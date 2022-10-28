ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane County, WA

Packed In: Low-income housing waitlists at 3 years despite millions in federal aid

By Jordan Smith
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hBqAR_0ipV3dMS00

SPOKANE, Wash. — Currently, the waitlist for low-income housing in Spokane County is three years. It’s partially due to the pandemic, but also because of the growing homeless population and skyrocketing rents.

Despite the community being in dire need of relief, Spokane’s housing crisis is continuing its daunting reign.

According to rent data, the Fair Market Rent (FMR) prices in Spokane are more expensive than nearly 90 percent of other FMRs in the country.

“We saw after COVID that rent skyrocketed. In the last three years we’ve seen rent increase by over 50 percent,” said Bob Stuckart, Executive Director of the Spokane low-income housing consortium.

The average cost of a two-bedroom apartment is roughly $1,300. Those high rent prices restrict many prospective renters, especially those with extremely limited income.

“Then, people can’t afford their rent and so they end up on the streets,” Stuckart said.

It doesn’t help that the line to access low-income housing is at an unsustainable length. Stuckart says the ideal wait time would be three months, but that’s certainly not the case.

“We have three-year wait lists for low-income housing in Spokane,” Stuckart said.

If you qualified for low-income housing today, it wouldn’t be until October 2025 before you could move in.

Stuckart says there’s simply not enough housing supply for those with limited income. To alleviate this situation, the county would have to double the current amount of housing options it has.

“We have a need for about 7,000 low-income apartments in our communities right now. We have about 7,000 to 8,000 right now. So we need to double what we’ve produced,” Stuckart said.

To assist the problem, the county has been awarded over $57 million in rental assistance since 2020. So far, the county’s received $41 million of those funds.

About $37 million has been deployed towards rental assistance to roughly 6,000 households. Around 50 percent has gone towards assisting those categorized as extremely-low income.

Stuckart says whatever money the county receives from the federal government and state is extremely useful, and its being spent as quickly as possible to alleviate the housing crisis.

Even with the relief though, Spokane’s housing crisis remains an uphill battle for the time being.

READ: Yakima, Spokane counties forfeit nearly $2M in federal rental aid

READ: U.S. Dept. of Housing & Urban Development releases Fair Market Rents

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 6

Cracker Jacques
5d ago

Well you just don't get much of a better example of "your government at work" than that right there. I am forever amazed at how much faith is put into this self perpetuating failure over and over and over again. It's like walking in the rain and being surprised you're wet.

Reply
4
Shannon houston
5d ago

we need to stop letting these billionaire company's and investors come over here and buy up our property and sky rocket the rent this is not ok as someone has roots here been here my whole life my first studio was only 250$ and not even 6 years ago we were only paying 600 for a 2 bedroom 2 bath off of 32nd in the valley and we need to put restrictions on how much they are allowed to raise the rent

Reply
3
Related
spokanepublicradio.org

Camp Hope residents sue to stop local governments from clearing encampment

Residents of Camp Hope, a large homeless community on Washington State Department of Transportation land in Spokane, have sued local governments over plans to clear the encampment. Camp residents, as well as Jewels Helping Hands and Disability Rights Washington, which are also suing, said clearing the camp is unconstitutional, and...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

#4ThePeople: New $42K camera system to monitor Spokane County Elections Office

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane County Elections Office is now equipped with new security surveillance cameras to ensure your vote is secure. The surveillance system comes from the Help America Vote Act, which awarded nearly $400,000 to Spokane County. The cameras at the Elections Office cost around $42,000. The cameras are motion-detecting and record, not streaming. The cameras will not...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane’s first Ukrainian market to raise money for civilians, soliders in conflict zones

SPOKANE, Wash. – Local business owners are coming together to raise money for Ukrainian civilians and soldiers in conflict zones.  Spokane’s first Ukrainian Market will be held at the Anthesis Co. studio on November 19.  Anthesis Co., known for its beautifully crafted floral arrangements, is owned and co-founded by Ukrainian sisters Lina Ulyanchuk and Viktoriya Kukharsky.  The upcoming market marks...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

WA Dept. of Social and Human Services provide resources to people living at Camp Hope

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington Department of Social and Human Services has brought a Mobile Community Services Office truck to Camp Hope. The truck, along with eight DSHS staff members, will help connect people living at the encampment to various services and programs, including Electronic Benefits Transfer Cards, which serve as debit cards for people looking to get food or...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

#4ThePeople: Election security in Kootenai County strong despite uncertainty

COEUR D’ALENE, Wash. — Voters in Idaho and Washington have eight days left to cast their vote in the Mid-term Elections. Despite many questioning election security, the current process of counting ballots is extremely complex, and very safe. “Typically, one day before the election, at the Clerk’s request, we’ll conduct what’s known as a logic and accuracy test,” said Chris...
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
KREM2

Natural gas users in Washington will see higher rates starting on Tuesday

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission (WUTC) approved rate increases for all four of the state's investor-owned, natural gas utilities Purchased Gas Cost Adjustments (PGAs) on Monday. This means Washingtonians will see higher rates on their natural gas bills. WUTC said the rate increase was approved...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Large power outage in north central Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. - A power outage in north central Spokane is affecting just under 1,500 customers, according to Avista. The outage began around 7:15 p.m. on Saturday and is estimated to be resolved around 10 p.m. It's unclear if this outage is related to the powerline pole fire that knocked...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Former Spokane County worker pleads guilty to theft of $1.38M in public funds

SPOKANE, Wash. — A former liability claims technician stole $1.38 million from Spokane County by filing fake claims, according to the Attorney General’s Office Rhonda Sue Ackerman has pleaded guilty to first-degree theft. She filed fake claims on behalf of 45 different claimants and requested claims payments from her office, according to the AGO. According to the state’s charging documents,...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Thor-Freya construction delayed to the end of the month

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Thor-Freya Construction Project is going to take a little longer than expected. The City of Spokane says crews are working on adding concrete, which is a time-consuming project. They say the construction will finish on November 30. The City says it will be worth it, saying it will keep the corridor in good condition for longer....
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Check out the Coats 4 Kids cleaning process at Alsco

SPOKANE, Wash. — All of the coats have been collected for this year’s 4 News Now Coats 4 Kids campaign. Now, it’s time for the next phase — getting the coats cleaned and giving them out to children in our community for the winter. Alsco is the cleaning service 4 News Now has been partnering with for three years now....
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane, WA
20K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

KXLY.com and 4 News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the Inland Northwest.

 https://www.kxly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy