Evanston, IL

City Council votes unanimously to ban no-knock warrants

Content warning: this story contains mentions of police violence. City Council unanimously voted to ban no-knock warrants last week, a policing practice where officers are allowed to enter a home or business without warning the tenants when permitted by a judge. Ald. Devon Reid (8th), who introduced the legislation, said...
Evanston lakefront lifeguards to join the Fire Department under new proposal

Evanston lifeguards will likely operate under the purview of the Evanston Fire Department as of next summer. Parks and Recreation Director Audrey Thompson announced in October the lifeguard program would move departments, pending city approval of a new Fire Department lifeguard supervisor position. The merging of the lifeguard program with...
Northwestern to hold office hours for Ryan Field redesign

Northwestern will hold office hours for community members to share feedback about the redesign of Ryan Field, the University announced Friday. Starting Tuesday, University representatives will be available to discuss the plans twice a week at Anderson Hall from 9-11 a.m. on Tuesdays and 4-6 p.m. on Thursdays. NU released its plans for the rebuild of Ryan Field in September and has already faced backlash from residents who live near the field.
Community leaders host bus tour on Evanston’s Black History

Before the 1960s, when Northwestern did not allow Black students to live on campus, the Emerson Street YMCA provided them with beds. When Evanston Township High School did not permit Black students to use their pool, the YMCA offered them a place to swim. And when Black political scientist and civil rights activist Ralph Bunche conducted research at the University, he lived at the YMCA.
Evanston Burger King ends its reign as empty building gets demolished

Downtown Evanston’s Burger King has been dethroned. The demolition of the empty Burger King building at 1740 Orrington Ave. began early Monday morning. The former fast-food joint will be developed into an 11-story mixed-use office building. The building, which will be developed by Trammell Crow Company, a Texas-based real...
Evanston farmers market stand promotes change with baked goods

Every Saturday in the summer and fall, shoppers at the Downtown Evanston Farmers’ Market gravitate towards the bright red Misericordia Hearts and Flour Bakery tent, where they can pick up mini loaves of zucchini bread and mint double chocolate cookies. This particular stand’s impact in the community reaches beyond...
Evanston City Council to vote on $6.3 million renovation project for Evanston Animal Shelter

City Council is set to vote on an estimated $6.3 million renovation of the Evanston Animal Shelter on Nov. 14. The proposal calls for the construction of an entirely new facility. Not all of the funding will come from the city –– two million dollars will be provided by a Cook County grant agreement, and Evanston Animal Shelter Association has committed to raise $1 million. This leaves an estimated $3.3 million for Evanston to provide.
Polish American Student Alliance celebrates 104 years of independence, reflects on community

Hundreds of participants formed a sea of red and white Sunday as they ran and walked through Montrose Harbor in Lincoln Park for the Polish Independence 10k/5k Run/Walk. McCormick senior and Polish American Student Alliance President Mark Ogarek sported a traditional red Krakowiak hat, complete with rainbow ribbons instead of the usual bird feathers, for the event celebrating the 104th anniversary of Poland’s independence.
Feinberg receives record figure for research funding

The Feinberg School of Medicine received a record-breaking funding sum for research last year, Northwestern announced Oct. 24. The total amounts to $650 million in research funding and awards for the 2021-22 fiscal year. It’s a 6.5% increase compared to the previous year. “Our growth in research funding demonstrates...
Women’s Basketball: Q&A: Illinois basketball great Brittany Johnson joins Northwestern as assistant coach

Brittany Johnson left her mark on Illinois high school basketball. She was the first basketball player in Illinois history to score more than 4,000 points. She earned the Illinois Gatorade Player of the Year Award and was named Miss Basketball in 2007. She was inducted into Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2018.
Women’s Basketball: Northwestern’s Sydney Wood is ready for her closeup: How the graduate student forward is setting her sights on victory this season

After an epic junior year, when Sydney Wood had a breakout performance across the court, she entered the 2021-22 season ready to put the Wildcats back into Big Ten Championship contention. But Wood’s dreams for a productive senior year came to a halt after a season-ending leg injury last November....
Men’s Basketball: 2022-23 Wildcat entrance survey

Remember that time Northwestern men’s basketball made the NCAA Tournament? Well, it’s been more than five years since then and the Wildcats have endured a quintet of consecutive losing seasons. Coach Chris Collins is in a prove-it year and will look to right the ship after an offseason exodus that saw Pete Nance and Ryan Young, among others, leave Evanston. The Daily’s reporters give their thoughts on what to anticipate from NU this season.
Women’s Basketball: Wildcats overcome sluggish start to defeat Wisconsin-Parkside

Northwestern opened its season with an 88-72 victory over Division II Wisconsin-Parkside in an exhibition match Tuesday. With the departure of guard Veronica Burton to the WNBA, sophomore guard Jillian Brown is expected to become a cornerstone of the Wildcats’ offense this season. The 5-foot-10 Michigan native opened the matchup with an early three-pointer, but also amassed four turnovers in the first quarter.
