Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Somerville gathers for annual domestic violence vigil, Ballantyne, advocates call for community actionThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Howard Woolf announces retirement from ExCollege after 40 yearsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Solomont Speaker Series panel explores impact of Dobbs decision on reproductive and other rightsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
The tragic story of Rosemary Kennedy who was never the same after a lobotomy at 23.Sara BBoston, MA
Tufts Dems, Republicans, Democratic Socialists convene for ‘Triple Threat Debate’The Tufts Daily
Related
nbcboston.com
Recent Violence in Boston Has Parents on Alert This Halloween
A string of violence in the city of Boston has a lot of families taking precautions when it comes to trick-or-treating this Halloween. Some are setting early curfews while others said they are driving their children out of town in order to feel safe. Ashley Panopoulas made sure to put...
nbcboston.com
2022 ‘Tree for Boston' Coming From Christmas Island
The 2022 Tree for Boston, an annual holiday gift made by Nova Scotia, has been selected. The tree is a gift to the city in thanks for the help Boston offered the Canadian province during the Halifax Explosion in 1917 and will be displayed on the Boston Common. This year’s tree, a 45-foot white spruce, was donated by landowner Roddy Townsend and his children Angela, Carmen and Andrew from their property on Christmas Island.
nbcboston.com
‘Constant Humming' in Dead of Night Mystifies Sleepless Peabody Residents
People living around a gelatin plant in Peabody, Massachusetts, are used to the smell, not the noise that they say is waking them up in the middle of the night. "It's just this constant humming," neighbor Beverley Dunne said. The noise from the direction of the Rousselot plant goes off...
nbcboston.com
Group With ‘Anti-Refugee Beliefs' Gathers Outside Kingston Hotel Sheltering Migrants
A group of over 20 people gathered at a hotel parking lot in Kingston, Massachusetts Sunday and "used a loud-speaker to express anti-refugee beliefs," according to the town's police department. The group was gathered outside the Baymont hotel, which is where over 100 migrants and homeless people are being housed,...
nbcboston.com
Vice President Kamala Harris to Campaign for Dems in Boston This Week
Vice President Kamala Harris will be in Boston on Wednesday to campaign for Democrats running for office in the Nov. 8 election. Harris is scheduled to attend a 5:30 p.m. campaign rally in support of the statewide Democratic ticket. Democratic gubernatorial candidate Maura Healey, lieutenant governor candidate Kim Driscoll, attorney...
nbcboston.com
Growing Chain of Cookie Shops to Open New Location in Boston's Back Bay
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A growing chain of cookie shops with roots in Philadelphia plans to open its fourth Boston-area location--and its third within the city itself. According to an article from Universal Hub, Insomnia Cookies is looking to open in the Back Bay, moving into...
nbcboston.com
As New COVID Variants Continue to Spread, Boston Doctors Wonder, ‘What's the Plan?'
The immune-evading COVID-19 variants BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 are continuing to rise in New England, with their share of cases nearly doubling each of the past two weeks. BQ.1 and and BQ.1.1 now account for approximately 20% of all coronavirus cases in the region, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That's almost double the 13% figure from the week prior.
nbcboston.com
Boil Water Order Enters 3rd Week in NH Town, Community Forum Scheduled for Sunday
A public forum has been scheduled in Rye, New Hampshire, as an order for residents in the town to boil their water approaches a fourth week. Rye officials announced an informational session on Sunday at Rye Junior High School from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. The boil water order was initially...
nbcboston.com
Boston Police Officer Arrested Following Domestic Violence Incident
A Boston police officer was arrested overnight after she allegedly destroyed personal property and made threats during a domestic violence incident involving a family member, the department said Sunday. Roselyn LaCroix, who has been an officer since 2006, was taken into custody at 2:41 a.m., according to a statement from...
nbcboston.com
Mass. Trucker Arrested in Killing of Worcester Woman Found Near Ga. Truck Stop
A Massachusetts woman was found dead near a truck stop in Georgia last month, and a truck driver, also from Massachusetts, was arrested in Indiana on murder charges, officials said Tuesday. Investigators found that Jessica Goodrich, a 46-year-old from Worcester, had been a passenger in Jason Michael Palmer's long-distance truck,...
nbcboston.com
Man Arrested in String of Break-ins Caught on Video at Mass. Apartment Complex
A man has been arrested in a series of break-ins and attempted break-ins at an apartment complex where many Merrimack College students live in North Andover, Massachusetts, police said Tuesday. North Andover police had shared video of the suspected trespasser involved in several incidents at the Royal Crest Estates early...
nbcboston.com
Dunkin' Management Company Facing $145K Fine Over Child Labor Law Violations
A company that manages multiple Dunkin' locations in Massachusetts will pay more than $145,000 in fines over state child labor law violations, the Attorney General's Office said Monday. The Westford Group, Inc., and its president and treasurer, Michael and Brian Marino, face five citations for child labor law violations at...
nbcboston.com
Man Charged in Shooting in Nashua, NH
A local man faces charges in a shooting in downtown Nashua, New Hampshire over the weekend. Brennan Bergerson, 22, was arrested Monday. He is accused of shooting another man four times at a business in Railroad Square around 1:15 a.m. Sunday. The victim's condition was not released. Bergerson faces charges...
nbcboston.com
Salem Streets Frighteningly Busy Ahead of Halloween
It's been a big weekend in Salem, Massachusetts, ahead of Halloween on Monday. Visitors have been urged not to drive into the Witch City with so many ghosts and goblins roaming the streets. After two years of COVID, the city of Salem is seeing record crowds this October. On Friday,...
nbcboston.com
Pedestrian Seriously Hurt After Being Hit by Vehicle in Roxbury
A person was hit by a vehicle Monday night in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood, leaving them with life-threatening injuries, according to police. The crash occurred shortly before 10 p.m. near the intersection of Harrison Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard, according to the Boston Police Department. The victim was taken to an...
nbcboston.com
FBI Identifies ‘Lady of the Dunes,' Oldest Mass. Unidentified Murder Victim
Authorities have identified the oldest, unidentified murder victim in Massachusetts, known as the “Lady of the Dunes," Boston Division of the FBI announced Monday. Ruth Marie Terry was found dead about a mile east of Race Point Ranger Station on July 26, 1974, in Provincetown, the FBI announced, in the cold case's biggest update in 48 years. The Tennessee native, a mother and sister, was 37 years old when she was killed.
nbcboston.com
What We Know About Ruth Marie Terry, the ‘Lady of the Dunes'
The Boston Division of the FBI announced Monday that they have identified the "Lady of the Dunes," an previously unidentified murder victim found in Provincetown, Massachusetts, in 1974, as Ruth Marie Terry. The news was delivered to her family on Monday morning. Terry, from Tennessee, was just 37 years old...
nbcboston.com
Motorcyclist Flown to Hospital After Crash on Mass. Route 2A in Acton
A serious motorcycle crash on Great Road in Acton, Massachusetts, Monday sent the driver to a hospital, officials said. The crash took place on Great Road, which serves as Massachusetts Route 2A, near a garage by the Brookside Shops, fire officials said. Wetherbee Street was closed while the helicopter landed and brought a person to the hospital; it later reopened.
nbcboston.com
Scenes From Salem: Witches, Monsters, Ghouls and More Hit the Streets for Halloween
The Halloween festivities were in full swing in Salem, Massachusetts on Monday. The city has seen record crowds this October after two years of pandemic slump. Most downtown roads are expected to be closed by 3 p.m. Monday as the city gears up for the main event.
nbcboston.com
1 Dead, Driver Arrested After Crash in Providence
Someone was killed in a crash early Monday morning on Broad Street in Providence, Rhode Island, according to NBC affiliate WJAR. The crash happened just before 2 a.m., and a driver has been arrested for allegedly driving under the influence, according to WJAR. The person who died was reportedly a...
Comments / 0