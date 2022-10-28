Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Louisville Metro Police arrest 2 men in connection to September murder
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police have arrested two men in connection to a murder that happened near the Poplar Hills neighborhood in September. LMPD arrested 20-year-old Justin Kirk and 19-year-old Gregory Tolbert for the murder of 57-year-old Terry Dedrick. Just before 3 p.m. on Sept. 5, LMPD said...
wdrb.com
State police cancel Silver Alert after missing woman found in southern Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A statewide Silver Alert was canceled Tuesday for a missing woman last seen in southern Indiana. Indiana State Police issued the alert Monday afternoon for Diana Szostecki, 65, who was last seen in Floyds Knobs on Thursday, Oct. 27, at 6:15 p.m. Police said Szostecki was...
q95fm.net
Two Kentucky Men Arrested Following Accusations The Pair Stole Millions Of Dollars In Ginseng
Two Kentucky men were recently arrested and charged following accusations that they broke into storage units and stole millions of dollars in ginseng. 32-year-old Daniel Scott, of Louisville, and 46-year-old William McCane, of Frankfort, are now facing multiple charges after police say they broke into several storage facilities- as well as storage sheds.
WANE-TV
Teen arrested in Clarksville shooting: ISP
CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – A 16-year-old boy facing two counts of attempted murder is accused of shooting into a southern Indiana police chief’s home this past September, according to Indiana State Police. The identity of the teen has not been released because he has not been charged as...
Wave 3
Man in critical condition after motorcycle crash in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in critical condition after crashing on his motorcycle. Louisville Metro police were called to a crash at the 7300 block of Grade Lane just before 3 a.m. No one else was on the motorcycle and wet, slick roadway may have been a contributing...
WHAS 11
Louisville police make arrest in Dahl Road homicide
Officers arrested 20-year-old Justin Kirk and 19-year-old Gregory Tolbert for the shooting on Dahl Road on Labor Day. Terry Dedrick was killed in the shooting.
WLKY.com
Woman killed in hit-and-run on Poplar Level Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating after a woman was killed in a hit-and-run on Monday night. LMPD said Sixth Division officers were notified of a pedestrian struck near the intersection of Poplar Level Road and I-264 just before 8 p.m. Police said they located a...
Wave 3
Suspect in Shively carjacking killed in New Albany crash; ISP investigating
Three questions were asked as an attempt to push past the attack ads and campaign rhetoric with three of the top issues facing the city. Decision 2022: Meet the candidates for Metro Council District 13. Updated: 3 hours ago. District 13 in the South End of the Louisville Metro includes...
Wave 3
Suspect arrested in connection to Jacobs neighborhood shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A suspect connected to a shooting over the summer that killed one person in the Jacobs neighborhood is now in custody. A heavy police presence near Mellwood on Thursday at about 11:30 p.m. lead to the arrest of 19-year-old Armani D. Shrivers. Shrivers is a suspect...
Woman dies after apparent hit-and-run on Poplar Level Road, LMPD says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One person is dead following a hit-and-run in the Poplar Level neighborhood. Metro Police said Sixth Division officers responded after a woman was struck at the intersection of Poplar Level Road and I-264 just before 8 p.m. Monday. In their preliminary investigation, police said the woman...
wdrb.com
Man taken to UofL Hospital in critical condition after motorcycle crash on Grade Lane
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was hospitalized early Wednesday after crashing his motorcycle in the 7300 block of Grade Lane. It happened around 3 a.m., according to a news release from LMPD spokeswoman Officer Beth Ruoff. The man riding the motorcycle was taken to University Hospital in critical condition.
Wave 3
Officials identify man shot, killed in Russell neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The 45-year-old man who was killed in a shooting in the Russell neighborhood on Friday has been identified. Antwand Hendricks died in the 1200 block of West Jefferson Street after he was shot multiple times, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. Louisville Metro police...
wdrb.com
21-year-old man identified as victim of fatal shooting in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 21-year-old was identified Tuesday as the victim of a fatal shooting Monday evening in Louisville's Newburg neighborhood. The Jefferson County Coroner's Office said Anthony Talbert Russell died of multiple gunshot wounds in the 4000 block of Lulu Way, near Poplar Level Road. According to Aaron...
WLKY.com
Police: Man killed in Newburg shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating a shooting in the Newburg neighborhood that left one man dead. LMPD said the shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. on Monday in the 4000 block of Lula Way. Sixth Division officers responded to the scene and located a man with a gunshot wound.
Wave 3
LMPD: Possible wanted person in Butchertown area
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police activity was reported in the Butchertown area Sunday afternoon. Louisville Metro police said a possible wanted person is in the area near the 600 block of East Main Street. Main & Clay Apartments sent a notice asking residents to stay inside the building or avoid...
953wiki.com
Arrest Made in Clarksville Shooting Investigation
The incident took place at the home of Chief of Police. Clarksville, Ind. - Wednesday, November 2, 2022: Detectives from the Indiana State Police (ISP) in Sellersburg arrested an individual on two counts of Attempted Murder after shots were fired into a Clarksville residential address in September. On September 18,...
wdrb.com
UPDATE: Man in critical condition after being hit while riding bicycle on Preston Highway in Okolona
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after a man was critically injured when he was hit while riding his bicycle on Preston Highway in Okolona on Tuesday evening. Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department's Seventh Division were called to a report that a pedestrian had been hit in...
wdrb.com
Belle of Louisville to hold 'First Mate's Market' on Nov. 19
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Belle of Louisville is transforming from a riverboat to a mall. The First Mate's Market, a free event, is planned for Nov. 19 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. It's designed to bring together local businesses at a Louisville icon and National Historic Landmark. The...
wdrb.com
Suspect in disappearance of Crystal Rogers trying to open day care in Bardstown
BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- The only suspect named in the disappearance of Crystal Rogers is trying to open a day care in Bardstown. Documents show Brooks Houck filed for a permit application on Aug. 17 with Nelson County Planning and Zoning on the former People's Church building he owns at 114 Wildcat Lane. He wants to change the building's use from church to day care.
WLKY.com
Coroner identifies 21-year-old man killed in Newburg shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Just one day after a man was shot and killed in the Newburg neighborhood, coroners have identified the victim. The Jefferson County Coroner's Office said the man was 21-year-old Anthony Russell of Louisville. Louisville Metro Police Department said the shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. on Monday...
