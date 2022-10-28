ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

fox7austin.com

Austin's next mayor faces numerous issues

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin voters will pick a new mayor this November. There are six candidates on the ballot and the winner will have numerous issues on their plate when they take office. Katie Naranjo, Chair of the Travis County Democratic Party, and Matt Mackowiak, Chair of the Travis County...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Another utility rate hike for Austin in the works

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin's skyline has gone through a lot of changes since Austin Energy last increased its base rate for customers. On Tuesday, utility officials said it's time to catch up. "We are proposing a Base Rate increase of about 5.6%" In a work session briefing, Austin council members...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

'Marcha de los Ninos': Family of children killed in Uvalde gather at Texas Capitol

AUSTIN, Texas - Six events were held across Texas on Tuesday, Dia de los Muertos, to honor lives lost to gun violence and a push for policy change. One of the "Marchas de los Ninos" was held in Austin at the Capitol. Families of the Robb Elementary children that were killed took the stand, reminding the community who was lost on May 24, 2022.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Boil water notice in Kyle for some residents

KYLE, Texas - A boil water notice has been issued for a portion of Kyle residents. Due to damage that has occurred on a section of water main within the City of Kyle's water distribution system, a portion of the City's water distribution system dropped below 20psi, and the City of Kyle #1050002 public water system is required by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality to issue a Boil Water Notice.
KYLE, TX
fox7austin.com

APD: 3 teens found dead within a week in North Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - Another teen has died following a violent weekend in Austin. Police reported three deaths, all near each other. "Where is all this violence coming from, I don’t get it," friend of shooting victim Debbie Aguilar said. Three teens were shot dead in the Austin area within...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

1 person in custody following APD SWAT situation in South Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - One person is in custody following an Austin Police Department's SWAT team call out in South Austin. Around 3:30 p.m., police said the SWAT call out was in the 2300 block of Durwood. Shortly after, they said the situation was concluded, with one person in custody on...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

UT Austin attempted kidnapping: DPS troopers asked to patrol West Campus following uptick in crime

AUSTIN, Texas - An attempted kidnapping of a UT student happened near the intersection of 27th and Nueces early Sunday morning. FOX 7 was told the student was not severely injured when she escaped a few blocks away. The student had been grabbed and thrown into a car. Her screams were heard by nearby private security officers, according to Joell McNew with SafeHorns.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

APD SWAT team responds to situation in North Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department's SWAT team is responding an incident in North Austin. Police said the incident is happening in the 8500 block of N Capital of Texas HWY NB. People are asked to stay away from the area if possible. No other information has been given...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Person of interest identified in UT student kidnapping

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police have identified a person of interest in the kidnapping of a UT student near the intersection of 27th and Nueces early Sunday morning. Police released two photos, one of the person of interest, and the other of a black sedan, possibly a Lincoln Town Car, that may have been used in the kidnapping.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

What should you do if you are being kidnapped?

Austin police are investigating two concerning incidents this weekend in which women were forced into cars against their will. Thankfully, the victims in both cases were able to get to safety.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Fox tests positive for rabies in Wimberley

WIMBERLEY, Texas - The Hays County Sheriff's Office is warning Wimberley residents of a rabies alert. The sheriff's office said on Oct. 28, around 10:30 a.m., a fox was found outside a home on Westwood Dr. Deputies were dispatched to the area and the fox was sent to be tested...
WIMBERLEY, TX
fox7austin.com

Police investigating deadly pedestrian hit-and-run on I-35

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash. Police said on Oct. 30, around 4:34 a.m., officers responded to a crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian in the 6700 block of N I-35 NB. The preliminary investigation shows the pedestrian was in the...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

2 killed in Southeast Austin crash; police investigating

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is investigating a deadly crash that killed two people in Southeast Austin. Police said on Oct. 20, around 7:30 p.m., officers responded to a head-on crash between a crossover SUV and a pick-up truck in the 5900 block of E. Stassney Ln.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Austin Studio Tour kicks off this weekend featuring more than 500 artists

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Studio Tour is a three-weekend celebration of art and creatives in our community, and it all starts this Saturday. The goal is to introduce the public to new and current ways of experiencing art and the creative practices of artists around our city. The event...
AUSTIN, TX

