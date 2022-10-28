Read full article on original website
Sun Metro's new transit center and brio to begin service on Sunday
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The fourth and final part of the Sun Metro's rapid transit system is finished with the completion of the Montana Brio. Sun Metro held a ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday at the Upper East Side Transit Center located at 12781 Edgemere Boulevard to celebrate the opening of their final terminal.
El Paso leaders, Gov. Abbott reveal new Spectrum center expected to create 1K jobs
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott along with El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser and El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego announced the opening of a new Spectrum service center on Tuesday. The new facility is 60,000 square feet and is located at 8460 Gran Vista Drive.
Ysleta ISD students learn oil, energy source through Mobile Oilfield Learning Unit
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Oil and other energy source are a big part of the Texas and New Mexico economies. Students at Ysleta Independent School District got to meet the Mobile Oilfield Learning Unit. The unit is traveling the state teaching 5th through 8th graders about STEM and...
Sun Metro's Montana BRIO completed with $49.2 grant
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The final part of Sun Metro's BRIO transit service was recently completed. Montana Brio is expected to connect riders to all sides of El Paso. Sun Metro held a ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday at the Upper East Side Transit Center located at 12781 Edgemere Boulevard to celebrate the opening of their final terminal.
Western Playland new owners say guests can expect more, better large-scale events
EL PASO, Texas (CBS) — Western Playland has a new ownership group. The new owners have big plans for the amusement park and want to be a destination stop in the Borderland. CBS4 spoke with several El Pasoans who said it is about time the Borderland has exciting things coming after having visited the park as a child and growing out of the amenities the park provides.
Semi-trailer on side blocks intersection at Zaragoza in east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — All lanes on Gateway East at Zaragoza Road were closed Tuesday morning. Crews blocked the intersection to remove a semitruck that was on its side. There are no reports of injuries. Traffic was diverted onto Zaragoza. We will update you when more information becomes...
Man dressed at Spider-Man climbs Chelsea Tower in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man climbed a high-rise in central El Paso dressed as Spider-Man. The video was recorded from the view point of the man climbing the Chelsea Tower at 600 Chelsea Street. Another angle was recorded from someone else at ground-level. Footage was posted on...
El Paso County to host celebration in claim as "Veterans Capital of the USA"
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — After ranking 7th nationwide in best cities for veterans in a study by Veterans United Home Loans, El Paso County plans to celebrate its claim as the "Veterans Capital of the U.S.A." The study compared the 100 most populated U.S. cities across four key...
Colder temperatures make their way to Borderland
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Breezy to windy conditions, as well as cooler temperatures are headed to the Borderland. We are expecting to see gusty winds by Thursday afternoon. Gusts could be as strong as 30-40 mph. Winds will slowly diminish overnight and into Friday morning. A Pacific cold...
Texas Governor Abbott urges supporters to vote during campaign event in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott was in El Paso on Tuesday and spoke with his voters about the economy and immigration. It was a major turnout as El Pasoans lined up to take pictures with Abbott. "We're going to win in 2022," Abbott said. That's...
El Paso area Jiffy Lube offers Veterans Day discount
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso area Jiffy Lubes will offer a special 50% discount on Veterans Day. All active, retired and veteran military will be able to receive 50% off an oil change on Nov. 11. The offer is valid at the following locations:. Jiffy Lube of...
Gov. Abbott to make stop in El Paso Tuesday week before Election Day
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott will make a stop in El Paso Tuesday, a week before Election Day. Abbott will deliver remarks at the grand opening ceremony for Spectrum’s new Gran Vista Call Center on Tuesday. The Governor will be joined at the ceremony...
El Paso ISD opens new school on Fort Bliss; school named after El Paso veteran
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Independent School District will celebrate the completion of Captain Gabriel L. Navarrete Middle School during a ceremony on Thursday. The school will be El Paso ISD's 13th campus in the district’s bond program. The ceremony will be held at 10...
Decision to prosecute petition asking removal of El Paso's DA expected Tuesday
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The decision to move forward with a petition seeking the removal of El Paso’s District Attorney is expected on Tuesday. County Attorney Joanne Bernal is the one who will decide whether to prosecute the petition. The petition for removal was filed on August...
Jury trial date set in case to remove El Paso DA Yvonne Rosales
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — A jury trial date in the case to remove El Paso District Attorney Yvonne Rosales from her position was set Wednesday. The court set the trial date as March 13, 2023, according to an order signed by Judge Tyron D. Lewis. A scheduling hearing...
Las Cruces firefighters to hand out free glow sticks for Halloween
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Las Cruces firefighters will be helping children celebrate Halloween safely by handing out free glow sticks. Families who will be trick-or-treating can go to the following Las Cruces fire stations to get a glow stick:. Station 1 – 201 E. Picacho Ave. Station...
Bullet fired in west El Paso road rage incident narrowly misses child, police say
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Police Department is investigating after a vehicle with a child inside was shot at by another driver Tuesday night. Police said the driver of a late model Ford Mustang, black in color, shot at another driver while driving east at the 3200 block of Doniphan.
Border Patrol shoots pepperballs at migrants after agent assaulted
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso sector Border Patrol agents shot pepperballs toward migrants after an agent was assaulted near the US-Mexico border Monday, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP). CBP said Venezuelan nationals were protesting along the Rio Grande River International Boundary near downtown El...
El Paso ISD's Hopes and Dreams 2.0 asks community's feedback on district's strategic plan
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Independent School District is launching its Hopes and Dreams 2.0 listening sessions. The first session will be at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Franklin High School’s magnet gym to continue conversations about the future of the district with stakeholders from every feeder pattern.
Retired Staff Sgt. Pete G. Flores named El Paso County 2022-23 Veteran of the Year
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso County Commissioners Court on Monday named Retired Staff Sergeant Pete G. Flores as the county's 2022-2023 Veteran of the Year. Flores, who is a Korean War veteran, enlisted into the United States Air Force in 1951 and was honorably discharged in 1955.
