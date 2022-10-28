Read full article on original website
mynewsla.com
Felon Suspected of Posing As Detective To Rob Handymen Arrested
A felon suspected of posing as a police detective to steal more than $100,000 from Spanish-speaking handymen has been arrested, Sheriff Alex Villanueva announced Tuesday. A victim went to the Lakewood Sheriff’s Station in June to report a theft. He told investigators that he had placed an ad on the El Clasificado website for handyman work and was contacted by Alejandro Martin to perform work at his home in Bellflower, Villanueva said at a news conference at the station.
mynewsla.com
LAPD: Motorist Facing Possible Charges in Double Fatal Woodland Hills Crash
A 21-year-old motorist suspected of causing a fiery crash in Woodland Hills that left two people dead remained hospitalized Wednesday, and police said he was facing possible criminal charges. The two-vehicle collision was reported just after 9 p.m. Tuesday in 23100 block of Mulholland Drive, according to the Los Angeles...
mynewsla.com
Police Seek Man, 19, in Fatal Covina Shootings
Authorities Tuesday sought the public’s help to locate a 19-year-old man wanted in a shooting at a house party in an unincorporated area near Covina that left two men dead and two others injured. Joel Daniel Garcia was identified as a suspect in the fatal shootings and is wanted...
mynewsla.com
Man Barricaded in Building in Sun Valley
A suspect believed armed with a knife was barricaded in a building in Sun Valley Wednesday. Officers were sent to the 13000 block of Burton Street about 8:20 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department. No injuries have been reported, police said.
mynewsla.com
Police Seek Two Men in Covina Shootings, Considered Armed and Dangerous
Authorities continued their efforts Wednesday to find two men wanted in a shooting at a house party in an unincorporated area near Covina that left two men dead and two others injured. Deputies sent to the 17000 block of East Bellbrook Street at about 12:30 a.m. Sunday found 20-year-old Ronnie...
mynewsla.com
Man Charged in Double-Killing in Palmdale Parking Lot
A man who allegedly fatally stabbed a father and daughter in a Kohl’s parking lot in Palmdale is set to be arraigned next month on a pair of murder charges. Carlos Francogonzalez is scheduled to appear Dec. 14 in a Lancaster courtroom in connection with the attack last Thursday morning on Kenneth and McKenna Evans, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.
mynewsla.com
Man, 27, Reported Missing in South Los Angeles
Police sought the public’s help Wednesday to locate a 27-year-old man who was last seen in South Los Angeles. Ashton Clemmons was last seen Wednesday in the area of South Broadway and Manchester Avenue, near the Harbor (110) Freeway, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Clemmons is Black,...
mynewsla.com
Authorities Need Help To Solve Shooting Near Nipsey Hussle Memorial
Police Tuesday sought the public’s help to solve the killing of a man who was gunned down nearly two years ago in the Hyde Park area. Tyrell Williams, 26, was shot about 7 p.m. on Dec. 14, 2020 in an alley near Crenshaw Boulevard and 58th Place, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
mynewsla.com
Authorities Seek Man with Schizophrenia Reported Missing from South L.A. Area
Authorities Tuesday sought the public’s help to find a man with schizophrenia who went missing from the Wesmont area near south Los Angeles. Nathan Aggarwal, 30, was last seen on Friday afternoon in the 10500 block of South Van Ness Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
mynewsla.com
Man Who Threatened Coworkers at Eastvale Warehouse Sentenced
A 44-year-old man who threatened acts of violence against coworkers at an Eastvale warehouse was on felony probation Tuesday and expected to begin serving a yearlong jail sentence sometime this month. Steven Allen Schultz of Apple Valley pleaded guilty Monday to making death threats, as part of a plea agreement...
mynewsla.com
Sentencing Due for La Puente Gang Associate in Jail Drug Scheme
A La Puente street gang associate faces sentencing Wednesday for her role in a scheme to smuggle drugs hidden in drinking straws into a county jail. Patricia Jimenez, 36, pleaded guilty in January to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Jimenez, of La...
mynewsla.com
Two Killed, One Injured in Fiery Woodland Hills Crash
Two people were killed and another was injured in a fiery crash in Woodland Hills Tuesday evening. The two-vehicle collision was reported just after 9 p.m. in the area of 23120 Mulholland Drive, near Louisville High School, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Two victims in one vehicle were...
mynewsla.com
Suspect Who Allegedly Murdered Man, Woman In Coachella Pleads Not Guilty
A 22-year-old man suspected in the murder of a man and woman in Coachella pleaded not guilty to felony charges Monday. Daniel Torres Cerda of Coachella, who was arrested in Redwood City, pleaded not guilty to all charges against him, including four felony counts, two of murder and one each of possession of an assault weapon and taking a vehicle without owner consent, according to court records from the Larson Justice Center in Indio.
mynewsla.com
Officials Seeking Help Identifying Patient at Beverly Hospital in Montebello
Officials at Beverly Hospital in Montebello sought the public’s help Wednesday to identify a 34-year-old woman who is a patient at the facility. The woman is Hispanic, 5-feet-4 inches tall, weighs 218 pounds, and has brown hair and eyes. A photo of her face was not being released, but...
mynewsla.com
Valley Gang Member Who Helped Run Drug Operations Sentenced to 10 Years
A San Fernando Valley gang member who helped run drug trafficking operations has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for federal racketeering and narcotics crimes, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Wednesday. Mark Anthony Espinosa, 43, of Lancaster, was sentenced late Tuesday in Los Angeles federal court. Espinosa...
mynewsla.com
One of Two Men Killed at Covina House Party ID’d
One of two men fatally wounded in a shooting at a house party in an unincorporated area near Covina was identified Monday. Ronnie Benitez was a 20-year-old Covina resident, according to the coroner’s office. The name of the man who died in a hospital was not yet released and...
mynewsla.com
Huntington Park Police Shoot Knife-Wielding Man
Huntington Park police fatally shot a knife-wielding man, authorities said Monday. The shooting occurred at 5:24 p.m. Sunday in the 6300 block of Malabar Street, according to Sgt. G. Magos of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. Officers initially responded to a report of a man with a gun making suicidal...
mynewsla.com
Trial Begins For Man Charged In Fatal Mission Viejo Crash
A 28-year-old man who had been repeatedly warned about the dangers of speeding was going nearly 100 mph when he plowed into another car, killing the driver, in Mission Viejo five years ago, a prosecutor told jurors Monday as the defendant’s attorney said his client was rushing his girlfriend home to help her with a personal problem.
mynewsla.com
Speeding Pickup Driver Dies in Chatsworth Crash
A man was killed Tuesday when his pickup struck a utility pole and split in two in Chatsworth. The crash was reported just after 2 a.m. and upon their arrival at North Topanga Canyon Boulevard near Lassen Street, officers from the Los Angeles Police Department found the crash scene with the victim inside the truck, Fox 11 reported.
mynewsla.com
Man Shot During Early Morning Robbery in Van Nuys
A man was hospitalized after being robbed and shot Tuesday in Van Nuys. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department responded at 12:30 a.m. to 6998 Lemona Ave. where they found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, Fox 11 reported. According to witnesses, the victim, who was taken to...
