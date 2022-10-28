GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - If you weren’t already avoiding Hwy 49 just south of I-10, you will probably want to for the next day. At 2 p.m. Wednesday, both northbound and southbound lanes of the highway closed between Creosote Road and I-10. This latest phase of the roadwork is so crews can install the rails across all eight lanes of the highway. The full closure is expected to last through Thursday.

