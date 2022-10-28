Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
mynewsla.com
Felon Suspected of Posing As Detective To Rob Handymen Arrested
A felon suspected of posing as a police detective to steal more than $100,000 from Spanish-speaking handymen has been arrested, Sheriff Alex Villanueva announced Tuesday. A victim went to the Lakewood Sheriff’s Station in June to report a theft. He told investigators that he had placed an ad on the El Clasificado website for handyman work and was contacted by Alejandro Martin to perform work at his home in Bellflower, Villanueva said at a news conference at the station.
mynewsla.com
Man Charged in Double-Killing in Palmdale Parking Lot
A man who allegedly fatally stabbed a father and daughter in a Kohl’s parking lot in Palmdale is set to be arraigned next month on a pair of murder charges. Carlos Francogonzalez is scheduled to appear Dec. 14 in a Lancaster courtroom in connection with the attack last Thursday morning on Kenneth and McKenna Evans, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.
mynewsla.com
Police Seek Two Men in Covina Shootings, Considered Armed and Dangerous
Authorities Wednesday continued their efforts to find two men wanted in a shooting at a house party in an unincorporated area near Covina that left two men dead and two others injured. Deputies sent to the 17000 block of East Bellbrook Street at about 12:30 a.m. Sunday found 20-year-old Ronnie...
mynewsla.com
Police Seek Man, 19, in Fatal Covina Shootings
Authorities Tuesday sought the public’s help to locate a 19-year-old man wanted in a shooting at a house party in an unincorporated area near Covina that left two men dead and two others injured. Joel Daniel Garcia was identified as a suspect in the fatal shootings and is wanted...
mynewsla.com
Suspect Who Allegedly Murdered Man, Woman In Coachella Pleads Not Guilty
A 22-year-old man suspected in the murder of a man and woman in Coachella pleaded not guilty to felony charges Monday. Daniel Torres Cerda of Coachella, who was arrested in Redwood City, pleaded not guilty to all charges against him, including four felony counts, two of murder and one each of possession of an assault weapon and taking a vehicle without owner consent, according to court records from the Larson Justice Center in Indio.
mynewsla.com
Felon Charged with Providing Fatal Dose of Fentanyl to Wildomar Man
A probationer accused of supplying a fatal dose of fentanyl to a 32-year-old Wildomar man was charged Monday with second-degree murder. Alexander Dimitrios Magos, 27, of Murrieta, was arrested Thursday following an 18-month-long Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation into the death of Shane Carlin. Magos is being held in...
mynewsla.com
Man Fatally Shot on Metro Train Tracks Identified
A 26-year-old man who was fatally shot on the Metro A (Blue) Line tracks in the unincorporated Florence-Firestone area between South Los Angeles and South Gate was identified Wednesday. The Los Angeles County identified Osvaldo Cruz Gonzalez as the shooting victim. The shooting was reported just after 4:25 p.m. Monday...
mynewsla.com
Man Barricaded in Building in Sun Valley
A suspect believed armed with a knife was barricaded in a building in Sun Valley Wednesday. Officers were sent to the 13000 block of Burton Street about 8:20 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department. No injuries have been reported, police said.
mynewsla.com
Authorities Need Help To Solve Shooting Near Nipsey Hussle Memorial
Police Tuesday sought the public’s help to solve the killing of a man who was gunned down nearly two years ago in the Hyde Park area. Tyrell Williams, 26, was shot about 7 p.m. on Dec. 14, 2020 in an alley near Crenshaw Boulevard and 58th Place, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
mynewsla.com
Trial Begins For Man Charged In Fatal Mission Viejo Crash
A 28-year-old man who had been repeatedly warned about the dangers of speeding was going nearly 100 mph when he plowed into another car, killing the driver, in Mission Viejo five years ago, a prosecutor told jurors Monday as the defendant’s attorney said his client was rushing his girlfriend home to help her with a personal problem.
mynewsla.com
Judge Signs Judgment Reducing Deputy’s Award From $850,000 to $250,000
A judge has approved an amended judgment granting $250,000 to a female Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy who alleged her training deputy sexually harassed her on the job, less than half the $850,000 awarded by a jury in May. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Curtis A. Kin had given...
mynewsla.com
Huntington Park Police Shoot Knife-Wielding Man
Huntington Park police fatally shot a knife-wielding man, authorities said Monday. The shooting occurred at 5:24 p.m. Sunday in the 6300 block of Malabar Street, according to Sgt. G. Magos of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. Officers initially responded to a report of a man with a gun making suicidal...
mynewsla.com
Man Fatally Shot in Hawaiian Gardens
A man was shot and killed in Hawaiian Gardens Monday evening. The shooting was reported about 7:40 p.m. in the 21900 block of Arline Avenue, near Carson Street and the San Gabriel River (605) Freeway, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The man was pronounced dead at...
mynewsla.com
Woman Fatally Shot in Long Beach; Suspect in Custody
A woman was fatally shot in Long Beach Monday, and a suspect later surrendered to authorities. The shooting was reported about 7:50 a.m. in the 700 block of East Wardlow Road, near the San Diego (405) Freeway, according to the Long Beach Police Department. The woman was pronounced dead at...
mynewsla.com
Authorities Seek Man with Schizophrenia Reported Missing from South L.A. Area
Authorities Tuesday sought the public’s help to find a man with schizophrenia who went missing from the Wesmont area near south Los Angeles. Nathan Aggarwal, 30, was last seen on Friday afternoon in the 10500 block of South Van Ness Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
mynewsla.com
County Authorities Identify Man Killed on Freeway Transition Road
Authorities Wednesday identified a pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle and killed on the transition road from the southbound Harbor (110) Freeway to the westbound Santa Monica (10) Freeway near downtown Los Angeles. Gerardo Rodriguez Lopez, 32, was identified as the pedestrian who was killed, according to the Los...
mynewsla.com
One of Two Men Killed at Covina House Party ID’d
One of two men fatally wounded in a shooting at a house party in an unincorporated area near Covina was identified Monday. Ronnie Benitez was a 20-year-old Covina resident, according to the coroner’s office. The name of the man who died in a hospital was not yet released and...
mynewsla.com
LA’s Civil Rights Department Launches Discrimination Enforcement Division
Los Angeles’ Civil + Human Rights and Equity Department will be able to investigate civil discrimination allegations and levy fines of up to $250,000, with the agency Tuesday introducing its Discrimination Enforcement division. The division will be able to investigate discrimination allegations against protected classes within three years of...
mynewsla.com
Man, 27, Reported Missing in South Los Angeles
Police sought the public’s help Wednesday to locate a 27-year-old man who was last seen in South Los Angeles. Ashton Clemmons was last seen Wednesday in the area of South Broadway and Manchester Avenue, near the Harbor (110) Freeway, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Clemmons is Black,...
mynewsla.com
Motorcycle Passenger Dies In Jurupa Crash
A motorcycle passenger was killed and the driver injured in a collision with a car on the east end of Jurupa Valley, authorities said Monday. The deadly crash happened about 9:15 p.m. Sunday in the 5900 block of Limonite Avenue, near Riverview Drive, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
