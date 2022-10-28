ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

cbs4local.com

Sun Metro's new transit center and brio to begin service on Sunday

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The fourth and final part of the Sun Metro's rapid transit system is finished with the completion of the Montana Brio. Sun Metro held a ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday at the Upper East Side Transit Center located at 12781 Edgemere Boulevard to celebrate the opening of their final terminal.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Sun Metro's Montana BRIO completed with $49.2 grant

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The final part of Sun Metro's BRIO transit service was recently completed. Montana Brio is expected to connect riders to all sides of El Paso. Sun Metro held a ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday at the Upper East Side Transit Center located at 12781 Edgemere Boulevard to celebrate the opening of their final terminal.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Western Playland new owners say guests can expect more, better large-scale events

EL PASO, Texas (CBS) — Western Playland has a new ownership group. The new owners have big plans for the amusement park and want to be a destination stop in the Borderland. CBS4 spoke with several El Pasoans who said it is about time the Borderland has exciting things coming after having visited the park as a child and growing out of the amenities the park provides.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Semi-trailer on side blocks intersection at Zaragoza in east El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — All lanes on Gateway East at Zaragoza Road were closed Tuesday morning. Crews blocked the intersection to remove a semitruck that was on its side. There are no reports of injuries. Traffic was diverted onto Zaragoza. We will update you when more information becomes...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Man dressed at Spider-Man climbs Chelsea Tower in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man climbed a high-rise in central El Paso dressed as Spider-Man. The video was recorded from the view point of the man climbing the Chelsea Tower at 600 Chelsea Street. Another angle was recorded from someone else at ground-level. Footage was posted on...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Colder temperatures make their way to Borderland

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Breezy to windy conditions, as well as cooler temperatures are headed to the Borderland. We are expecting to see gusty winds by Thursday afternoon. Gusts could be as strong as 30-40 mph. Winds will slowly diminish overnight and into Friday morning. A Pacific cold...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

El Paso area Jiffy Lube offers Veterans Day discount

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso area Jiffy Lubes will offer a special 50% discount on Veterans Day. All active, retired and veteran military will be able to receive 50% off an oil change on Nov. 11. The offer is valid at the following locations:. Jiffy Lube of...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Gov. Abbott to make stop in El Paso Tuesday week before Election Day

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott will make a stop in El Paso Tuesday, a week before Election Day. Abbott will deliver remarks at the grand opening ceremony for Spectrum’s new Gran Vista Call Center on Tuesday. The Governor will be joined at the ceremony...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Jury trial date set in case to remove El Paso DA Yvonne Rosales

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — A jury trial date in the case to remove El Paso District Attorney Yvonne Rosales from her position was set Wednesday. The court set the trial date as March 13, 2023, according to an order signed by Judge Tyron D. Lewis. A scheduling hearing...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Las Cruces firefighters to hand out free glow sticks for Halloween

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Las Cruces firefighters will be helping children celebrate Halloween safely by handing out free glow sticks. Families who will be trick-or-treating can go to the following Las Cruces fire stations to get a glow stick:. Station 1 – 201 E. Picacho Ave. Station...
LAS CRUCES, NM
cbs4local.com

Border Patrol shoots pepperballs at migrants after agent assaulted

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso sector Border Patrol agents shot pepperballs toward migrants after an agent was assaulted near the US-Mexico border Monday, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP). CBP said Venezuelan nationals were protesting along the Rio Grande River International Boundary near downtown El...
EL PASO, TX

