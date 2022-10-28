ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

NOLA.com

Darren Bridges, man convicted of killing NOPD Officer Marcus McNeil, sentenced to life in prison

The happiest days are the hardest for the daughters of slain New Orleans Police Officer Marcus McNeil, his widow told a court on Wednesday. “Those days end in tears, because they miss their daddy. On those days, nothing is enough to ease the pain,” said Brittiny McNeil. “They deserved a life with their father, and Marcus deserved to grow old with his children.”
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Man killed in Little Woods shooting ID'd by New Orleans coroner

A man who was killed in a Little Woods shooting last week was identified Monday by the Orleans Parish Coroner as 39-year-old Carlos Watson. New Orleans police found Watson with a gunshot wound Thursday in the 7800 block of Weaver Avenue just before 4 a.m. He was declared dead on scene.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

EMT accused of stealing marijuana, money from shooting victim's vehicle: JPSO

Authorities arrested an EMT accused of stealing marijuana and money from a hospital patient's vehicle, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office. September Porras Payea, 24, of New Orleans, was booked Tuesday with simple burglary and obstruction of justice, said Capt. Jason Rivarde, a Sheriff's Office spokesperson. The vehicle's owner,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

2 wanted for doing burnouts, donuts in Treme, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police have issued arrest warrants for two men accused of doing burnouts and donuts in the Treme neighborhood over the weekend. The NOPD says Devin Curley and Jermaine Turner were recklessly driving at the intersection of S. Claiborne Avenue and Columbus Street to a crowd of spectators on Sun., Oct. 30 around 6:50 p.m.
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

Suspect in Marrero homicide shot while fleeing the scene: JPSO

A video surveillance camera captured the moment when Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office investigators say Lucien Bazley fatally shot 30-year-old Wayne Martin once in the face in the parking lot of a Marrero auto parts store on the night of Sept. 25. As Martin lay dying, the gunman could be seen...
MARRERO, LA
NOLA.com

16-year-old boy, man shot in in St. Charles Parish overnight; stolen vehicle also recovered

The St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating shootings that left two people wounded, including a 16-year-old boy, according to authorities. Deputies responding to reports of gunfire in the 1000 block of Paul Fredrick Street (map) in Luling about 10:45 p.m. found a 16-year-old suffering from gunshot wounds. A vehicle damaged by gunfire was also found abandoned nearby. It had been reported stolen from another parish, the Sheriff's Office said.
SAINT CHARLES PARISH, LA
NOLA.com

Man shot in French Quarter near Mississippi River during Halloween weekend, NOPD says

A 25-year-old man was shot multiple times in the French Quarter during Halloween weekend, New Orleans police said Monday. The shooting was reported around 8:30 p.m. Sunday on St. Peter Street and the Mississippi River (map). It's a popular stretch of the river that's along Oscar Dunn Park, which is the former Washington Artillery Park, and across from Jackson Square.
WASHINGTON, LA
fox8live.com

WANTED: Officials search for man accused of contractor fraud

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help finding a man who allegedly committed contractor fraud. According to TPSO, Dustin Pertuit, 35, of Marrero, is facing two counts of charges for residential contractor fraud. The charges stem from an incident that began in 2021, added the sheriff’s office.
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA

