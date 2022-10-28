ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, AL

WAFF

Cullman Regional announces Hartselle emergency department

HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Cullman Regional Medical Center announced Tuesday that it will be opening a freestanding emergency department in Hartselle. According to a press release from Cullman Regional, it will be the first freestanding emergency department in North Alabama. The new emergency department will be at Hartselle Health Park which was opened in 2021.
HARTSELLE, AL
WAFF

UAH drone operator discovered stranded boater in Hurricane Ian

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A research engineer in the Rotorcraft Systems Engineering and Simulation Center at the University of Alabama in Huntsville was part of a team that discovered a stranded boater in Hurricane Ian. Civil Air Patrol 1st Lieutenant Casey Calamaio was operating a drone that helped pinpoint a...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Lexington residents oppose proposed annexation

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An intense town hall meeting in Lexington had residents shouting at each other and at town leaders. On Tuesday, the town held a public meeting to discuss the proposal to annex 122 homes into the town’s boundaries from Lauderdale County. The proposed benefits would include...
LEXINGTON, AL
WAFF

Heavy police presence on Bob Wallace Ave.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Multiple officers are on the scene of what they are claiming to be a “check subject call.”. According to Sgt. Rosalind White with the Huntsville Police Department, the public is not in any danger. Mirabeau Drive and Newby Road SW have been closed at this...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Services restored after 911 routing issues in parts of the state

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — Certain calls made to 911 Tuesday were having issues being routed correctly in parts of Alabama. The Cullman County Sheriff's Office and the city of Homewood both reported issues. Calls being made from AT&T cell phones are the only calls reported to be having...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
WAFF

New traffic light to activate at Steger Rd.

MERIDIANVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A new traffic light will begin operation at a busy intersection in Meridianville next week. According to Madison County Commissioner Tom Brandon, a new traffic light is already up and flashing yellow at the intersection of Highway 231/431 and Steger Road. It will start changing colors...
MERIDIANVILLE, AL
WAFF

Overturned 18-wheeler causes road in Cullman to close

CULLMAN, Ala. (WAFF) - The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office along with other first responders are on the scene of an accident on AL Hwy 69 S. The WAFF 48 Crew on scene sees an 18-wheeler flipped over, half of it is in the road while the other half is in a ditch.
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
multifamilybiz.com

Capital Square Completes Acquisition of 324-Unit FarmHaus Apartment Community Located in Huntsville Suburb of Madison, Alabama

HUNTSVILLE, AL - Capital Square, one of the nation's leading sponsors of tax-advantaged real estate investments and an active developer of multifamily communities, announced the acquisition of FarmHaus Apartments, a 324-unit Class A multifamily community located in the Huntsville suburb of Madison, Alabama. "Huntsville is the epicenter of the military...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Victims identified in Decatur homicide investigation

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur Police have identified the victims in a homicide investigation.
DECATUR, AL
WAFF

Huntsville preparing for next steps in medical marijuana process

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville is preparing for the next steps in the medical marijuana process.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Decatur councilman says traffic cameras needed on Beltline Road

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A city councilman in Decatur is saying that it may be time to consider traffic cameras on the Beltline Road. Council Member Hunter Pepper says Beltline is one of the busiest roads in Decatur. Many factors, especially car collisions, contribute to the traffic congestion. Police told...
DECATUR, AL
WAFF

Old Highway 431 bridge reopened on Monday

OWENS CROSS ROADS, Ala. (WAFF) - The Old Highway 431 bridge reopened on Monday at 3 p.m. after a years-long $15 million project. According to a spokesperson from the Madison County Commission, Old Highway 431 from the Cove Park entrance to just north of Cherry Tree Road reopened. The road...
OWENS CROSS ROADS, AL
WAFF

Rocket City Christmas Light Show set to return November 18

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - The Rocket City Christmas Light Show returns to Toyota Field on Nov. 18 for the third time as announced Wednesday. The event will continue through Jan. 1, 2023. Guests will drive through the North Pole-themed mile and a half show. The fee is $30 per car.
MADISON, AL
WAFF

Elderly couple loses home in Limestone Co. fire

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - An elderly couple lost their home in a fire in Limestone County.
MADISON COUNTY, AL
themadisonrecord.com

Arts Huntsville and The Orion Amphitheater announce Christkindlmarket Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE – Arts Huntsville and The Orion Amphitheater plan to get festive this December at Christkindlmarket Huntsville, a free community event. Combining German and European tradition with local flair, the new Christkindlmarket Huntsville will feature a unique holiday shopping experience with over 60 juried artists featured alongside a blend of holiday food, drink and music at The Orion Amphitheater on Dec. 9, 10 and 11.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Help bring a Sensory Inclusive Santa to Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - It’s November 1, which means many people are tossing fall out the door and getting ready for the holidays. Part of that getting ready is figuring out what places are hosting events, where families can take their kids to meet Santa and more. This year, Madison Behavior Therapy is once again fundraising to bring a sensory-friendly Santa to town!
HUNTSVILLE, AL

