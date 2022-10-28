Read full article on original website
Shots fired near school in Whitehaven leads to lockdown
MEMPHIS, Tenn — Shots fired in a Whitehaven neighborhood led to a lockdown at a school Wednesday afternoon. Memphis Police said about 1:35 p.m., officers responded to a call about shots being fired in the 800 block of Brownlee Rd., not far from Freedom Prep High School. MPD investigators said property was hit by gunfire, but no one was injured.
One killed after multiple accidents at Thomas and Stage| All lanes now reopened
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — UPDATE: MPD confirmed that there was more than one accident at the Thomas and Stage intersection. The first accident involved multiple cars, and the second accident left one pedestrian dead and another victim in critical condition. MPD said the first accident happened at 5:37 a.m. The...
Residents express concerns over Memphis intersection at center of expansion
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — People in Southwest Memphis had a chance to weigh in on the expansion of a central road in their community. FOX13 previously reported that the intersection of Shelby Drive and Riverdale Road was deemed one of the most dangerous in the city in 2021 with 169 crashes.
Memphis Police looking for suspect after Parkway Village cell phone store robbed
MEMPHIS, Tenn — Memphis Police are looking for a woman responsible for robbing a cell phone store near Parkway Village Tuesday morning. At 11:56 am, MPD said officers responded to a business robbery at 4618 Winchester Road, a Cricket Wireless location. The suspect was a Black female wearing a...
Teens crash mustang while fleeing deputies; woman severely injured
A teen has been charged after leading deputies on a chase and crashing into an SUV, injuring a woman.
SCSO investigating after dozens of cars broken into Halloween night
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Detectives with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a string of car break-ins that took place Halloween night. Detectives say there were 44 reported incidents of cars being broken into between 10 p.m. and 3 a.m. Monday night in the Arlington, Lakeland, and Cordova areas.
South Memphis shooting leaves man dead
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after he was shot Tuesday afternoon in South Memphis, according to the Memphis Police Department. Memphis police said officers responded to the shooting at Mississippi Boulevard and Doris Avenue at 4:54 p.m. Police initially said the man was taken to Regional One...
Memphis police seek information in deadly hit-and-run
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are seeking information about a deadly hit-and-run crash that happened Tuesday night. About 7:20 p.m., police said they found a woman who was hit as she crossed the street at Chelsea Avenue and Trezevant Street. She died at the scene. According to MPD, the...
Man dead after shooting near North Memphis apartment complex
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after a shooting near a North Memphis apartment complex Tuesday afternoon. At 2:52 pm, Memphis Police officers responded to the 1500 Block of North Merton Street, near the Goodwill Village Apartments, regarding a shooting. Officers located one male victim with apparent gunshot...
East Memphis daycare under investigation after baby found outside alone
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Investigations are underway at Building Blocks Academy daycare in East Memphis after a baby was found left alone outside. On Tuesday morning, Amber Giles said she was at work when she got a phone call from Building Blocks Academy. Her two children attend the daycare on Knight Arnold Road. The daycare informed Giles about an unspecified incident that had occurred.
Man stole over $166K from local funeral homes using forged checks, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was arrested after allegedly stealing thousands from local funeral homes using forged, handwritten checks. On May 20, Memphis Police responded to N.J. Ford and Sons Funeral Home at 12 S. Pkwy. W., where a large number of handwritten checks to employee Mario Anderson, 32, had been found.
Robber attacks man inside Memphis gas station, steals his wallet, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Video released by Memphis Police shows one man slamming another man down inside of a gas station before stealing his wallet. Police said the assault happened at a BP Gas Station on Lamar Avenue around 4 p.m. on October 3. One man was walking into the...
MPD investigates string of restaurant burglaries including Chick-Fil-A
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating three burglaries that took place on Oct. 19. Officers say a suspect used a sledgehammer to break the glass door of the Chick-Fil-A on Summer Avenue. MPD says the suspect took a cash register with an undisclosed amount of cash. According...
Woman steals car from Memphis hotel on Halloween night, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman who tricked a man and got her hands on a stolen treat on Halloween night was arrested, according to police. Memphis Police said that a man’s red 2022 Kia Sportage was stolen from the Holiday Inn on Union Avenue on Halloween night.
Woman injured in Hickory Hill shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A woman was injured in a shooting in Hickory Hill Monday afternoon. Memphis Police said officers responded to a shooting in the 6200 block of Kirby Downs Drive at 5:28 p.m. The victim was transported to Regional One in non-critical condition. Police have not released any suspect information at this time. If you […]
2 men wanted after Halloween shooting and robbery in Cordova, SCSO says
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Two suspects are on the run after two people were shot during a robbery in Cordova on Halloween night, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO). SCSO said the robbery happened in the 1300 block of Carlton Ridge around 8:30 p.m. That robbery...
Halloween home invasion leaves two people shot by men in costumes
CORDOVA, Tenn — A Cordova man and his girlfriend are recovering at home after they were shot by two people who they believed were trick-or-treaters dressed in Halloween costumes with masks. According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), the shooting happened on Carlton Ridge Drive on Halloween night....
Church fights city citation for illegal dumping, looks to county for solution
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Raleigh church that’s been cited by the city for trash dumped on its property argues that the dumping is not their fault, and they’re taking their fight to court. Egypt Baptist Church has faced a problem of illegal dumping on its rural property for years. WREG covered the story as far […]
2 arrested, 1 injured after attempted traffic stop ends in crash
THOMPSON’S STATION, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Sunday evening, around 6 p.m. the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office was attempting to make a traffic stop that ended in a crash with injuries. Officers were trying to pull over a 2021 Ford Mustang driven by Deonte Holmes, 19, of Memphis. He...
