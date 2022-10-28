Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
FOX 11 and 41
Yakima Downtown businesses concerned about vandalism, homelessness
YAKIMA, Wash. – Tuesday morning, Yakima Police Chief Matt Murray spoke at the Downtown Association of Yakima’s public forum, giving community members and business owners a briefing on crime in the city. Chief Murray stated several crime facts included in a crime report and compared crime in the...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Search warrant results in largest fentanyl pill seizure in the Walla Walla area
WALLA WALLA – Weeks after detectives from two separate drug task forces served a search warrant on a residence in Walla Walla, local law enforcement has announced 11,653 fentanyl pills were seized. “This is the largest amount of fentanyl pills seized in the Walla Walla region,” Walla Walla Police...
nbcrightnow.com
Violent Offender Task Force helps arrest suspect for Yakima Inn murder
YAKIMA, Wash. — A 26-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a murder from October 21, when officers with the Yakima Police Department found 31-year-old Angela Aguilar shot to death at the Yakima Inn on N 1st Street. YPD requested assistance that day in arresting the man from...
Yakima Herald Republic
Missing Omak teen with ties to Yakima added to WSP's list of missing Indigenous people
A young Indigenous person who is missing from Omak is on the latest Washington State Patrol list missing Indigenous people in Washington. Esmeralda “Kit” Mora, 17, has been missing since April 15, according to the Washington State Patrol list released Monday. But according to the Finding Kit Facebook group, Kit hasn’t been seen since November 2021.
Body Found in Another Burned Out Car Northwest of Wapato
This is the third time a body has been found in a burned out car in our region this year. Body found inside a burned car near Wapato. Late Tuesday evening, Yakima County Sheriff's Deputies were called to an orchard located in the 2500 block of Riggs Road in the county, a location about 10 miles northwest of Wapato, and well away from Highway 97 and Interstate 82.
Stabbing in Yakima leaves older adult in critical condition
YAKIMA – A stabbing left one person in critical condition and two nearby schools into lockdown Monday morning. It happened around 11:30 a.m. in the 400 block of South 7th Street. A call for help sent Yakima Police Department officers to the scene and they said they found a 70-year-old man suffering from multiple stab wounds. Adams Elementary and Washington...
nbcrightnow.com
Burned body found in Wapato orchard
WAPATO, Wash.- The Yakima County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) and fire crews responded to the 2500 block of Riggs Rd in Wapato on the night of November, 1, for a vehicle fire. After fire crews put the fire out Deputies discovered a body in the car. The burned body has been...
nbcrightnow.com
Murder arrest leads to largest fentanyl pill bust in Walla Walla region
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Following the arrest of a 27-year-old man in Walla Walla, the Walla Walla Police Department conducted a search on a connected home, leading to a substantial drug bust with the most fentanyl pills seized in the region. The suspect was arrested in Walla Walla on...
KIMA TV
Burned body found in Wapato orchard, deputies investigating as a homicide
YAKIMA, Wash. -- A burned body was found inside a vehicle in a Wapato orchard Tuesday evening, deputies say. They say they were dispatched to the 2500 block of Riggs Rd. for a report of a vehicle fire on Tuesday, Nov. 1. After the fire was put out, they say...
nbcrightnow.com
YPD responds to stabbing, victim in critical condition
YAKIMA, Wash.- The Yakima Police Department (YPD) is currently on the scene of a stabbing on the 400 block of South 7th Street in Yakima. According to the YPD, a 70-year-old male victim has been transported to the hospital with multiple stab wounds. He is currently undergoing surgery and is listed in critical condition.
16-year-old girl severely injured in suspected DUI on Vantage Highway
ELLENSBURG, Wash. — A 16-year-old girl suffered gruesome injuries when a suspected drunk driver crashed into her truck on Vantage Highway. If samples prove that he was drunk during the crash, the suspect will face a felony vehicular assault charge. According to a social media post from the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the scene of the...
SIU: Armed suspect struck in hand during shootout with Sunnyside police officers
SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — Less than a month since the last shootout endured by Sunnyside police officers, an armed suspect was struck in the hand and hospitalized for allegedly firing at SPD authorities when contacted. According to the Yakima Valley Special Investigations Unit (YVSIU), two officers from the Sunnyside Police Department responded to the 2300-block of E Yakima Valley Highway for...
‘I apologize’: YPD Chief on KAPP-KVEW’s push for video evidence in Lucian case
YAKIMA, Wash. — Lucian Munguia has been missing since Sept. 10, when he vanished from Sarg Hubbard Park without a trace. Early on in the investigation, on Sept. 13, Yakima Police Chief Matt Murray told KAPP-KVEW’s Emily Goodell investigators had found video of the boy leaving on his own. “What I can tell you is there is video — I’m...
Yakima Police Department recreates ABC hit ‘The Rookie’ for Halloween
YAKIMA, Wash. — There are few television genres more popular than ‘cop shows,’ and believe it or not, even cops like cop shows! For this Halloween, officers from the Yakima Police Department decided to recreate the poster from ABC’s ‘The Rookie,’ one of the most popular police shows on TV right now. This wasn’t just an opportunity to celebrate Halloween...
Yakima Herald Republic
Suspect in shooting death of woman at Yakima hotel appears in court
A 26-year-old man accused in the shooting death of a woman at a Yakima hotel made a preliminary appearance Monday in Yakima County Superior Court. On Oct. 21, police found 31-year-old Angela Aguilar dead with gunshot wounds to the face and torso at the Yakima Inn at 1022 N. First St.
Yakima Herald Republic
PHOTOS: Trick-or-Treating in Barge-Chestnut
Scenes from trick-or-treating in the Barge-Chestnut neighborhood in Yakima, Wash., Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. Welcome to the discussion. Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
nbcrightnow.com
BCSO recovers stolen vehicles
KENNEWICK, Wash.- The Benton County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) recovered a stolen dirt bike and a stolen truck in two separate incidents over the weekend. The dirt bike was reported stolen Saturday night, but was spotted by a Deputy on patrol Sunday. The driver of the dirt bike fled, but the...
“Ghostly” Car Prowler Sought in West Richland
West Richland PD are searching for this guy, wanted in connection with multiple car prowls. Suspect failed a few times, but also was able to steal a vehicle with a wallet and cash. West Richland Police are seeking some leads on this man, who was captured on several security cameras...
Walla Walla task force finds largest fentanyl haul in region’s history
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — During the arrest of a homicide suspect wanted out of the Wenatchee area, Walla Walla detectives and a drug task force landed one of its largest narcotic busts including the most fentanyl pills ever recovered in one bust across the region’s history. According to an announcement from the Walla Walla Police Department, a search warrant was...
nbcrightnow.com
$212K in donations for Heartlinks Hospice
GRANDVIEW, Wash.- Community members and more than 50 sponsors raised $212,000 at the 43rd annual Heartlinks Hospice Gala on October, 22. Heartlinks provides hospice, grief care, and support services in Benton and Yakima Counties. According to a Heartlinks press release, the donations will fund pediatric palliative care programs and will...
