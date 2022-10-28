ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

WANE-TV

Teen arrested in Clarksville shooting: ISP

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – A 16-year-old boy facing two counts of attempted murder is accused of shooting into a southern Indiana police chief’s home this past September, according to Indiana State Police. The identity of the teen has not been released because he has not been charged as...
CLARKSVILLE, IN
Wave 3

Man in critical condition after motorcycle crash in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in critical condition after crashing on his motorcycle. Louisville Metro police were called to a crash at the 7300 block of Grade Lane just before 3 a.m. No one else was on the motorcycle and wet, slick roadway may have been a contributing...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Woman killed in hit-and-run on Poplar Level Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating after a woman was killed in a hit-and-run on Monday night. LMPD said Sixth Division officers were notified of a pedestrian struck near the intersection of Poplar Level Road and I-264 just before 8 p.m. Police said they located a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Suspect arrested in connection to Jacobs neighborhood shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A suspect connected to a shooting over the summer that killed one person in the Jacobs neighborhood is now in custody. A heavy police presence near Mellwood on Thursday at about 11:30 p.m. lead to the arrest of 19-year-old Armani D. Shrivers. Shrivers is a suspect...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Officials identify man shot, killed in Russell neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The 45-year-old man who was killed in a shooting in the Russell neighborhood on Friday has been identified. Antwand Hendricks died in the 1200 block of West Jefferson Street after he was shot multiple times, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. Louisville Metro police...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Police: Man killed in Newburg shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating a shooting in the Newburg neighborhood that left one man dead. LMPD said the shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. on Monday in the 4000 block of Lula Way. Sixth Division officers responded to the scene and located a man with a gunshot wound.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LMPD: Possible wanted person in Butchertown area

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police activity was reported in the Butchertown area Sunday afternoon. Louisville Metro police said a possible wanted person is in the area near the 600 block of East Main Street. Main & Clay Apartments sent a notice asking residents to stay inside the building or avoid...
LOUISVILLE, KY
953wiki.com

Arrest Made in Clarksville Shooting Investigation

The incident took place at the home of Chief of Police. Clarksville, Ind. - Wednesday, November 2, 2022: Detectives from the Indiana State Police (ISP) in Sellersburg arrested an individual on two counts of Attempted Murder after shots were fired into a Clarksville residential address in September. On September 18,...
CLARKSVILLE, IN
wdrb.com

Belle of Louisville to hold 'First Mate's Market' on Nov. 19

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Belle of Louisville is transforming from a riverboat to a mall. The First Mate's Market, a free event, is planned for Nov. 19 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. It's designed to bring together local businesses at a Louisville icon and National Historic Landmark. The...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Suspect in disappearance of Crystal Rogers trying to open day care in Bardstown

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- The only suspect named in the disappearance of Crystal Rogers is trying to open a day care in Bardstown. Documents show Brooks Houck filed for a permit application on Aug. 17 with Nelson County Planning and Zoning on the former People's Church building he owns at 114 Wildcat Lane. He wants to change the building's use from church to day care.
BARDSTOWN, KY
WLKY.com

Coroner identifies 21-year-old man killed in Newburg shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Just one day after a man was shot and killed in the Newburg neighborhood, coroners have identified the victim. The Jefferson County Coroner's Office said the man was 21-year-old Anthony Russell of Louisville. Louisville Metro Police Department said the shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. on Monday...
LOUISVILLE, KY

