goal, not just because of Davis’ injury history, but also because stars don’t usually play in that many games. When a team has postseason aspirations, it behooves the coaching staff to manage their best players' minutes and games played, a sentiment Darvin Ham expressed during training camp.
Comments / 0