ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manitowoc, WI

USDA grant helps Manitowoc nonprofit add 24 hydroponic Flex Farms

By Ben Bokun
NBC 26 WGBA Green Bay
NBC 26 WGBA Green Bay
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P3CBH_0ipV28JV00

MANITOWOC, Wis. (NBC 26) — The building used to be a church in downtown Manitowoc.

But now, down in the basement, you'll see an indoor lettuce farm. Amber Daugs got the idea after she went to a food pantry when she was homeless more than 20 years ago.

"We weren't able to have a hot plate, a microwave or a refrigerator of course," she said. "So having something that was quick and nutritious was really what I was looking for."

So in 2014, she founded Grow It Forward in Manitowoc County.

"Not only is Grow It Forward working towards addressing food insecurity, but also nutrition insecurity here throughout our county," Daugs said.

The nonprofit recently received a grant from the USDA to expand its hydroponic farm, more than doubling it. Each one of these units is called a Flex Farm.

"We are the largest nonprofit Flex Farm in the nation," Daugs said.

She says the expansion will help grow a total of 160 to 200 pounds of produce every week.

"We also offer our produce to people in need here in our community," Daugs said. "Currently, we have about 1,300 individuals registered to utilize our food pantry."

Urban farm manager Nina Loomis grows four types of lettuce and plans to bring herbs into the fold.

"It will pump water up the vertical drip line and down through some drip lines at the top," she said. "Soil gardening can be very labor intensive and this is just so incredible how easy it is to use."

Grow It Forward also hosts a winter farmer's market and sells the produce to restaurants and gas stations.

"For accessibility to your community, it's all year that you get this fresh produce," Loomis said.

For Daugs, that's one of the goals.

"My brothers and sisters in our community, we hope to help take care of them by investing in more local food access," she said.

The nonprofit is one of two agencies in Wisconsin to receive the reward. Grow It Forward will receive funding for three years through the USDA.

The Flex Farms are produced by a Green Bay company called Fork Farms. Loomis says there's been some success in growing other items like tomatoes and cucumbers.

Daugs says food in the United States travels about 1,500 miles to get from farm to plate.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, as of July of last year, almost eight percent of Manitowoc County lived in poverty.

Feeding America estimates the food insecurity rate among children in the county is over 15 percent.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wearegreenbay.com

‘Support local industries and employ thousands’: Port of Green Bay to develop state-of-the-art facility

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Port of Green Bay is receiving a $10.1 million grant and has now secured a majority of the funding to develop a state-of-the-art port facility. The grant is through the United States Department of Transportation (USDOT), Maritime Administration’s Port Infrastructure Development Program, which will be used to transform the former Pulliam Power Plant property into a 40-acre port facility.
GREEN BAY, WI
travellens.co

18 Best Things to Do in Manitowoc County, WI

Manitowoc County is in the coastal section of Wisconsin, right along Lake Michigan. Because of its location, it has a lot of outdoor attractions complemented by several interesting urban areas throughout its cities and towns. Besides tourist hotspots along Lake Michigan, the county is well known for various museums, parks,...
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Green Bay Police Department promotes seven within its ranks

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department announced the promotion of seven people with ranks ranging from Sergeant to Commander on Monday. “We have a great group of current and future leaders here at the Green Bay Police Department. During the selection processes for these promotions, we were highly impressed with everyone’s skills and qualifications,” said Green Bay Police Chief Chris Davis. “Please join me in congratulating these members of the GBPD on their new positions.”
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Bathroom fire at De Pere apartment causes estimated $10k in damages

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – There were no reported injuries following an early morning fire at an apartment in De Pere. The De Pere Fire/Rescue Department released information about an apartment fire that happened on the 1000 block of Coral Street. On November 1, around 9 a.m. crews were sent to the residence for a reported fire.
DE PERE, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Driver sought in fatal Green Bay crash

What to know about mailing ballots, in-person absentee voting, and voting in person. WPS submitted a request that's twice as much as the proposal this summer for homeowners, renters and small businesses. School buses hit by catalytic converter thefts. Updated: 4 hours ago. The latest thefts were at Lamers in...
GREEN BAY, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Missing girl possibly in West Bend, WI

October 31, 2022 – Ozaukee Co., WI – Authorities in neighboring Ozaukee County, WI are asking for help in locating a missing 14-year-old girl. The notice below was posted to social media on Sunday evening. *MISSING 14-YEAR-OLD**. Abigail (Abby) Taft last had contact with her family on Friday,...
WEST BEND, WI
wearegreenbay.com

After near-miss incidents with highway workers in Brown County, Sheriff to focus on work zones

HOWARD, Wis. (WFRV) – Motorists may see an increase in law enforcement around Brown County work zones, as a new effort focusing on work zone safety is set to launch. According to the Brown County Highway Department, there have been four near-miss work zone incidents between vehicles and highway workers in 2022. All four of the incidents were reportedly drive-offs.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin man dies after driving through corn & soybean fields, crashing into tree

(WFRV) – A man from the West Bend area died after a crash in Washington County that went through corn and soybean fields. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about a crash that resulted in the death of a man in his early sixties. On October 31 around 1 p.m., authorities were made aware of a truck that went through a field and hit an embankment and a tree.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
NBC 26 WGBA Green Bay

NBC 26 WGBA Green Bay

9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Green Bay and Northeast Wisconsin news and weather from NBC 26 WGBA Green Bay, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.nbc26.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy