FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Saints crush Raiders, dominating the game to win 24-0Tina Howell
Jazzland/ Six Flags in New Orleans, a lost treasureTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
New Orleans Saints Dennis Allen gets revenge with a 24-0 shutout of the Raiders; Kamara breaks out with 3 TouchdownsJames PatrickNew Orleans, LA
3 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
NOLA.com
Who shot deputy constable, sparking citywide manhunt? New Orleans police offer theory
New Orleans police think they have begun to unravel a West Lake Forest shooting that wounded a deputy constable and an apartment maintenance worker and prompted a citywide manhunt for the tenant who was being evicted. They say the tenant, Jason Tillman, 24, accidentally shot deputy Warren Smith, 53, as...
NOLA.com
2 women arrested, accused of shooting guns on New Orleans interstate
Two women wanted in connection with shooting guns from a vehicle that was driving on a New Orleans interstate have surrendered to police, authorities said late Monday. The gunfire was caught on video and shared on social media. No injuries were reported, but it is part of an ongoing trend...
NOLA.com
Police report a man killed himself near Joe Brown Park in New Orleans East
A man killed himself in a shooting Wednesday afternoon near Joe Brown Park in New Orleans East, police said. The shooting was reported around 2 p.m. in the 5600 block of Read Boulevard (map), police said. He died at the scene. Initially, police said the man was killed in a homicide, but later reported it as a suicide.
NOLA.com
Darren Bridges, man convicted of killing NOPD Officer Marcus McNeil, sentenced to life in prison
The happiest days are the hardest for the daughters of slain New Orleans Police Officer Marcus McNeil, his widow told a court on Wednesday. “Those days end in tears, because they miss their daddy. On those days, nothing is enough to ease the pain,” said Brittiny McNeil. “They deserved a life with their father, and Marcus deserved to grow old with his children.”
NOLA.com
Man killed in Little Woods shooting ID'd by New Orleans coroner
A man who was killed in a Little Woods shooting last week was identified Monday by the Orleans Parish Coroner as 39-year-old Carlos Watson. New Orleans police found Watson with a gunshot wound Thursday in the 7800 block of Weaver Avenue just before 4 a.m. He was declared dead on scene.
WDSU
Second woman wanted in Expressway shooting video surrenders, police say
NEW ORLEANS — The second woman wanted, accused of illegally shooting a gun from a car on a New Orleans highway was arrested. Police said Erica Nettles, 20, turned herself in on Saturday. Earlier this month, a video surfaced on social media showing two women shooting from their car...
Man hospitalized after getting shot in the Bywater early Wednesday morning
According to the NOPD, an aggravated battery by shooting happened in the 2600 block of St. Claude Ave. around 1:59 a.m.
NOLA.com
EMT accused of stealing marijuana, money from shooting victim's vehicle: JPSO
Authorities arrested an EMT accused of stealing marijuana and money from a hospital patient's vehicle, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office. September Porras Payea, 24, of New Orleans, was booked Tuesday with simple burglary and obstruction of justice, said Capt. Jason Rivarde, a Sheriff's Office spokesperson. The vehicle's owner,...
3 arrested in possible fentanyl ring after Louisiana girl dies of overdose
Three Louisiana men have been accused of distributing pills that killed a 15-year-old girl and hospitalized a 16-year-old boy, and more arrests are possible in what investigators believe is a fentanyl ring, a sheriff said Tuesday.
fox8live.com
2 wanted for doing burnouts, donuts in Treme, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police have issued arrest warrants for two men accused of doing burnouts and donuts in the Treme neighborhood over the weekend. The NOPD says Devin Curley and Jermaine Turner were recklessly driving at the intersection of S. Claiborne Avenue and Columbus Street to a crowd of spectators on Sun., Oct. 30 around 6:50 p.m.
Missing Texas teacher found in New Orleans, reunited with family
Texas law enforcement says Michelle Reynolds, an ISD teacher in Alvin, Texas, was found by Louisiana State Police Tuesday (Nov.1).
NOLA.com
New Orleans juvenile jail chief was 'frequently absent,' made staffers care for dog, IG finds
The man who ran New Orleans’ juvenile jail for more than three years foisted his sickly dog on the facility before his resignation amid complaints that he rarely showed up to work, according to allegations in a new report from New Orleans Inspector General Ed Michel. The story of...
NOLA.com
Suspect in Marrero homicide shot while fleeing the scene: JPSO
A video surveillance camera captured the moment when Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office investigators say Lucien Bazley fatally shot 30-year-old Wayne Martin once in the face in the parking lot of a Marrero auto parts store on the night of Sept. 25. As Martin lay dying, the gunman could be seen...
NOPD working fourth shooting in five hours
A New Orleans Police Department spokesperson says the latest shootings happened in New Orleans East and in the French Quarter. Both victims are in the hospital.
fox8live.com
Second woman accused of firing guns from car in New Orleans on viral video arrested
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The second of two women accused of recklessly firing guns from a moving car toward an elevated expressway in New Orleans on an Oct. 16 viral video has been arrested. Court records show Erica Nettles, 19, was booked Saturday (Oct. 29) on one count of discharging...
NOLA.com
16-year-old boy, man shot in in St. Charles Parish overnight; stolen vehicle also recovered
The St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating shootings that left two people wounded, including a 16-year-old boy, according to authorities. Deputies responding to reports of gunfire in the 1000 block of Paul Fredrick Street (map) in Luling about 10:45 p.m. found a 16-year-old suffering from gunshot wounds. A vehicle damaged by gunfire was also found abandoned nearby. It had been reported stolen from another parish, the Sheriff's Office said.
Missing Texas woman found safe in New Orleans after lengthy search
A Houston-area woman reported missing in New Orleans in September has been found alive. The Brazoria County, Texas, sheriff’s office says Michelle Reynolds is “alive and well,” after being located by Louisiana State Police.
NOLA.com
Man shot in French Quarter near Mississippi River during Halloween weekend, NOPD says
A 25-year-old man was shot multiple times in the French Quarter during Halloween weekend, New Orleans police said Monday. The shooting was reported around 8:30 p.m. Sunday on St. Peter Street and the Mississippi River (map). It's a popular stretch of the river that's along Oscar Dunn Park, which is the former Washington Artillery Park, and across from Jackson Square.
fox8live.com
WANTED: Officials search for man accused of contractor fraud
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help finding a man who allegedly committed contractor fraud. According to TPSO, Dustin Pertuit, 35, of Marrero, is facing two counts of charges for residential contractor fraud. The charges stem from an incident that began in 2021, added the sheriff’s office.
WDSU
New Orleans teen forced into freezer during McDonalds armed robbery called 911 only to hear mother's voice
NEW ORLEANS — A 16-year-old girl in New Orleans was robbed at gunpoint then forced into a freezer at a McDonald's. When she went to call 911, a comforting voice was on the other line – her mother. "Mama, please hurry up she's got a gun," said Tenia...
