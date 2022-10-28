Read full article on original website
Rep. Marilyn Strickland faces Seattle police officer in race for 10th Legislative District
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Keith Swank joined the U.S. Army out of high school and then joined the Seattle Police Department. After a 32-year law enforcement career, Swank wants to take his public service to Washington, D.C. Swank, a Republican, is challenging incumbent Rep. Marilyn Strickland, a Democrat for the...
2nd Arizona county mulling hand-counts rejects effort
PHOENIX (AP) — The elected leaders of an Arizona county who had considered following the lead of a rural county by expanding their hand-counts of ballots from next week’s election rejected the effort Wednesday. The majority on the Pinal County board of supervisors said they saw no reason...
Top Democrat demands answers from police after Pelosi attack
WASHINGTON (AP) — A top ally of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is demanding fresh answers from the U.S. Capitol Police about security failures that led to a brutal attack on Pelosi’s husband last week, questioning the embattled agency about whether it can keep lawmakers and their families safe. House Administration Committee Chairwoman Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., wrote a […]
North Korea keeps up missile barrage, launches 1 over Japan
SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — North Korea continued its barrage of weapons tests on Thursday, with Japan saying missiles were shot over its northern territory and South Korea saying it detected at least two missiles shot toward its eastern waters. The launches are the latest in a...
Biden: "We've never given up on the American experiment, and we can't do that now"
With midterms just around the corner, President Biden delivered a prime time speech on Wednesday pleading with voters to not give up on Democracy and the "American experiment." Speaking from the Columbus Club in Union Station, near Washington's U.S. Capitol, Biden reminded that this isn't the first time Americans have...
Biden implores voters to save democracy from lies, violence
WASHINGTON — (AP) — Warning that democracy itself is in peril, President Joe Biden called on Americans Wednesday night to use their ballots in next week's midterm elections to stand up against lies, violence and dangerous “ultra MAGA Republicans” who are trying to “succeed where they failed” in subverting the 2020 elections.
GOP aims to flip Washington House seat back in key race
OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Republican mayor of Wenatchee, a small city in central Washington’s orchard country, didn’t support Democrat Kim Schrier when she was first elected to Congress in 2018. Since then, though, he’s been impressed. Schrier helped Wenatchee score major federal money for a new...
Student loan forgiveness support split between Washington Democrats, Republicans
SEATTLE — A majority of Washingtonians support President Joe Biden's student debt relief plan, including those who did not go to college themselves, according to new WA Poll results released Thursday. Biden's plan, first announced in August, would forgive $10,000 in federal student debt for those with incomes less...
