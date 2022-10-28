ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Arkansas Biker Erupts in Flames After Being Tased

By Conway Crew
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zdW3E_0ipV43yI00

An Arkansas biker has been hospitalized after being tased by state police.

  • The man was reportedly wearing a backpack with a gallon of gasoline inside of it while on a chase with police.
  • According to a release from the Arkansas State Police, the man “ignored multiple traffic stop signs and traffic lights as he worked his way toward Interstate 30 where a second state trooper encountered the motorcyclist.”
  • After the man jumped off of the motorcycle, he fled before being caught and tased by a trooper.
  • After erupting in flames, a trooper doused him with a fire extinguisher.
  • “He faces charges of felony fleeing, failure to register a vehicle, no liability insurance, driving with a suspended license and reckless driving,” the release said.
  • While he is hospitalized, the biker is expected to fully recover.

