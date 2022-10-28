Read full article on original website
KVOE
Kansas State opens Jerome Tang era with win over Washburn
The Kansas State men’s basketball team opened the Jerome Tang era with a 76-49 win over Washburn in an exhibition game Tuesday night. The Wildcats scored the first 7 points and held a 26-8 lead halfway thru the first half. Coach Jermome Tang called it a good start. Kansas...
KVOE
Emporia State soccer advances to second round of MIAA Tournament
The Emporia State soccer team advances to the second round of the MIAA post season tournament with a 2-0 win over Northeastern State Sunday. The Lady Hornets scored their first goal in the 33rd minute of play. Angela Palmer scored on a header off a corner kick. Mackenzie Dimarco scored...
KVOE
Changes to High School Football playoff schedule
Four area high school playoff football games have been moved up a day due to potential weather on Friday. Emporia High’s game at Blue Valley Southwest will be played at 7 p.m. Thursday in Overland Park. You can hear the game on 14 KVOE AM and 96.9 FM with coverage beginning at 6:40 p.m.
KVOE
Two Kansas State players receive Big 12 Honors
Two K-State Wildcats received weekly honors from the Big 12 Monday. K-State quarterback Will Howard was named the Offensive Player of the Week, while punter/kicker Ty Zentner was named the Co-Special Teams Player of the Week. Howard tied K-State’s school record with four touchdown passes in its win over Oklahoma...
KVOE
Kansas State 13th in College Football playoff poll
Kansas State is ranked 13th in the first College football playoff rankings of the season. Tennessee is ranked number 1, Ohio State number 2, Georgia 3, and Clemson 4. From the Big 12, TCU is ranked 7th, Oklahoma State 18th, and Texas 24th. Kansas State hosts Texas this Saturday.
KVOE
Emporia State University Career Services Fair coming Wednesday
The Emporia State University Career Services will be having an education fair Wednesday. The event will take place from 9 a.m to 3 p.m. inside Webb Hall, located on the second floor of Memorial Union. This is the first of two fairs that ESU Career Services will be putting on...
KVOE
City of Emporia set to rollout new mass notification system Monday
The city of Emporia is set to expand communication with local residents with the rollout of a new mass notification system. According to City Communications Manager Christine Johnson during the Emporia City Commission’s regular action/study meeting Wednesday, beginning next week the city will be utilizing the CodeRed mass notification system for non-life threatening emergency situations and general notifications. This includes water line breaks, street closures and the like.
KVOE
Head-on crash in Emporia sends one person to Newman Regional Health
A crash involving an SUV and car in central Emporia resulted in a hospital trip for one of the two drivers Monday. The crash happened near the intersection of Fourth and State just before 1 pm. Emporia Police Capt. Ray Mattas says a southbound SUV driven by 65-year-old Robin Butts went left of center and hit a northboind car driven by 48-year-old Raul Diaz.
KVOE
Moran to speak at Fanestil Meats ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday
Fanestil Meats is nearing the end of a major construction project just west of Emporia. The business is having a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 2 pm Friday for its new 40,000 square foot processing facility in the 4700 block of US Highway 50, finishing a long-sought project to move the business entirely out of the Cottonwood River floodplain just south of Emporia. The processing plant is joining the Fresh Local Market, cold storage and administrative operations after groundbreaking a year ago.
KVOE
North Central Flint Hills Area Agency on Aging reports no increase in service requests as result of recent financial hardships at Emporia Senior Center
The recent hardships of the Emporia Senior Center has not resulted in any increase in service requests to similar agencies, at least in the short term. According to North Central Flint Hills Area Agency on Aging Deputy Director Kelsey Pfannenstiel, the agency is in the midst of its “busy season.”
KVOE
Sign ups now available for Salvation Army of Emporia Christmas assistance program
The enrollment period for the Emporia Salvation Army’s Christmas assistance program is now open. Sign-ups will be accepted now through Friday, Nov. 11. Salvation Army of Emporia Captain Mylie Hadden says sign-ups will be first come first serve. Applicants will need to provide the following documentation to qualify for...
KVOE
HAY BALE FIRE: Lyon County Crime Stoppers opens possibility of reward as investigation continues
As a hay bale fire south of Emporia continues to smolder, Lyon County Crime Stoppers has opened up a chance for a reward while Lyon County deputies investigate the case. The fire near Roads 130 and G hasn’t officially been called suspicious — Emporia Fire has said the cause is undetermined — but deputies are seeking information from the public and Crime Stoppers is encouraging residents to submit tips for a chance at a reward — if those tips lead to the arrests and convictions of those involved.
KVOE
USD 252 Southern Lyon County begins 10th Honor Flight
The latest rapid-fire trip to Washington DC and back is underway for USD 252 Southern Lyon County. Honor Flight Number 10 got started with the traditional sendoff from Olpe before 2 am. Veterans, students, medical staff and district administrators will return late Tuesday evening. Superintendent Mike Argabright, whose father and...
KVOE
EMPORIA SENIOR CENTER: Donations put facility ‘into the black,’ but another $75,000 needed for immediate needs
The Emporia Senior Center is processing some good financial news Wednesday. The Senior Center has received $25,000 from two separate anonymous donors. President and CEO Ian Boyd says an unspecified portion of these donations have brought the Senior Center out of a deficit situation and “into the black,” although the exact scope of that situation may not be announced until next week. Funds are also being used to address programs, administrative needs and fundraising.
KVOE
Emporia City Commission convening Wednesday
Development matters will headline the Emporia City Commission’s weekly action meeting Wednesday morning. Commissioners may approve the implementation of an additional one percent community improvement district for the Emporia Land Development LLC Pavillions II development. If approved the CID would see the entire development would become subject to a two percent sales tax.
KVOE
Audio – Monday – 10-31-22
Newsmaker: Salvation Army Capt. Mylie Hadden discusses the agency’s Christmas assistance program. Newsmaker 2: Members of Emporia High Theatre preview their upcoming production of “Beauty and the Beast.”
KVOE
Emporia Senior Center Board of Directors emergency meeting delves into options available to overcome well noted financial strains facing the agency
With the financial foundation of the Emporia Senior Center less than stable, the Board of Directors convened an emergency meeting Monday evening to explore any and all options available to avoid dissolving the agency. Senior Center Director Ian Boyd has stated the financial issues stem from a number of factors...
KVOE
DROUGHT: Farmers, ranchers need to eye adjustments if dry winter affects area as expected
Ranchers dealing with drought have already sent some of the cattle to feedlots earlier than normal in many cases or they are considering that step. Other adjustments may be coming if we have a dry winter, as is now expected. Here’s Lyon County Extension ag agent Brian Rees:. Farmers...
KVOE
Halloween festivities enjoyed by all in Emporia
Young ghouls, goblins, superheroes and more had a boo-tiful night for trick-or-treating on Halloween. Activities began in the late afternoon with the annual Boo in the Zoo at the David Traylor Zoo. More than 1,200 people passed through the zoo’s gates to collect some candy and interact with zoo staff, residents and right around 30-plus community organizations.
KVOE
AVILA MURDER: Arraignment ahead for Garcia in May
Arraignment is coming next spring in the case of an Emporia man accused of killing another over five years ago. Samuel Garcia will be arraigned May 4, barring schedule adjustments or other developments, after a preliminary hearing that started Monday. Garcia is accused of shooting Jesus Avila near Emporia in...
