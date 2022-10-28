Kentuckians can now shop and enroll for health and dental coverage on the state-based marketplace, kynect. Kentuckians who don't have coverage through another source, such as through an employer, Medicaid, the Kentucky Children's Health Insurance Program, Medicare or TRICARE, can shop right now for individual coverage on kynect. All plans offered on the marketplace cover 10 essential health benefits, including emergency services, hospitalization, lab services and prescription drugs. Enrollment is open through January 15 and coverage begins in 2023.

