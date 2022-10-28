ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
nbcboston.com

Recent Violence in Boston Has Parents on Alert This Halloween

A string of violence in the city of Boston has a lot of families taking precautions when it comes to trick-or-treating this Halloween. Some are setting early curfews while others said they are driving their children out of town in order to feel safe. Ashley Panopoulas made sure to put...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

2022 ‘Tree for Boston' Coming From Christmas Island

The 2022 Tree for Boston, an annual holiday gift made by Nova Scotia, has been selected. The tree is a gift to the city in thanks for the help Boston offered the Canadian province during the Halifax Explosion in 1917 and will be displayed on the Boston Common. This year’s tree, a 45-foot white spruce, was donated by landowner Roddy Townsend and his children Angela, Carmen and Andrew from their property on Christmas Island.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Vice President Kamala Harris to Campaign for Dems in Boston This Week

Vice President Kamala Harris will be in Boston on Wednesday to campaign for Democrats running for office in the Nov. 8 election. Harris is scheduled to attend a 5:30 p.m. campaign rally in support of the statewide Democratic ticket. Democratic gubernatorial candidate Maura Healey, lieutenant governor candidate Kim Driscoll, attorney...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Growing Chain of Cookie Shops to Open New Location in Boston's Back Bay

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A growing chain of cookie shops with roots in Philadelphia plans to open its fourth Boston-area location--and its third within the city itself. According to an article from Universal Hub, Insomnia Cookies is looking to open in the Back Bay, moving into...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

As New COVID Variants Continue to Spread, Boston Doctors Wonder, ‘What's the Plan?'

The immune-evading COVID-19 variants BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 are continuing to rise in New England, with their share of cases nearly doubling each of the past two weeks. BQ.1 and and BQ.1.1 now account for approximately 20% of all coronavirus cases in the region, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That's almost double the 13% figure from the week prior.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Boston Police Officer Arrested Following Domestic Violence Incident

A Boston police officer was arrested overnight after she allegedly destroyed personal property and made threats during a domestic violence incident involving a family member, the department said Sunday. Roselyn LaCroix, who has been an officer since 2006, was taken into custody at 2:41 a.m., according to a statement from...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Mass. Trucker Arrested in Killing of Worcester Woman Found Near Ga. Truck Stop

A Massachusetts woman was found dead near a truck stop in Georgia last month, and a truck driver, also from Massachusetts, was arrested in Indiana on murder charges, officials said Tuesday. Investigators found that Jessica Goodrich, a 46-year-old from Worcester, had been a passenger in Jason Michael Palmer's long-distance truck,...
WORCESTER, MA
nbcboston.com

Man Charged in Shooting in Nashua, NH

A local man faces charges in a shooting in downtown Nashua, New Hampshire over the weekend. Brennan Bergerson, 22, was arrested Monday. He is accused of shooting another man four times at a business in Railroad Square around 1:15 a.m. Sunday. The victim's condition was not released. Bergerson faces charges...
NASHUA, NH
nbcboston.com

Salem Streets Frighteningly Busy Ahead of Halloween

It's been a big weekend in Salem, Massachusetts, ahead of Halloween on Monday. Visitors have been urged not to drive into the Witch City with so many ghosts and goblins roaming the streets. After two years of COVID, the city of Salem is seeing record crowds this October. On Friday,...
SALEM, MA
nbcboston.com

Pedestrian Seriously Hurt After Being Hit by Vehicle in Roxbury

A person was hit by a vehicle Monday night in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood, leaving them with life-threatening injuries, according to police. The crash occurred shortly before 10 p.m. near the intersection of Harrison Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard, according to the Boston Police Department. The victim was taken to an...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

FBI Identifies ‘Lady of the Dunes,' Oldest Mass. Unidentified Murder Victim

Authorities have identified the oldest, unidentified murder victim in Massachusetts, known as the “Lady of the Dunes," Boston Division of the FBI announced Monday. Ruth Marie Terry was found dead about a mile east of Race Point Ranger Station on July 26, 1974, in Provincetown, the FBI announced, in the cold case's biggest update in 48 years. The Tennessee native, a mother and sister, was 37 years old when she was killed.
PROVINCETOWN, MA
nbcboston.com

What We Know About Ruth Marie Terry, the ‘Lady of the Dunes'

The Boston Division of the FBI announced Monday that they have identified the "Lady of the Dunes," an previously unidentified murder victim found in Provincetown, Massachusetts, in 1974, as Ruth Marie Terry. The news was delivered to her family on Monday morning. Terry, from Tennessee, was just 37 years old...
PROVINCETOWN, MA
nbcboston.com

Motorcyclist Flown to Hospital After Crash on Mass. Route 2A in Acton

A serious motorcycle crash on Great Road in Acton, Massachusetts, Monday sent the driver to a hospital, officials said. The crash took place on Great Road, which serves as Massachusetts Route 2A, near a garage by the Brookside Shops, fire officials said. Wetherbee Street was closed while the helicopter landed and brought a person to the hospital; it later reopened.
ACTON, MA
nbcboston.com

1 Dead, Driver Arrested After Crash in Providence

Someone was killed in a crash early Monday morning on Broad Street in Providence, Rhode Island, according to NBC affiliate WJAR. The crash happened just before 2 a.m., and a driver has been arrested for allegedly driving under the influence, according to WJAR. The person who died was reportedly a...
PROVIDENCE, RI

