Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Payment of up to $400 in stimulus money coming from the state of IllinoisJ.R. HeimbignerIllinois State
I had a Horrid experience at this Brazilian Steakhouse in Downers Grove, ILChicago Food KingDowners Grove, IL
4 Great Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
This Illinois town was just named "Best American City for Mental Wellness." Sorry, Chicago.Ellen EastwoodNaperville, IL
Illinois homeowners late on house payments could get $30K in mortgage reliefJennifer GeerIllinois State
Related
Daily Northwestern
City Council votes unanimously to ban no-knock warrants
Content warning: this story contains mentions of police violence. City Council unanimously voted to ban no-knock warrants last week, a policing practice where officers are allowed to enter a home or business without warning the tenants when permitted by a judge. Ald. Devon Reid (8th), who introduced the legislation, said...
Daily Northwestern
Q&A: Evanston police chief Schenita Stewart discusses transition, community engagement and combating gun violence
Evanston’s first Black female police chief, Schenita Stewart, stepped into a role last month that three others have filled since 2021. The Daily spoke to Stewart about her transition into leading a department with high turnover as gun violence and crime are on the rise. This interview has been...
Daily Northwestern
Evanston lakefront lifeguards to join the Fire Department under new proposal
Evanston lifeguards will likely operate under the purview of the Evanston Fire Department as of next summer. Parks and Recreation Director Audrey Thompson announced in October the lifeguard program would move departments, pending city approval of a new Fire Department lifeguard supervisor position. The merging of the lifeguard program with...
Daily Northwestern
Northwestern to hold office hours for Ryan Field redesign
Northwestern will hold office hours for community members to share feedback about the redesign of Ryan Field, the University announced Friday. Starting Tuesday, University representatives will be available to discuss the plans twice a week at Anderson Hall from 9-11 a.m. on Tuesdays and 4-6 p.m. on Thursdays. NU released its plans for the rebuild of Ryan Field in September and has already faced backlash from residents who live near the field.
Daily Northwestern
Community leaders host bus tour on Evanston’s Black History
Before the 1960s, when Northwestern did not allow Black students to live on campus, the Emerson Street YMCA provided them with beds. When Evanston Township High School did not permit Black students to use their pool, the YMCA offered them a place to swim. And when Black political scientist and civil rights activist Ralph Bunche conducted research at the University, he lived at the YMCA.
Daily Northwestern
Evanston Burger King ends its reign as empty building gets demolished
Downtown Evanston’s Burger King has been dethroned. The demolition of the empty Burger King building at 1740 Orrington Ave. began early Monday morning. The former fast-food joint will be developed into an 11-story mixed-use office building. The building, which will be developed by Trammell Crow Company, a Texas-based real...
Daily Northwestern
Evanston farmers market stand promotes change with baked goods
Every Saturday in the summer and fall, shoppers at the Downtown Evanston Farmers’ Market gravitate towards the bright red Misericordia Hearts and Flour Bakery tent, where they can pick up mini loaves of zucchini bread and mint double chocolate cookies. This particular stand’s impact in the community reaches beyond...
Daily Northwestern
Evanston City Council to vote on $6.3 million renovation project for Evanston Animal Shelter
City Council is set to vote on an estimated $6.3 million renovation of the Evanston Animal Shelter on Nov. 14. The proposal calls for the construction of an entirely new facility. Not all of the funding will come from the city –– two million dollars will be provided by a Cook County grant agreement, and Evanston Animal Shelter Association has committed to raise $1 million. This leaves an estimated $3.3 million for Evanston to provide.
Daily Northwestern
Polish American Student Alliance celebrates 104 years of independence, reflects on community
Hundreds of participants formed a sea of red and white Sunday as they ran and walked through Montrose Harbor in Lincoln Park for the Polish Independence 10k/5k Run/Walk. McCormick senior and Polish American Student Alliance President Mark Ogarek sported a traditional red Krakowiak hat, complete with rainbow ribbons instead of the usual bird feathers, for the event celebrating the 104th anniversary of Poland’s independence.
Daily Northwestern
Spooky rhythm and rhyme: Evanston author Jarrett Dapier discusses picture book “The Most Haunted House in America”
Three figures in skeleton jumpsuits banged their drums in the parking lot next to Squeezebox Books & Music, building to a haunting rhythm. A crowd of children and parents, some dressed in their Halloween costumes, cheered to the beat. Squeezebox Books & Music in Evanston hosted a public reading of...
Daily Northwestern
Feinberg receives record figure for research funding
The Feinberg School of Medicine received a record-breaking funding sum for research last year, Northwestern announced Oct. 24. The total amounts to $650 million in research funding and awards for the 2021-22 fiscal year. It’s a 6.5% increase compared to the previous year. “Our growth in research funding demonstrates...
Daily Northwestern
Basketball Preview: 22 reasons to get excited for Northwestern basketball in 2022-23
Want a reason to make it out to Welsh-Ryan Arena this season for men’s and women’s basketball? Look no further: The Daily compiled 22 reasons to get excited for Northwestern basketball’s 2022-23 season. 1. Giveaways galore. Northwestern fans may not camp out in tents for weeks for...
Daily Northwestern
Captured: Club ice hockey scores back-to-back wins against Purdue University Northwest
Welcome to The Daily’s photo blog: Captured. This is a space for The Daily’s photographers to share their best work, including photos from weekend performances and events around the community. You can contact the photo editor by emailing [email protected]. Northwestern’s club men’s ice hockey team played Purdue...
Daily Northwestern
Women’s Basketball: Q&A: Illinois basketball great Brittany Johnson joins Northwestern as assistant coach
Brittany Johnson left her mark on Illinois high school basketball. She was the first basketball player in Illinois history to score more than 4,000 points. She earned the Illinois Gatorade Player of the Year Award and was named Miss Basketball in 2007. She was inducted into Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2018.
Daily Northwestern
Women’s Basketball: Northwestern’s Sydney Wood is ready for her closeup: How the graduate student forward is setting her sights on victory this season
After an epic junior year, when Sydney Wood had a breakout performance across the court, she entered the 2021-22 season ready to put the Wildcats back into Big Ten Championship contention. But Wood’s dreams for a productive senior year came to a halt after a season-ending leg injury last November....
Daily Northwestern
Cross Country: No. 29 Northwestern places fifth at Big Ten Championships, marking highest finish since 1986
It’s been 36 years since Northwestern last saw this level of success. After breaking into the national rankings for the first time since 2002, the No. 29 Wildcats placed fifth at Big Ten Championships on Friday for their highest finish at the conference meet since 1986. Graduate student Rachel...
Daily Northwestern
Men’s Basketball: “It’s a collective effort”: Northwestern boasts retooled frontcourt in 2022-23
In the span of a month and a half, 1,769 career points departed Northwestern’s frontcourt this offseason. Wildcat stalwarts Pete Nance and Ryan Young headed south, joining the two historic programs situated on Tobacco Road: North Carolina and Duke, respectively. Their exits left a gaping hole down low, which...
Daily Northwestern
Men’s Basketball: 2022-23 Wildcat entrance survey
Remember that time Northwestern men’s basketball made the NCAA Tournament? Well, it’s been more than five years since then and the Wildcats have endured a quintet of consecutive losing seasons. Coach Chris Collins is in a prove-it year and will look to right the ship after an offseason exodus that saw Pete Nance and Ryan Young, among others, leave Evanston. The Daily’s reporters give their thoughts on what to anticipate from NU this season.
Daily Northwestern
Women’s Basketball: Wildcats overcome sluggish start to defeat Wisconsin-Parkside
Northwestern opened its season with an 88-72 victory over Division II Wisconsin-Parkside in an exhibition match Tuesday. With the departure of guard Veronica Burton to the WNBA, sophomore guard Jillian Brown is expected to become a cornerstone of the Wildcats’ offense this season. The 5-foot-10 Michigan native opened the matchup with an early three-pointer, but also amassed four turnovers in the first quarter.
Daily Northwestern
Q&A: Program legend Bryant McIntosh begins first year as assistant coach
In March 2018, Bryant McIntosh stepped off the court for what would be his last time in a Northwestern uniform. Just over four years later, the program legend is back on the hardwood, this time as an assistant coach. McIntosh was elevated to the role ahead of NU’s 2022-23 campaign,...
Comments / 0