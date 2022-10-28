Read full article on original website
MU pauses plan to demolish Crowder Hall after ROTC alumni voice opposition
The University of Missouri has called off plans to demolish the building that has traditionally housed its ROTC programs — at least for now. The decision to "pause" demolition — as the university's chancellor described it — comes after several MU alumni wrote letters and emails to the administration opposing the plan.
CPS students show mixed signs of learning rebound in math
Students at Columbia Public Schools are showing early signs of math learning recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, according to preliminary state test results. Yet progress toward pre-shutdown levels of achievement is proving to be uneven at the middle and high school levels. That’s also true among subgroups such as Black students and students in special education.
Hooked on history: MU professor offers class on ancient and modern pirates
For students searching for a class that is out of the ordinary, the University of Missouri may have the buried treasure they're looking for. Kristy Wilson Bowers teaches a History 2700 class titled "The History of Pirates: Maritime Raiding from Ancient to Modern Times." She has offered the class shortly after arriving at MU in 2015.
