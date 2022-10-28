Read full article on original website
Cullman Regional announces Hartselle emergency department
HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Cullman Regional Medical Center announced Tuesday that it will be opening a freestanding emergency department in Hartselle. According to a press release from Cullman Regional, it will be the first freestanding emergency department in North Alabama. The new emergency department will be at Hartselle Health Park which was opened in 2021.
‘Catching up with unmet demand’: City Planner responds to concerns of growth in Huntsville
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Over 5,000 people per year are moving to the city dubbed the best place to live in 2022. Huntsville is experiencing explosive growth with the building projects to match. Some residents are starting to wonder if the city has hit its limit. Dennis Madsen, the manager...
UAH drone operator discovered stranded boater in Hurricane Ian
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A research engineer in the Rotorcraft Systems Engineering and Simulation Center at the University of Alabama in Huntsville was part of a team that discovered a stranded boater in Hurricane Ian. Civil Air Patrol 1st Lieutenant Casey Calamaio was operating a drone that helped pinpoint a...
Lexington residents oppose proposed annexation
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An intense town hall meeting in Lexington had residents shouting at each other and at town leaders. On Tuesday, the town held a public meeting to discuss the proposal to annex 122 homes into the town’s boundaries from Lauderdale County. The proposed benefits would include...
Heavy police presence on Bob Wallace Ave.
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Multiple officers are on the scene of what they are claiming to be a “check subject call.”. According to Sgt. Rosalind White with the Huntsville Police Department, the public is not in any danger. Mirabeau Drive and Newby Road SW have been closed at this...
Services restored after 911 routing issues in parts of the state
CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — Certain calls made to 911 Tuesday were having issues being routed correctly in parts of Alabama. The Cullman County Sheriff's Office and the city of Homewood both reported issues. Calls being made from AT&T cell phones are the only calls reported to be having...
New traffic light to activate at Steger Rd.
MERIDIANVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A new traffic light will begin operation at a busy intersection in Meridianville next week. According to Madison County Commissioner Tom Brandon, a new traffic light is already up and flashing yellow at the intersection of Highway 231/431 and Steger Road. It will start changing colors...
Overturned 18-wheeler causes road in Cullman to close
CULLMAN, Ala. (WAFF) - The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office along with other first responders are on the scene of an accident on AL Hwy 69 S. The WAFF 48 Crew on scene sees an 18-wheeler flipped over, half of it is in the road while the other half is in a ditch.
Capital Square Completes Acquisition of 324-Unit FarmHaus Apartment Community Located in Huntsville Suburb of Madison, Alabama
HUNTSVILLE, AL - Capital Square, one of the nation's leading sponsors of tax-advantaged real estate investments and an active developer of multifamily communities, announced the acquisition of FarmHaus Apartments, a 324-unit Class A multifamily community located in the Huntsville suburb of Madison, Alabama. "Huntsville is the epicenter of the military...
Victims identified in Decatur homicide investigation
Victims identified in Decatur homicide investigation
Huntsville preparing for next steps in medical marijuana process
Alabama voters will choose one of three candidates for Secretary of State on Nov. 8. Decision 2022: what to know about 'removal of racist language' amendment on your ballot. WAFF's Megan Plotka breaks down one of the major amendments on the November ballot.
Decatur councilman says traffic cameras needed on Beltline Road
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A city councilman in Decatur is saying that it may be time to consider traffic cameras on the Beltline Road. Council Member Hunter Pepper says Beltline is one of the busiest roads in Decatur. Many factors, especially car collisions, contribute to the traffic congestion. Police told...
Meridianville traffic light at Steger to go into service soon
The newly installed traffic signal at the intersection of Steger Road and Highway 231-431 will officially go into service on Monday, November 7 between 10 and 11 a.m.
Old Highway 431 bridge reopened on Monday
OWENS CROSS ROADS, Ala. (WAFF) - The Old Highway 431 bridge reopened on Monday at 3 p.m. after a years-long $15 million project. According to a spokesperson from the Madison County Commission, Old Highway 431 from the Cove Park entrance to just north of Cherry Tree Road reopened. The road...
Local artist highlights the issue of a lack of affordable housing in Huntsville
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Affordable housing is a big issue in the Tennessee Valley. There are few options for people and some families are getting priced out. Local leaders say there’s a significant need for affordable housing in our community. Talking about it is one thing, but seeing it...
Local WWII veteran celebrates 99th birthday
Deuels said while he is enjoying turning 99, he's already looking forward to 100.
Rocket City Christmas Light Show set to return November 18
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - The Rocket City Christmas Light Show returns to Toyota Field on Nov. 18 for the third time as announced Wednesday. The event will continue through Jan. 1, 2023. Guests will drive through the North Pole-themed mile and a half show. The fee is $30 per car.
Elderly couple loses home in Limestone Co. fire
Victims identified in Decatur homicide investigation.
Arts Huntsville and The Orion Amphitheater announce Christkindlmarket Huntsville
HUNTSVILLE – Arts Huntsville and The Orion Amphitheater plan to get festive this December at Christkindlmarket Huntsville, a free community event. Combining German and European tradition with local flair, the new Christkindlmarket Huntsville will feature a unique holiday shopping experience with over 60 juried artists featured alongside a blend of holiday food, drink and music at The Orion Amphitheater on Dec. 9, 10 and 11.
Help bring a Sensory Inclusive Santa to Huntsville
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - It’s November 1, which means many people are tossing fall out the door and getting ready for the holidays. Part of that getting ready is figuring out what places are hosting events, where families can take their kids to meet Santa and more. This year, Madison Behavior Therapy is once again fundraising to bring a sensory-friendly Santa to town!
