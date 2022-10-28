ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Gov. Beshear Announces More Than $15 Million in Funding to Northern Kentucky Communities

COVINGTON, Ky. (Nov. 1, 2022) – Today, Gov. Andy Beshear delivered $15,663,176 in infrastructure and education funding to Boone, Campbell and Kenton counties. The funding comes through the Governor’s Cleaner Water Program, his Better Schools Program, Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus Response funds (CDBG-CV) and the Energy and Environment Cabinet.
BOONE COUNTY, KY
In Focus: Kentucky's new law capping insulin copays

KENTUCKY — We’re talking about National Diabetes Month, which takes place every year, during the month of November. It’s a time when communities across the country and right here in the Bluegrass state team up to bring attention to diabetes. Diabetes is a disease that occurs when...
KENTUCKY STATE
Kentucky’s health and dental coverage marketplace enrollment now open

Kentuckians can now shop and enroll for health and dental coverage on the state-based marketplace, kynect. Kentuckians who don't have coverage through another source, such as through an employer, Medicaid, the Kentucky Children's Health Insurance Program, Medicare or TRICARE, can shop right now for individual coverage on kynect. All plans offered on the marketplace cover 10 essential health benefits, including emergency services, hospitalization, lab services and prescription drugs. Enrollment is open through January 15 and coverage begins in 2023.
KENTUCKY STATE
Call center workers in Kentucky strike for better working conditions

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Maximus call center workers in London are wanting higher pay, more time off in between calls and clear policies that protect them from abusive calls. “In this instance, our contract is mostly doing work for the Affordable Care Act, known as the Health Insurance Market Place, and the Medicare program, mostly acting as customer service,” said worker Clinton Sams.
LONDON, KY
School districts deal with flu spread, cancelled classes

JACKSON, Ky. (WKYT) - Across Kentucky, flu cases are affecting schools. “Anytime we’re below 80 percent, it’s a cause for alarm. We want to make sure we’re looking at the safety of our staff, our students and the safety of our community, as well,” said Jackson Independent Schools Superintendent Wayne Sizemore.
JACKSON, KY
Kynect health insurance enrollment now open for 2023

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentuckians in search of health insurance coverage can now shop through the state’s exchange. Health and dental coverage plans that begin in 2023 are now available to enroll in on the state’s Kynect marketplace. Enrollment is open through January 15. All of the plans...
KENTUCKY STATE
Kentucky lawmaker pushing for hands-free driving bill

FRANKFORT, Ky. — A Kentucky lawmaker is pushing to make the roads safer for everyone in the state. Taylorsville Rep. James Tipton appeared on Tuesday before an interim joint committee. He proposed a bill to limit how you use a cell phone or other devices by requiring they be...
KENTUCKY STATE
Ky. county Sept. 2022 unemployment data released

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky’s county unemployment data for September has been released. Jobless rates fell in 119 Kentucky counties between September 2021 and September 2022, according to the unemployment data. This is according to the Kentucky Center for Statistics, which is an agency of the Kentucky Education and...
KENTUCKY STATE
Election 2022: Kentucky gains more than 16,000 new voters before election

(The Center Square) – Voter registration remained strong in the final weeks before Kentucky’s Oct. 11 eligibility deadline to cast a ballot in the Nov. 8 election. Secretary of State Michael Adams, a Republican, announced the state picked up 16,467 net new voters from Sept. 1 through the Oct. 11 deadline. That includes 22,613 total new registrations.
KENTUCKY STATE
Gov. Beshear Announces Over $217 Million to Provide Clean Drinking Water, Improve Infrastructure Across Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (Oct. 27, 2022) – Today, Gov. Andy Beshear announced $217,200,881 in funding to support 408 projects that will provide clean drinking water and improve water infrastructure across 102 counties in Kentucky. The funding comes from the second round of Gov. Beshear’s Cleaner Water Program. Approximately 1,500 unserved...
KENTUCKY STATE

