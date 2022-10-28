ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, MS

Comments / 0

Related
WLOX

High school students train at Singing River Hospital in Gulfport

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Harrison County students stepped into the shadows of healthcare professionals at Singing River Hospital in Gulfport on Tuesday. “This has got all of your medications and everything that you would need to bring somebody back to life,” nurse Cory Cooley explained to two students from Harrison Central High School.
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

LIVE: Gautier Trunk-or-Treat hosted by Boys & Girls Club of Jackson County

Children begin a night of trick or treating on the island. Happy Halloween! The rest of the evening will be mild and comfortable. We’ll drop into the 60s after the sunset, and the sky will be mostly clear. Eventually we’ll drop into the mid 50s by Tuesday morning. We'll warm up through the first week of November.
WJTV 12

Georgia double homicide suspect captured in Biloxi

BILOXI, Miss. (WJTV) – Biloxi police arrested a man who was wanted for a double homicide that happened in Georgia. Biloxi police said they were contacted by the Chamblee Police Department with a possible location of the suspect, 55-year-old Pedro Armentero Mesa, of Texas. Officers were told his possible location was at the Love’s off […]
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Coast religious leaders come together to pray for the Gulfport community

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Religious leaders in the coastal area came together for a night of prayer Tuesday, looking for a spiritual solution to crime and violence in the community. Churches across the Gulf Coast filled Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church. It’s all a part of Churches United for Christ. Religious...
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Gulfport searching for suspect in overnight shooting

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport Police are searching for a 17-year-old shooting suspect they say should be considered armed and dangerous. Michael Anthony Walker is wanted for aggravated assault in an overnight shooting that injured one person. It happened early Wednesday morning, around 1:48 a.m., in the 35 block of Grand Lido. There’s no word on the condition of the person shot.
GULFPORT, MS
wxxv25.com

Motorcyclist injured in wreck on Firetower Road

One person has been airlifted to a local trauma center after an accident this morning just north of Interstate 10. Harrison County Fire Chief Pat Sullivan said the accident happened about 10:30 a.m. on Firetower Road. The crash involved a motorcycle and a vehicle. Sheriff Troy Peterson said the motorcycle...
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Severe weather damages parts of Jackson County, northern Pass Christian

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - On Saturday, severe weather rained down on several Jackson County towns as well as Pass Christian. At 3:03 p.m. in Gautier, officials received reports of weather damage to Gautier Middle School, which is located at 1920 Graveline Road. The school’s roof, along with several trees in the area, suffered damage.
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
fox5atlanta.com

Suspect in Chamblee deadly double shooting arrested in Biloxi, Mississippi

CHAMBLEE, Ga. - Police in Chamblee said a suspect in a Tuesday double shooting was arrested in Biloxi, Mississippi. Police haven't named the suspect, but said they're linked to a shooting that left one person dead and another in critical condition. Police responded to the scene and found two people...
BILOXI, MS
thegazebogazette.com

Pass Christian School District Ranks Top 10 in State for ACT Results

After the Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) released ACT results for the spring 2022 statewide administration of the ACT to all public high school juniors, the Pass Christian School District ranked 6th in the state with an overall composite score of 20.1. “The Board of Trustees, administration, and I are...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLOX

Triple Twister Threat in South MS on Halloween Weekend

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - This year, the Saturday before Halloween was rather stormy on the Mississippi Coast. Frightful thunderstorms brought strong gusts and even tornadoes to parts of our area. Several pictures and videos of the twisters were posted online, including several from WLOX viewers:. The following day, the National...
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Gautier High previews upcoming Veterans Breakfast

Veterans travel to visit World War II Museum in New Orleans. Veterans and their guests began arriving around 6 a.m. for Riemann Family Funeral Homes’ ninth annual trip to the World War II Museum in New Orleans. In the Kitchen with Eat Right Meal Prep. Updated: 2 hours ago.
GAUTIER, MS
WLOX

Veterans travel to visit World War II Museum in New Orleans

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Nearly 200 veterans from across the Coast were escorted from Gulfport to the World War II Museum in New Orleans and back on Wednesday. Veterans and their guests began arriving around 6 a.m. for Riemann Family Funeral Homes’ ninth annual trip to the World War II Museum in New Orleans.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WLOX

Gulfport home transformed into haunted house for Halloween

Children begin a night of trick or treating on the island. There's less than an hour to get a sugar rush at this event. You have until 7:30PM to head to Bobby Eleuterius Sports Complex. Updated: Oct. 28, 2022 at 6:00 PM CDT. |. Hugh Keeton joins us from one...
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

UPDATE: All lanes of Hwy 49 now closed for rail work

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - If you weren’t already avoiding Hwy 49 just south of I-10, you will probably want to for the next day. At 2 p.m. Wednesday, both northbound and southbound lanes of the highway closed between Creosote Road and I-10. This latest phase of the roadwork is so crews can install the rails across all eight lanes of the highway. The full closure is expected to last through Thursday.
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Shooting in Gulfport leaves two people wounded

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport Police are investigating a Sunday night shooting that injured two people. It happened around 10:24 p.m. in the 1700 block of 65th Avenue. When officers arrived at the scene, they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds. So far, no one has been arrested, and police aren’t releasing any information about possible suspects.
GULFPORT, MS
wxxv25.com

Coroner identifies man who died in officer-involved shooting in Vancleave

A man who died in an officer-involved shooting on Friday. Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell said deputies responded to a shots fired call at Brad-AI Drive in Vancleave about 5 p.m. Friday. When they got there, deputies met by an armed man who pointed a gun at the deputies. The deputies fired and the man died on scene.
VANCLEAVE, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy