swimswam.com
Shaine Casas Rips 48.84 SCM 100 Back For New World Cup Record, Now #3 All-Time
World Record: 48.33, Coleman Stewart (USA) – 2021. World Jr. Record: 48.90, Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS) – 2017. World Cup Record: 48.88, Jiayu Xu (CHN) – 2018. PODIUM:. Shaine Casas (USA)...
swimswam.com
WATCH: McIntosh Lowers 400 IM World Junior Record (Toronto Race Videos)
Some of the top names in the sport converged over the weekend at the Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre for the second of three legs of the 2022 FINA World Cup circuit in Toronto, and when you bring that much talent together, there is bound to be some exceptional performances.
swimswam.com
WATCH: All The Highlights From The Opening FINA World Cup Stop In Berlin
At the opening stop in Berlin, several swimmers set the tone with some incredibly fast performances. Below, find a select group of...
swimswam.com
Star-Studded Group of Americans Headline Entry List For Indy World Cup
The third and final leg of the 2022 FINA World Cup series is set to kick off on Thursday from the Indiana University Natatorium in Indianapolis, and a loaded group of American swimmers will be joining the fray. Some of the nation's best will join the circuit...
swimswam.com
Maggie MacNeil Resets World Cup, Canadian Marks in 100 Fly Win Over Louise Hansson
Maggie MacNeil lowered the World Cup record in the women's 100 butterfly final on Saturday, rallying past Louise Hansson in a battle of top-five performers all-time. WOMEN'S 100 BUTTERFLY – Finals...
swimswam.com
FINA To Add Women’s 1500 Free At Indy World Cup For “World Junior Record Attempt”
Although the 1500 free was not originally a scheduled event at the Indianapolis stop of the 2022 FINA World Cup, FINA has approved the addition of a head-to-head women’s 1500 free race between Katie Grimes and Alexa Reyna set to occur after the preliminary heats session of the meet on Friday, November 4. The race was labeled as a “World Junior Record attempt”, allowing both swimmers to attempt to break Merve Tuncel‘s World Junior record time of 15:45.29 (and for Reyna, to beat Laure Manadou’s French record time of 15:42.39 as well).
swimswam.com
Kira Toussaint Had to Qualify for SC World Champs at Toronto After Finger Fracture
Dutch backstroke Kita Toussaint has had a rollercoaster few weeks. On October 7, she announced via Instagram that she had fractured her finger and would pull out of the Berlin world cup. She was back in action in Toronto, needing to hit the FINA 'A' cut in the 100 back (58.08) to qualify for the Dutch short course worlds team. She did that in finals (57.41), but also may have re-fractured her finger on the finish of that race, announcing once again on instagram.
swimswam.com
World Champions Razzetti & Miressi Head To Nico Sapio Trophy
XLVIII NICO SAPIO TROPHY (ITA) FINA Short Course World Championships-qualifying event. Although top guns to the tune of Gabriele Detti, Gregorio Paltrinieri, Thomas Ceccon, Simona Quadarella and Benedetta Pilato are absent from the entry list, this year’s Nico Sapio Trophy is still offering a stacked lineup of Italian talent.
swimswam.com
Are Swedish Swimmers Better Curlers Than Canadian Swimmers?
Which swimmers are the best curlers? And more importantly, which swimmers have the best curling trash talk? The CBC found out this week in Toronto. For as long as sports have been televised, one of humanity’s truest traditions has been to watch the world’s greatest athletes try to be great at sports that aren’t their sport.
swimswam.com
World Cup Me Gold Medal Jeet Kar Marwan Elkamash Ne Banai History
Marwan Elkamash Ne World Cup Mei Gold Medal Jeet Kar History Create Kar Di Hai. Aisa Karne Wale Wo Pahle Egyptian Man Bann Gye Hai. In 28-Year-Old Swimmer Ne Men's 800 Free Ke...
swimswam.com
Nic Fink on Swimming Without Pressure, Nearing Finish of Grad School
Staying true to the past year and a half, breaststroker Nic Fink has been competing pressure-free in these later years of his career. Fink says he's accomplished everything he'd wanted to in his career and the rest is icing on the cake, allowing himself to swim freely. This has paid dividends for the world champion, both figuratively and literally, as he has won more races than ever before and reaped the earnings from said victories.
swimswam.com
Siobhan Haughey Looking Forward to Short Course World Champs
Siobhan Haughey got right back into racing in Toronto, taking the win in the 200 free and 100 free as well as a 3rd place finish in the 400 free. Current photo via Mine Kasapoglu.
swimswam.com
Ultra Swimmer of the Month: Beata Nelson
With six wins under her belt through two legs of the FINA World Cup series, Nelson has positioned herself to vie for the overall title this weekend in Indy. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Ultra Swim Swimmer of the Month is a recurring SwimSwam feature shedding light on a...
swimswam.com
Japanese Olympic Finalist Yasuhiro Koseki Announces Retirement
Japanese national record holder and 2016 Olympian Yasuhiro Koseki announced his retirement after dealing with a lingering arm injury. Archive photo via Peter Sukenik/www.petersukenik.com. Olympic finalist Yasuhiro Koseki of Japan has decided to hang up his goggles, announcing his retirement from competitive swimming at the age of 30. “I have...
swimswam.com
Dylan Carter is Gearing Up for SC World Champs, Plans on 50 Fly and Free
Dylan Carter completed his 2nd 50s sweep in a row last night in Toronto, winning the 50 back to make him 6-for-6 in 50s across this year's world cup. He will finish out the series in Indianapolis next week, then look toward short course world champs in Melbourne in December.
swimswam.com
The Canadian Swimming Fans Took Over On Night 3 Of The Toronto World Cup
Fans of Canadian swimming took control of the post-race area on the last night of the Toronto World Cup, creating a mob-like presence above the pool area. The crowd, which was mostly comprised of children who had come to watch the races, grew to nearly 100 on Sunday night. After each race, athletes exiting the racing area were met with a wave of screams asking for photos, autographs, and a wave from their favorite swimmers.
swimswam.com
Matthew Temple Had a Tough Transition to SCM Season
Temple, a Melbourne native, is looking forward to the upcoming short-course world championships in Melbourne later this year. Current photo via Photo Giorgio Scala / Deepbluemedia / Insidefoto.
swimswam.com
High-Level International Meets For November 2022
The 2022 French Elite Short Course Championships are one of several key competitions taking place in the month of November. Archive photo via Giorgio Scala / Deepbluemedia / Insidefoto. We’re getting into crunch time for FINA Short Course World Championships qualification, with the time window closing on November 13th.
swimswam.com
Pallavi Sejwal Ne Swimming Mein Jeeta 3 Medals – Indian Swimming News
Pallavi ne 50m freestyle butterfly mei ek gold medal, 200m backstroke mei ek silver medal aur 400m freestyle categories mei ek bronze medal jeeta. Stock photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Ludhiana ke GHG Khalsa College of Education, Gurusar Sadhar, ki BEd 3rd Semester ki student Pallavi Sejwal ne Panjab University...
swimswam.com
Jayant Ek Promising Swimmer Ki Tarah Ubharte Huye – Indian Swimming News
Jayant Punj, Ek Young State Aur National Level Promising Swimmer Hai. Ye Class 12th (Non-Medical) Ke Student Hai Chandigarh Ke AKSIPS 41 Smart School Ke. Stock photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Jayant Punj, Ek Young State Aur National Level Promising Swimmer Hai. Ye Class 12th (Non-Medical) Ke Student Hai Chandigarh...
