Sabres fall to Montreal despite plethota of scoring chances

Buffalo, N.Y. (WGR 550) - Despite recording 45 shots on goal, the Buffalo Sabres were unable to defeat the Montreal Canadiens, losing 3-2 on Thursday night at KeyBank Center.

The Sabres took a pair of early penalties to give Montreal two man advantage opportunities. Despite not scoring, the Canadiens were able to take an early 6-1 advantage in shots on goal.

A fortuitous bounce for the visitors gave Montreal a 1-0 lead with a little more than six minutes to go in the opening period. Brendan Gallagher was credited with the game's first goal after the forward shot the puck toward the net through traffic. Eric Comrie made the initial save, but the puck deflected off of Owen Power and into the net.

Buffalo had a pair of power play chances of their own in the opening frame, but were unable to score. Sean Monahan was penalized for tripping midway through the first, while Kirby Dach's hooking minor gave the Sabres a 5-on-4 chance at the end of the first.

Jeff Skinner was able to score on the carry over power play less than a minute into the second period to tie the game at 1-1. Alex Tuch made the pass that allowed Skinner to get in tight and beat Sam Montembeault with the shot. Tuch and Jack Quinn were credited with assists on the special teams goal.

The Sabres continued to outshoot Montreal in the second period by a 13-9 margin to enjoy an overall 27-20 advantage through 40 minutes. A majority of Buffalo's shots on Montembeault came at even strength despite two more power play chances in the frame.

Montreal was not able to score on an early power play chance in the third period, but continued to apply pressure that led to their second lead of the night. Kaiden Guhle buried a one-time shot from David Savard to give the Candiens a 2-1 lead nearly seven minutes into the final stanza. It was Guhle's first goal in the NHL.

Dylan Cozens tied the score 2-2 in the third period with a wrist shot in the offensive zone that made it through traffic and into the net. A pair of Montreal defensemen and Victor Olofsson created a screen in front of the net for Cozens' third goal of the year. Jacob Bryson and Lawrence Pilut assisted on the goal.

An acrobatic save by Comrie was quickly negated by a Josh Anderson goal late in the third period for Montreal's third lead of the game, 3-2. The Sabres were unable to clear the puck, helping the Canadiens set up another go-ahead goal.

The Sabres recorded, at least, 13 shots on goal in all three periods, including 17 in the final frame. However, the team was unable to play from ahead against Montreal.

----------

GAME RECAP

Scoring Summary:

First Period:

BUF: NONE

MTL: 13:31 - Brendan Gallagher (2) (Josh Anderson, Christian Dvorak)

Second Period:

BUF: 0:33 - Jeff Skinner (1) PPG (Alex Tuch, Jack Quinn)

MTL: NONE

Third Period:

BUF: 12:54 - Dylan Cozens (3) (Jacob Bryson, Lawrence Pilut)

MTL: 6:51 - Kaiden Guhle (1) (David Savard, Cole Caufield); 16:14 - Josh Anderson (3) (Brendan Gallagher, David Savard)

----------

Penalty Summary:

First Period:

BUF: 0:22 - Tage Thompson (Interference - 2 min.); 3:13 - JJ Peterka (Interference - 2 min.)

MTL: 7:27 - Sean Monahan (Tripping - 2 min.); 18:34 - Kirby Dach (Hooking - 2 min.)

Second Period:

BUF: NONE

MTL: 5:57 - Mike Hoffman (Hooking - 2 min.); 13:13 - Chris Wideman (Tripping - 2 min.)

Third Period:

BUF: 3:11 - Owen Power (Tripping - 2 min.)

MTL: NONE

----------

STATS OF THE GAME:

----------

Photo credit Losi and Gangi

Losi and Gangi Three Stars of the Game:

1.) Sam Montembeault - MTL

2.) Joshn Anderson - MTL

3.) Dylan Cozens - BUF

----------

What's next:

The Sabres continue their four-game homestand on Saturday night when they welcome the Chicago Blackhawks to KeyBank Center. Faceoff is set for 7 p.m. ET with pregame coverage on the radio flagship home of the Buffalo Sabres - WGR Sports Radio 550 - starting at 6 p.m. ET with Brian Koziol.