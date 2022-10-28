City Council is set to vote on an estimated $6.3 million renovation of the Evanston Animal Shelter on Nov. 14. The proposal calls for the construction of an entirely new facility. Not all of the funding will come from the city –– two million dollars will be provided by a Cook County grant agreement, and Evanston Animal Shelter Association has committed to raise $1 million. This leaves an estimated $3.3 million for Evanston to provide.

