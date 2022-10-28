ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KFI AM 640

$800M: Your Powerball Jackpot!

By Conway Crew
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18iRzI_0ipV44r100

For the 36th consecutive drawing, no one matched all the Powerball numbers on Wednesday -- meaning Saturday's jackpot will be worth an estimated $800 million.

  • The new total makes Saturday's prize the fifth-largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history, Powerball officials say. The biggest occurred in 2016, when the jackpot reached $1.586 billion.
  • If someone wins the upcoming drawing, the jackpot will be awarded in 29 annual payments. Or the winner can choose a lump sum payment of $383.7 million after taxes, lottery officials say. That's not to say matching all five numbers plus the Powerball is easy; the odds of doing it are one in 292.2 million.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

How to pick the best Powerball numbers as jackpot reaches $1bn

The Powerball jackpot has reached $1bn, but the odds of winning the lottery aren’t always in your favour.The jackpot soared to $1bn over the weekend after no one seemed to match all six numbers during Saturday night’s drawing. The next Powerball drawing will occur on Monday night, as lottery players purchase tickets for a chance at the fifth-largest lottery prize in American history.While there’s no determining exactly what the lucky numbers will be at the drawing, there are certain numbers you can choose that will increase your chances of winning the Powerball.To play Powerball, hopefuls must pick five numbers...
The Independent

What you should do if you win $1bn Powerball jackpot, according to experts

The Powerball jackpot has grown to an estimated $1bn for only the second time in Powerball’s 30-year history.The current jackpot, which would become the second-largest in Powerball history and the fifth largest jackpot in US lottery history if a player wins Monday’s drawing, means the winner would walk away with $497.3m in cash.The increase in the Powerball prize comes after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Saturday night, as noted by Powerball, with the next drawing taking place on Monday 31 October. The drawing on Halloween will mark the 38th draw in the jackpot run, as there have...
KPEL 96.5

Lottery History—These Powerball Numbers Have Appeared Most

The Powerball estimated jackpot for Monday, October 24, 2022 (tonight) drawing is $625 million (cash payout $299.8 million). Have you bought your ticket(s) for tonight's drawing yet?. In both the Powerball and Mega Millions drawings, players have to choose a total of six numbers. For Powerball, the first five numbers...
LOUISIANA STATE
CBS Chicago

Powerball the most common numbers drawn

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Without fail, as the Powerball jackpot rises to insane levels, the players come out in droves.And it's happened again: A surge of players has lifted the Wednesday Powerball Jackpot to at least $1.2 billion--the second time the Powerball jackpot has reached that amount.So, many rookies often ask: What are the most common Powerball numbers drawn?We are here to help!According to USA Mega, which collects data for the past 801 drawings (dating back to 10/7/15), 61, 32, 21, 63, and 69 are the five most popular. The most popular Powerball number is 24.For those contrarians in the crowd, here are...
CHICAGO, IL
WSOC Charlotte

Powerball jackpot hits $1.2B after no one wins Monday’s top prize

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Powerball jackpot has rolled over again after no ticket matched all six numbers in Monday night’s Halloween drawing. The estimated top prize for Wednesday’s drawing is $1.2 billion, making it the second-largest Powerball jackpot and the fourth-largest U.S. lottery jackpot in history, the lottery said in a news release early Tuesday.
FLORIDA STATE
KPEL 96.5

Powerball Drawing Results – Louisiana Winners Confirmed

If you were hoping to wake up this morning insanely rich because you purchased a Powerball ticket that matched all the numbers needed to claim that game's $715 million dollar top prize you need to get ready for work because you didn't win. In fact, no single ticket sold throughout the Powerball footprint matched the numbers needed to take home the jackpot.
LOUISIANA STATE
KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

Los Angeles, CA
50K+
Followers
20K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

 https://kfiam640.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy