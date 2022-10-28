Updapted BA.4/5 COVID vaccines boost protection but might not surpass original formula

Read full article on original website
News-Medical.net
Study reveals rise in blood pressure levels among hypertensive individuals during COVID-19 pandemic
Adults with hypertension saw a small, but consequential, rise in their blood pressure levels during the first eight months of the COVID-19 pandemic, while the number of times they had their blood pressure measured dropped significantly, according to a study supported by the National Institutes of Health. The findings, which...
The impact of genetic and lifestyle factors on the risk of major cardiovascular and thromboembolic events post-COVID-19 diagnosis
Cardiovascular disease is known to be the leading cause of death throughout the world. Recently, cardiovascular morbidity and mortality have increased further due to the direct and indirect impact of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic. The repercussions and long-term consequences of COVID-19 could lead to a further increase in the cardiovascular burden to abnormal levels.
Italian study evaluates COVID-19 reinfection risk among previously infected and vaccinated individuals
In a recent study posted to the Research Square* preprint server, a team of researchers from Italy investigated the risk of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) reinfection and hospitalization among individuals with vaccinations and previous SARS-CoV-2 infections. Background. As of May 2022, the number of confirmed infections in...
New research suggests booster dose of Novovax NVX-CoV2373 vaccine is effective against SARS-CoV-2 Omicron subvariants
A recent study posted to Research Square* preprint server evaluated the neutralizing antibody titers against the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) Omicron variant and its sub-lineages after two and three doses of the Novovax protein nanoparticle vaccine NVX-CoV2373. Background. The emergent SARS-CoV-2 Omicron subvariants carry multiple mutations in...
Did active monitoring detect potentially elevated risk of health outcomes following BNT162b2 COVID-19 vaccination in the US pediatric population aged 5-17 years?
In a recent study posted to the bioRxiv* server, researchers used a nearly real-time monitoring framework for early detection of potential safety signals following the administration of the BNT162b2 vaccine in over three million United States (US) children aged five to 17 years. They conducted this study under the US food and drug administration (FDA) biologics effectiveness and safety (BEST) initiative.
COVID-19 pandemic increased deaths and disease caused by tuberculosis
Approximately 10 million people fall ill with tuberculosis (TB) each year. Even though TB is preventable and curable, over 1.5 million people die from it every year. The bacteria, Mycobacterium tuberculosis cause TB. TB primarily affects the lungs and can spread from an infected person who expels the bacteria into the air. Most people infected with TB are adults, with men being most affected (56.5%), followed by women (32.5%) and children (11%). The five common risk factors for TB include diabetes, smoking, undernutrition, alcohol use disorders, and HIV infection.
Obesity management likely to improve the clinical outcome of MS
Carrying far too much weight when diagnosed with MS (multiple sclerosis) is linked to higher current and subsequent levels of disability within a relatively short period of time, finds research published online in the Journal of Neurology Neurosurgery & Psychiatry. Reverting to a healthy weight may improve clinical outcomes for...
Properties of dense breasts promote cancer growth, study suggests
The risk of developing breast cancer is higher in what are known as dense breasts, which appear white in mammograms, than in nondense breasts, which appear grey. Researchers at Linköping University, Sweden, have now shown that there are major biological differences dense breasts and nondense breasts. The results, published in the British Journal of Cancer, suggest that the properties of dense breasts promote cancer growth.
Effects of SARS-CoV-2-associated stress among pregnant women on development of fetus brain
In a recent study posted to the medRxiv* preprint server, researchers in the United States evaluated the effects of maternal coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic-associated stress and fetal brain development using magnetic resonance imaging (MRI). Studies have reported perinatal care disruptions due to the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2...
Study provides more nuanced insights into RNA modifications by A-to-I editing during brain development
Mount Sinai researchers have cataloged thousands of sites in the brain where RNA is modified throughout the human lifespan in a process known as adenosine-to-inosine (A-to-I) editing, offering important new avenues for understanding the cellular and molecular mechanisms of brain development and how they factor into both health and disease.
Rutgers study finds substantial inequities in access to specialty epilepsy care in New Jersey
For millions of Americans who suffer from epilepsy, advanced monitoring is essential for diagnosis and effective treatment. But in New Jersey, accessing these services is difficult for patients from racial and ethnic minority groups, according to a Rutgers study. "Our data suggest that there are substantial inequities in access to...
Study uncovers a control hub for skin inflammation
Inflammatory reactions in the skin can reduce damage from UV radiation or infections, but can also result in painful symptoms such as sunburn. A recent study at the University of Bonn and the University Hospital Bonn has now identified a molecular control which integrates these stress signals. The results have been published in the Journal of Experimental Medicine.
Research agenda provides a roadmap for eliminating racism in emergency medicine
In 2021, the Society for Academic Emergency Medicine (SAEM) held a consensus conference, From Bedside to Policy: Advancing Social Emergency Medicine and Population Health, which included identifying priority areas for future research and implementation science related to race, racism and antiracism in emergency medicine (EM). In an effort to identify...
Scientists reveal anti-inflammatory molecules that play an important role in aging
Aging involves complicated plot twists and a large cast of characters: inflammation, stress, metabolism changes, and many others. Now, a team of Salk Institute and UC San Diego scientists reveal another factor implicated in the aging process-;a class of lipids called SGDGs (3-sulfogalactosyl diacylglycerols) that decline in the brain with age and may have anti-inflammatory effects.
Social protection program shows promise in helping poor households deal with natural disasters
An interventional social protection program called Program Keluarga Harapan (PKH) shows positive results in helping poor households develop proactive coping strategies before and during natural disasters, leading to social and economic resilience. Researchers led by Professor Mihoko Matsuyuki and based at Yokohama National University published their findings on the efficacy...
Novel computational method maps the architecture of human tissues in unprecedented detail
Weill Cornell Medicine researchers have developed a computational method to map the architecture of human tissues in unprecedented detail. Their approach promises to accelerate studies on organ-scale cellular interactions and could enable powerful new diagnostic strategies for a wide range of diseases. The method, published Oct. 31 in Nature Methods,...
How does imprinted SARS-CoV-2 humoral immunity drive convergent Omicron evolution?
In a recent study posted to the bioRxiv* server, researchers examined how imprinted severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus-2 (SARS-CoV-2) humoral immunity drives convergent evolution in continuously emerging Omicron subvariants. Notably, they investigated the humoral immune imprinting response only in recipients of inactivated vaccines, although messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) technology-based vaccines induce a stronger overall humoral immune response.
New method to improve nanoparticle coating may enhance tumor targeting
A new technique to improve the coating of nanoparticles used in cancer therapy may enhance tumor targeting, a new study carried out in collaboration between the University of Eastern Finland and Anhui Medical University in China concludes. Tumor targeting is a prerequisite for effective cancer therapy because it enhances the...
New review elucidates current treatment approaches for myelodysplastic syndromes
Physician scientists at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine have published a review in the Journal of the American Medical Association that clarifies current treatment approaches for myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), which are rare and often deadly bone marrow cancers. For years, MDS was...
Monoclonal antibody shows efficacy in preventing malaria infection in African adults
One dose of an antibody drug safely protected healthy, non-pregnant adults from malaria infection during an intense six-month malaria season in Mali, Africa, a National Institutes of Health clinical trial has found. The antibody was up to 88.2% effective at preventing infection over a 24-week period, demonstrating for the first time that a monoclonal antibody can prevent malaria infection in an endemic region. These findings were published today in The New England Journal of Medicine and presented at the American Society of Tropical Medicine & Hygiene 2022 Annual Meeting in Seattle.
