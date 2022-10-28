The Lakers have had a somewhat inconsistent relationship with their Minneapolis history since moving to Los Angeles. The team counts its Minneapolis titles as part of the franchise’s total, five before the move and 12 in L.A. adding up to the 17 that place the Lakers in a tie with the Celtics overall. But those five championships have collectively been listed on one banner, and none of the Minneapolis Lakers have had their jerseys retired. The accomplishments of that era are obviously central to the cumulative history of the Lakers franchise, but they haven’t been given the same recognition as what has happened in the Los Angeles days.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 6 HOURS AGO