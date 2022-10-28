Read full article on original website
mynewsla.com
LA City Council Ejects a Few Protesters at Start of Meeting
Fewer than 10 protesters demanding that Councilmen Kevin de LeÃ³n and Gil Cedillo resign before the city conducts its business were removed from the Los Angeles City Council meeting Wednesday, as Council President Paul Krekorian again moved quickly to eject a few people who began shouting as the meeting began.
mynewsla.com
LA Councilwoman Raman Seeks New LAHSA Liaison Positions for Council Districts
City Councilwoman Nithya Raman introduced a motion Wednesday seeking to improve communication and collaboration between the city and the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority by creating liaison positions assigned to specific council districts. Raman’s motion asks that the agency report back with a plan on creating the positions, which would...
mynewsla.com
LA City Council Quickly Ejects Protesters Demanding Resignations
The Los Angeles City Council quickly ejected protesters Tuesday after they again attempted to disrupt the council’s meeting, demanding that Councilmen Kevin de LeÃ³n and Gil Cedillo resign over their roles in the City Hall racism scandal before the council resumes regular business. Council President Paul Krekorian...
mynewsla.com
LA County Board of Supervisors Votes to Support Prop 1
A week before the Nov. 8 election, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday to officially support Proposition 1, the state ballot measure that would make access to contraceptives and abortions a right under state law. “We will continue to do whatever we can to secure this...
mynewsla.com
LA County Reports More Than 1,500 New Cases of COVID-19
Los Angeles County reported more than 1,500 new cases of COVID-19 positive patients in its latest data, down 34 from the previous day. There were 1,592 patients who tested positive for COVID-19 reported on Tuesday in Los Angeles County, according to the Department of Public Health. There were also 191 patients reported in intensive care, down 12 from the previous day.
mynewsla.com
County Authorities Identify Man Killed on Freeway Transition Road
Authorities Wednesday identified a pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle and killed on the transition road from the southbound Harbor (110) Freeway to the westbound Santa Monica (10) Freeway near downtown Los Angeles. Gerardo Rodriguez Lopez, 32, was identified as the pedestrian who was killed, according to the Los...
mynewsla.com
Water Use Warnings in Effect at Seven LA County Beaches
Health warnings were in place Wednesday for a number of Southland beaches due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautioned those who are planning to visit the beaches below to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:. —...
mynewsla.com
COVID-19 Hospitalizations Rise Again in LA County
The number of COVID-19-positive patients in Los Angeles County hospitals rose again Wednesday, with state figures showing the number again rising above 400. The number of COVID-positive patients has bounced up and down in recent weeks, with health officials closely watching the figures as they hope to avoid another winter surge of virus infections, hospitalizations and deaths.
mynewsla.com
First Phase of LAX Terminal Connection Complete
A major component of the $1.62 billion LAX modernization project at Terminals 4 and 5 is complete with Wednesday’s opening of the Terminal 4.5 Core, which provides a centralized location where passengers can travel between the Lower/Arrivals and Upper/Departures levels. The Terminal 4.5 Core allows passengers to travel between...
mynewsla.com
LAPD: Motorist Facing Possible Charges in Double Fatal Woodland Hills Crash
A 21-year-old motorist suspected of causing a fiery crash in Woodland Hills that left two people dead remained hospitalized Wednesday, and police said he was facing possible criminal charges. The two-vehicle collision was reported just after 9 p.m. Tuesday in 23100 block of Mulholland Drive, according to the Los Angeles...
mynewsla.com
OC Health Care Agency Issues Emergency Declaration Due to Rising RSV Cases
Citing a record number of pediatric hospitalizations and emergency room visits, Orange County was under a health emergency declaration Tuesday, with the county health officer pointing to a sharp rise in cases of the respiratory infection RSV, combined with COVID-19 and flu. Cases of respiratory syncytial virus have been on...
mynewsla.com
Man Fatally Shot in Hawaiian Gardens
A man was shot and killed in Hawaiian Gardens Monday evening. The shooting was reported about 7:40 p.m. in the 21900 block of Arline Avenue, near Carson Street and the San Gabriel River (605) Freeway, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The man was pronounced dead at...
mynewsla.com
Riverside, DoorDash Partner to Facilitate Meal Deliveries to Those in Need
A partnership between the city of Riverside and delivery service DoorDash was announced Wednesday involving deliveries to people in need throughout the city, relying on products provided by area food banks and other charities. “The city is proud to partner (in) `Project DASH’ to address food insecurity,” Mayor Patricia Lock...
mynewsla.com
Valley Gang Member Who Helped Run Drug Operations Sentenced to 10 Years
A San Fernando Valley gang member who helped run drug trafficking operations has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for federal racketeering and narcotics crimes, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Wednesday. Mark Anthony Espinosa, 43, of Lancaster, was sentenced late Tuesday in Los Angeles federal court. Espinosa...
mynewsla.com
Sentencing Due for La Puente Gang Associate in Jail Drug Scheme
A La Puente street gang associate faces sentencing Wednesday for her role in a scheme to smuggle drugs hidden in drinking straws into a county jail. Patricia Jimenez, 36, pleaded guilty in January to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Jimenez, of La...
mynewsla.com
Man Critically Injured by Metro Train in South Los Angeles
A 35-year-old pedestrian was struck by a Metro A (Blue) Line train in South Los Angeles Monday evening and suffered life-threatening injuries. The collision was reported about 9:10 p.m. on the Metro track in 1200 block of East Washington Boulevard, near Central Avenue, according to Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department.
mynewsla.com
Man, 18, Reported Missing in Sawtelle Area of Los Angeles
Police sought the public’s help Tuesday to find an 18-year-old man who was last seen in the Sawtelle area of Los Angeles. Andrew Jason Wright was last seen about 6 p.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of Federal Avenue, near Santa Monica Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
mynewsla.com
Speeding Pickup Driver Dies in Chatsworth Crash
A man was killed Tuesday when his pickup struck a utility pole and split in two in Chatsworth. The crash was reported just after 2 a.m. and upon their arrival at North Topanga Canyon Boulevard near Lassen Street, officers from the Los Angeles Police Department found the crash scene with the victim inside the truck, Fox 11 reported.
mynewsla.com
Horse Dies After Race at Los Alamitos; Second Death in Last Four Days
Another racehorse has died at Los Alamitos — the second fatality at the Cypress track in four days — state horse racing officials confirmed. Apollitical Jet, a 2-year-old sorrel gelding with eight career starts and two victories, finished eighth in a 10-horse field in Sunday’s 10th race and was vanned off the course after the race. He was listed as a “sudden death” on the California Horse Racing Board website.
mynewsla.com
Man Who Threatened Coworkers at Eastvale Warehouse Sentenced
A 44-year-old man who threatened acts of violence against coworkers at an Eastvale warehouse was on felony probation Tuesday and expected to begin serving a yearlong jail sentence sometime this month. Steven Allen Schultz of Apple Valley pleaded guilty Monday to making death threats, as part of a plea agreement...
