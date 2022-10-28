ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, TN

Comments / 0

Related
WATN Local Memphis

Shots fired near school in Whitehaven leads to lockdown

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Shots fired in a Whitehaven neighborhood led to a lockdown at a school Wednesday afternoon. Memphis Police said about 1:35 p.m., officers responded to a call about shots being fired in the 800 block of Brownlee Rd., not far from Freedom Prep High School. MPD investigators said property was hit by gunfire, but no one was injured.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

SCSO investigating after dozens of cars broken into Halloween night

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Detectives with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a string of car break-ins that took place Halloween night. Detectives say there were 44 reported incidents of cars being broken into between 10 p.m. and 3 a.m. Monday night in the Arlington, Lakeland, and Cordova areas.
ARLINGTON, TN
localmemphis.com

South Memphis shooting leaves man dead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after he was shot Tuesday afternoon in South Memphis, according to the Memphis Police Department. Memphis police said officers responded to the shooting at Mississippi Boulevard and Doris Avenue at 4:54 p.m. Police initially said the man was taken to Regional One...
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Memphis police seek information in deadly hit-and-run

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are seeking information about a deadly hit-and-run crash that happened Tuesday night. About 7:20 p.m., police said they found a woman who was hit as she crossed the street at Chelsea Avenue and Trezevant Street. She died at the scene. According to MPD, the...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

East Memphis daycare under investigation after baby found outside alone

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Investigations are underway at Building Blocks Academy daycare in East Memphis after a baby was found left alone outside. On Tuesday morning, Amber Giles said she was at work when she got a phone call from Building Blocks Academy. Her two children attend the daycare on Knight Arnold Road. The daycare informed Giles about an unspecified incident that had occurred.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

MPD investigates string of restaurant burglaries including Chick-Fil-A

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating three burglaries that took place on Oct. 19. Officers say a suspect used a sledgehammer to break the glass door of the Chick-Fil-A on Summer Avenue. MPD says the suspect took a cash register with an undisclosed amount of cash. According...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman injured in Hickory Hill shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A woman was injured in a shooting in Hickory Hill Monday afternoon. Memphis Police said officers responded to a shooting in the 6200 block of Kirby Downs Drive at 5:28 p.m. The victim was transported to Regional One in non-critical condition. Police have not released any suspect information at this time. If you […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

WATN Local Memphis

Memphis, TN
21K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Memphis local news

 https://www.localmemphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy