Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas witness says triangle UFO hovering nearby 'seemed aware of me'Roger MarshAustin, TX
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders Makes His First Stop in Central TexasTom HandyAustin, TX
Bernie Sanders campaigns in Texas to help Democrats win votesAsh JurbergTexas State
Study Shows Yoga is the Most Popular Fitness Class in Texas, and Austin, TX Has Plenty of StudiosCarol LennoxAustin, TX
Nonprofit In Austin, TX uses blockchain technology to help childrenTyler Mc.Austin, TX
Related
fox7austin.com
Austin's next mayor faces numerous issues
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin voters will pick a new mayor this November. There are six candidates on the ballot and the winner will have numerous issues on their plate when they take office. Katie Naranjo, Chair of the Travis County Democratic Party, and Matt Mackowiak, Chair of the Travis County...
fox7austin.com
Another utility rate hike for Austin in the works
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin's skyline has gone through a lot of changes since Austin Energy last increased its base rate for customers. On Tuesday, utility officials said it's time to catch up. "We are proposing a Base Rate increase of about 5.6%" In a work session briefing, Austin council members...
fox7austin.com
'Pure hate': Lakeway couple receives threatening letter due to their political beliefs
LAKEWAY, Texas - A couple in Lakeway says they have been targeted in a very personal way because of their political beliefs. They recently got an anonymous letter in the mail they call an attempt at voter intimidation. "It’s an isolated incident on one hand, but on the other hand,...
fox7austin.com
'Marcha de los Ninos': Family of children killed in Uvalde gather at Texas Capitol
AUSTIN, Texas - Six events were held across Texas on Tuesday, Dia de los Muertos, to honor lives lost to gun violence and a push for policy change. One of the "Marchas de los Ninos" was held in Austin at the Capitol. Families of the Robb Elementary children that were killed took the stand, reminding the community who was lost on May 24, 2022.
fox7austin.com
Boil water notice in Kyle for some residents
KYLE, Texas - A boil water notice has been issued for a portion of Kyle residents. Due to damage that has occurred on a section of water main within the City of Kyle's water distribution system, a portion of the City's water distribution system dropped below 20psi, and the City of Kyle #1050002 public water system is required by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality to issue a Boil Water Notice.
fox7austin.com
New poll indicates GOP voters motivated to vote in Midterm Election
AUSTIN, Texas - There is one week until elections, and President Biden is trying to boost Democrats in some tight races. This comes after a new poll by The Wall Street Journal indicated more GOP voters are motivated to vote in the upcoming week. Katie Naranjo, chair of the Travis...
fox7austin.com
APD: 3 teens found dead within a week in North Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - Another teen has died following a violent weekend in Austin. Police reported three deaths, all near each other. "Where is all this violence coming from, I don’t get it," friend of shooting victim Debbie Aguilar said. Three teens were shot dead in the Austin area within...
fox7austin.com
1 person in custody following APD SWAT situation in South Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - One person is in custody following an Austin Police Department's SWAT team call out in South Austin. Around 3:30 p.m., police said the SWAT call out was in the 2300 block of Durwood. Shortly after, they said the situation was concluded, with one person in custody on...
fox7austin.com
UT Austin attempted kidnapping: DPS troopers asked to patrol West Campus following uptick in crime
AUSTIN, Texas - An attempted kidnapping of a UT student happened near the intersection of 27th and Nueces early Sunday morning. FOX 7 was told the student was not severely injured when she escaped a few blocks away. The student had been grabbed and thrown into a car. Her screams were heard by nearby private security officers, according to Joell McNew with SafeHorns.
fox7austin.com
APD SWAT team responds to situation in North Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department's SWAT team is responding an incident in North Austin. Police said the incident is happening in the 8500 block of N Capital of Texas HWY NB. People are asked to stay away from the area if possible. No other information has been given...
fox7austin.com
Person of interest identified in UT student kidnapping
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police have identified a person of interest in the kidnapping of a UT student near the intersection of 27th and Nueces early Sunday morning. Police released two photos, one of the person of interest, and the other of a black sedan, possibly a Lincoln Town Car, that may have been used in the kidnapping.
fox7austin.com
What should you do if you are being kidnapped?
Austin police are investigating two concerning incidents this weekend in which women were forced into cars against their will. Thankfully, the victims in both cases were able to get to safety.
fox7austin.com
Pedestrian killed after crossing I-35, being hit by pick-up in Round Rock
ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is investigating a deadly pedestrian crash in Round Rock. Police said on Oct. 26., around 7:24 p.m., officers responded to a crash between a pick-up truck and a pedestrian in the 5100 block of N IH 35 NB. A preliminary investigation...
fox7austin.com
Suspect arrested after barricading himself in North Austin apartment complex
AUSTIN, Texas - An Austin Police Department SWAT team arrested a man who barricaded himself in a Northwest Austin apartment with a gun, after police say he fired that gun while a woman was inside with him. No one was hurt. Police said the incident happened around 5 p.m. Monday...
fox7austin.com
Fox tests positive for rabies in Wimberley
WIMBERLEY, Texas - The Hays County Sheriff's Office is warning Wimberley residents of a rabies alert. The sheriff's office said on Oct. 28, around 10:30 a.m., a fox was found outside a home on Westwood Dr. Deputies were dispatched to the area and the fox was sent to be tested...
fox7austin.com
Police investigating deadly pedestrian hit-and-run on I-35
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash. Police said on Oct. 30, around 4:34 a.m., officers responded to a crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian in the 6700 block of N I-35 NB. The preliminary investigation shows the pedestrian was in the...
fox7austin.com
BookPeople shares some favorite authors at Texas Book Festival this weekend
Texas Book Festival takes place around Downtown Austin including the Texas Capitol grounds. The festival started in 1996 to bring authors and readers together and inspire Texans of all ages to love reading.
fox7austin.com
2 killed in Southeast Austin crash; police investigating
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is investigating a deadly crash that killed two people in Southeast Austin. Police said on Oct. 20, around 7:30 p.m., officers responded to a head-on crash between a crossover SUV and a pick-up truck in the 5900 block of E. Stassney Ln.
fox7austin.com
Austin Studio Tour kicks off this weekend featuring more than 500 artists
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Studio Tour is a three-weekend celebration of art and creatives in our community, and it all starts this Saturday. The goal is to introduce the public to new and current ways of experiencing art and the creative practices of artists around our city. The event...
Comments / 0