BBC
Electric bike crash: Cardiff father-of-six Ian Jones dies
A family have said their world "will never be the same" following the death of a father-of-six in an electric bike crash. Ian Jones died after the accident at about 22:00 BST on Friday, October 28, near Aldi on Caerphilly Road, Cardiff. Mr Jones, 61, from Heath, Cardiff, who had...
BBC
India bridge collapse: Death toll rises to 141, many still missing
At least 141 people died when a pedestrian suspension bridge collapsed in India's western state of Gujarat. A local official said most of those who had died were women, children or elderly. The bridge in Morbi had been reopened just a week ago after repairs. There was overcrowding on the...
BBC
Morbi bridge collapse: India police arrest nine after disaster
Police in the Indian state of Gujarat have arrested nine people in connection with the collapse of a pedestrian bridge that killed at least 141 people. Four of those detained are employees of a firm contracted to maintain the bridge in the town of Morbi. Hundreds were on the structure...
BBC
Norwich couple living in their car for seven months get keys to house
A couple who said they had no alternative but to live in their car for about seven months have been handed the keys to a council house. Aram Sarbir, 47 and his wife Shahla Qadir, 28, had been promised a house by Norwich City Council in March, but it was not yet ready.
BBC
South Korea: How the Halloween tragedy unfolded
After more than 150 people died in a deadly crush in Seoul on Saturday night, the BBC looks at how the tragedy unfolded. By early evening on Saturday, thousands of mainly young people had converged in Itaewon in the centre of the South Korean capital, a lively party spot whose warren-like streets and alleys are filled with bars and restaurants.
BBC
Hunt for rapist after woman attacked in car in Shrewsbury
A hunt is under way for a rapist after a woman was attacked in a car in Shrewsbury, police said. The 19-year-old said she had been raped in a car parked in a bus layby on Bank Farm Road, Radbrook. It happened on Sunday between 19:00 and 20:00 GMT, West...
BBC
Brixton shooting: Drill rapper and Deliveroo driver named as victims
The son of a boxing promoter has become the latest in a string of drill rappers who have died in violent attacks in London. Lamar Scott, 27, who performed as Perm, was shot after a car chase in Brixton, south London, on Sunday. His father is boxing promoter Dean Whyte...
BBC
Itaewon crush: First emergency call came hours before crush
The first call to police from Itaewon came at 18:34 local time - several hours before the deadly crush took place. The caller to South Korea's 112 emergency number said they were on the main street to Itaewon and an alley next to the Hamilton hotel was becoming dangerously crowded.
BBC
Bedford Borough Council cancels Katie Hopkins show after petition
A local council has cancelled Katie Hopkins's show at a venue it runs. The media commentator, well-known for her controversial views that have seen her banned from Twitter for violating its hateful content policy, was due at Bedford Corn Exchange next year. A petition against her appearance said Ms Hopkins...
BBC
S Korea Halloween crush: 'I was trapped on ledge, watching people die'
Survivors of the deadly Seoul Halloween crush have been speaking of their horror at watching friends and strangers suffocate in an alleyway as dance music blared into the night. At least 153 people died when crowds thronged the Itaewon district of South Korea's capital. "People began pushing from behind, it...
BBC
Mother, 19, accused of murdering 38-day-old baby in Biddlesden
A 19-year-old woman has appeared in court accused of murdering her 38-day-old son. She is charged with killing the boy at Biddlesden, near Buckingham, on 3 June 2020. The woman, from Rushden, in Northamptonshire, appeared at Luton Crown Court and was remanded in custody. She is expected to enter a...
BBC
Sale firefighter killed in the line of duty honoured with plaque
A firefighter who was killed in the line of duty more than a century ago has been honoured with a plaque near the site of his death. John Johnson Hunt died when he was hit by a falling roof while fighting a fire at the Brooklands Hotel in Sale, Greater Manchester, in 1909.
BBC
Stab attack mum's daughters 'at heart of wedding'
A woman who survived after being stabbed 24 times says it was "really important" to make her wedding "special" for her daughters. Natalie Queiroz, 46, was eight months pregnant when she was knifed in 2016 by a former partner in Sutton Coldfield. Her daughter who survived the attack as an...
BBC
Laura Nuttall has fourth major brain surgery
A woman given 12 months to live after being diagnosed with terminal brain cancer four years ago has had a fourth major surgery to remove new tumours. Laura Nuttall had the aggressive tumours removed at Salford Royal hospital. The 22-year-old, who graduated from the University of Manchester in July, now...
BBC
Moors Murders: Police boss defends Keith Bennett search
A police chief has defended a week-long search for the last victim of the Moors murderers after no evidence of human remains was found. Keith Bennett, 12, was one of five children tortured and killed by Ian Brady and Myra Hindley in the 1960s, but his body has never been recovered.
BBC
Coventry man jailed for following and robbing blind woman
A man who followed and robbed a blind woman as she walked using her white stick in daylight has been jailed. Steven Ball, 42, followed the woman for a "considerable distance" in Coventry city centre before attacking her on 15 March, West Midlands Police said. "He pushed her and grabbed...
BBC
Kevin Caster death: Woman charged with man's murder
A 44-year-old woman has been charged with the murder of a man who died after being found seriously injured at a property in South Yorkshire last year. Kevin Caster, 43, was found at a house on High Hazel Crescent in Catcliffe on 19 October 2021. Paramedics tried to treat...
BBC
Thousands raised for funeral of 'amazing' Leicester teenager
More than £8,000 has been raised for the funeral of a Leicester teenager who was killed in a crash. Tehleigher Bunting, 14, died when she was hit by a car in the city on Wednesday. Her step-father said she was a "bubbly and outgoing" girl and they hoped to...
BBC
Megan Newborough: Man strangled woman before cover-up, court hears
A man strangled a colleague, dumped her body then continued to text and call her phone to cover his tracks, a court has heard. Megan Newborough, 23, was killed in August 2021 by Ross McCullum, who she met at work before embarking on a short relationship with him. Leicester Crown...
BBC
Addenbrooke's: Tanker driver sentenced over cyclist's death
A fuel tanker driver has been sentenced after admitting killing a cyclist near the hospital she worked at. Physiotherapist Anna Garratt-Quinton, 22, died near Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge on 7 October 2021. Peterborough Magistrates' Court was told Richard Hardcastle, 28, attempted to turn left at a roundabout but hit and...
