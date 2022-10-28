Updapted BA.4/5 COVID vaccines boost protection but might not surpass original formula

Approximately 10 million people fall ill with tuberculosis (TB) each year. Even though TB is preventable and curable, over 1.5 million people die from it every year. The bacteria, Mycobacterium tuberculosis cause TB. TB primarily affects the lungs and can spread from an infected person who expels the bacteria into the air. Most people infected with TB are adults, with men being most affected (56.5%), followed by women (32.5%) and children (11%). The five common risk factors for TB include diabetes, smoking, undernutrition, alcohol use disorders, and HIV infection.

