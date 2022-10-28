Read full article on original website
2024 Porsche 718 Boxster And 718 Cayman Get Dressed Up With New Style Editions
Porsche has one of the most extensive customization programs in the industry for its entire lineup but that hasn’t stopped the German company from introducing its own packaged customizations in the form of special editions. The new Porsche 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman Style Editions that feature vibrant colors and select interior and exterior touches ill initially be available in Europe before becoming available in overseas markets at a later date including North America as 2024MYs.
Porsche Reinvents Their Famous Exhaust Speaker With $12k 911 Soundbar 2.0 Pro
For many automotive afficionados, memorabilia made from original car parts is often quite desirable. Porsche seems to know that, as they’ve just released a new speaker called the 911 Soundbar 2.0 Pro, which is made from the exhaust of a real 911. Limited to just 500 examples, each one is adorned with its own numbered plaque, but it also costs an eye-watering $12,000.
Ford Shows Off F-150 Lightning With Solar Panels And 9 Other Concepts At SEMA 2022
Ford says that its personalization and accessories business has grown by 40 percent in the last two years, thanks in no small part to vehicles like the Bronco. The automaker says, though, that it designs all of its vehicles to be customizable. “We designed Ford vehicles to be easier to...
Ford Performance Teases Mysterious Ranger Raptor With Roof-Mounted Light Bar
Ford is preparing something related to the Ranger Raptor as hinted at by a short video post on social media. The dark teaser shows a Ranger Raptor with an extra roof-mounted LED bar while we listen to revving sounds of the engine. Ford Australia and Ford Performance published the video...
Ford Performance Is Taking The New Ranger Raptor To The Baja 1000
Ford will tackle November’s SCORE International Baja 1000 race in a specially-equipped Ranger Raptor, a vehicle that was teased over the weekend. Ford Performance worked alongside Australia’s Kelly Racing to build the special Ranger Raptor while Lovell Racing will develop and race the truck during the event, kicking off on November 18. The vehicle has already been tested extensively in Australia before being sent over to the U.S. for final development and testing.
Ringbrothers 1,200-HP Chevy Blazer “Bully” Arrives At SEMA To Show The Bronco Who’s Boss
Ringbrothers has quite literally ventured into uncharted terrain with its latest muscle-packed restomod. One of four customs from the Wisconsin-based shop at this years’s SEMA, and certainly the tallest, the aptly named “Bully” is a 1,200 hp (1,217 PS) supercharged Chevrolet Blazer. The result of over 8,500...
2023 Lexus RX, Zeekr Extreme Krypton 009, And Ferrari’s Big Return To Le Mans: Your Morning Brief
Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. It’s a seller’s market when it comes to used cars, spelling bad news for those looking to pick up a second-hand bargain. According to a study, used car prices increased by 52 percent between August 2019 and August 2022, while new car prices rose by almost 29 percent. This means that in three years’ time, used car affordability dropped by 26.7 percent, and the same metric for new cars dropped by 13.3 percent.
Acura Thinks The BMW M340i Has A V6 In Comparison Chart With Its Own TLX Type S
The Acura TLX Type S SH-AWD wants to be seen as a direct competitor to the BMW M340i xDrive, which is why there is a comprehensive side-to-side comparison on Acura’s official website. A closer look though reveals a mistake as the BMW’s engine is wrongfully described as a V6 instead of the inline-six that is.
Dodge Blew Up 7 Engines Trying To Certify Ultimate Hellcat For Final “Last Call” Challenger Special
Squeezing more horsepower out of Dodge’s mighty Hellcat motor isn’t hard, but getting those horses to behave in front of the Stellantis grown-ups is another matter. Just ask Dodge CEO, Tim Kuniskis, whose engineering team has blown up seven Hellcat engines trying to get a more powerful variant through Dodge’s grueling certification process, forcing the cancellation of the car’s planned SEMA debut.
Tuner Turns Rendering Artist’s Wild Mid-Engine ’67 Mustang Into Reality For SEMA
The team at ‘B is for Build’ has arrived at SEMA 2022 with its super custom mid-engine 1967 Ford Mustang. When we say super custom that might be an understatement too. Its stretched custom chassis, a V8 from a rival brand, and super-wide fenders just almost missed the show altogether.
Subaru-Swapped Porsche 911 GT3 STI By Eneos Might Be The Craziest SEMA Build This Year
Imagine getting your hands on a rolling shell of a Porsche 997 911 GT3 and going absolutely wild with it, adding a Subaru Impreza STI engine at the back, and a GT3R wide bodykit. This is exactly what Eneos and DevSpeed Motorsports did for this year’s SEMA show, creating the unique Porsche 911 GT3 STI.
Why Is Ferrari Testing A Lamborghini Huracan STO At Fiorano?
The Lamborghini Huracan STO isn’t just the most hardcore, track-focused variant of the beloved V10 supercar but it is also the most dynamic and enjoyable to drive. Evidently, even Ferrari thinks its crosstown rival has cooked up something rather special with the STO. Earlier this month, YouTuber Varryx spotted...
Audi A4, A5, S4, And S5 Catch The Eye With The New Competition Edition Packages
Audi is making the A4, A5, S4, and S5 models that touch sportier with the launch of the new Competition Edition and Competition Edition Plus packages in the European market. All models with the new Competition Edition package get a front grille, air intakes, diffuser, and tailpipes finished in high-gloss black. The four-ring Audi badges, wing mirrors, A-pillar accents, and the rear lip spoiler have the same feature, except for the A5 Cabriolet and A4 Avant models with the roof edge spoiler. The A4 also receives a gloss black stone chip protection strip.
Roadkill Nights To Return In 2023 With Builds Based On Newly Announced HurriCrate Engine
Dodge and Motor Trend announced today that the Detroit-based Roadkill Nights event will return in the summer of 2023 with a new “Grudge Race” race designed to highlight its latest products from its aftermarket subsidiary, Direct Connection. “Roadkill Nights just continues to evolve and get better each year,...
Borla Can Make Your Mustang Mach-E Sound Like A Shelby GT500 Or A Camaro
Borla says that it is in the midst of a “Blockbuster vs. Netflix moment” as EVs begin to act as real competition for vehicles with combustion engines. The aftermarket exhaust manufacturer, though, has a plan. At this year’s Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) show, Borla has an all...
Ram Will Unveil 1500 Revolution EV Concept At CES 2023 In January
The Ram 1500 Revolution electric truck concept will make its global debut at CES 2023 next January, not this month, as previously suggested by Ram CEO, Mike Koval Jr. Stellantis’s truck folks have chosen to unveil their most important concept in years at the world’s number one tech show rather than a traditional motor show to underline how radical a departure the Revolution is from anything you can currently buy at a Ram dealership.
Scalar Performance Unveils Fully Electric Toyota GR86 Racer
Canadian company Scalar Performance chose SEMA to debut the first EV amateur touring racecar that has been approved for competition in the NASA Super Touring Series. The SCR1 is obviously based on the Toyota GR86, but swaps the 2.0-liter engine for an electric powertrain by Hypercraft, combined with a track-focused chassis setup.
Tickets To 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix Start At $500 And Go All The Way Up To $10,000
Tickets to the 2023 Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix will start being sold on November 3 and prices for the tickets start at a lofty $500 and rise substantially from there. For their $500, attendees to the November 2023 race will get three days of admission to the MSG Sphere, that surrounds turns five through nine, but they won’t get seats. Those tickets offer standing room only, but do give buyers access to unlimited non-alcoholic beverages and food.
SEMA Highlights, Including Toyota GR Rally Concept And Porsche 911 GT3 STI: Your Morning Brief
Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. Tesla’s upcoming update to its Full Self-Driving Beta software will arrive with some rather large updates. FSD Beta version 10.69.3 will feature better accuracy and lower velocity error of crossing vehicles and improved vulnerable road user (VRU) precision by 20 percent. Tesla says that the update reduces crossing pedestrian velocity error by six percent as well.
Rampant Inflation Means BMW And Mercedes Only Guarantee Prices For Four Months
Picture this: you’ve done your homework, walked into your local BMW or Mercedes dealer and thanks to some pro haggling have managed to secure a great deal on your new M2 or E-Class. All you have to do now is wait for delivery in around three months time. But then you get hit with a double whammy.
