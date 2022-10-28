Read full article on original website
Identity of Route 44 fatal crash victim identified
Nippenose Twp., Pa. — A single vehicle crash took the life of a Jersey Shore man on Tuesday. Lycoming County Coroner Charles E. Kiessling, Jr. identified Stephen Zwald, 57, as the man who died at the scene of the 2000 block Route 44, Jersey Shore crash. Zwald was not wearing a seat belt in his pickup truck when he lost control of the vehicle while trying to pass another car on the two-lane road. The truck slammed into a utility pole, pinning him in the wreckage, according to the coroner's news release. Cause of death was ruled blunt force trauma to the head. Tiadaghton Valley Regional Police, Citizens Hose Company, Nippenoses Valley Volunteer Fire Company, and Antes Fort Volunteer Fire Company assisted at the scene.
Times News
Police seeking Chestnuthill theft suspect
State police at Fern Ridge are investigating a theft from an Exxon store on Weir Lake Road,. Chestnuthill Township, Monroe County. Police say a white man was observed on store surveillance cameras removing screws form the side of a stationary gambling machine. The man took $1,971 from the machine and...
Caught on camera: Fire truck's illegal crossing in Schuylkill County
TAMAQUA, Pa. — It was all caught on camera. Saturday afternoon in Tamaqua, the driver of a fire engine took a chance on the way to a fire scene. He illegally drove around railroad crossing gates just seconds before a passenger train rolled through. The video, which was posted...
skooknews.com
Gordon Man Remains in Schuylkill County Prison After Shots Allegedly Fired Last Week
A Gordon man remains locked up in Schuylkill County Prison after being involved in an incident last week. According to court documents, on Tuesday, October 26th, 2022, just after 11:30am, Police were dispatched to the area of Royer and McKnight Streets in Gordon for a report of shots fired. Units...
Autopsy findings released in Hanover Twp. plane crash deaths
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Autopsies on the two men who died in Saturday afternoon’s plane crash in Hanover Township were performed Tuesday, according to a report from the Luzerne County Coroner’s Office. On Monday, the coroner’s office identified the victims as Michael Bowen,...
Coroner identifies victim of fatal pedestrian crash
A 77-year-old man was identified Monday as the pedestrian who died Sunday morning after being struck by a vehicle in Allentown, the Lehigh County coroner reports. The incident occurred about 5:47 a.m., according to Allentown police Capt. Alicia Conjour, at Springhouse Drive and Springwood Road across from an entrance to Trexler Memorial Park in West Allentown.
55-Year-Old Driver Killed In Northampton Crash: Police
One driver is dead after a two-car collision in Northampton County early on Monday, Oct. 31, state police announced. Just before 5 a.m., a northbound Kia Forte and an eastbound Dodge Ram crashed into each other at the intersection of North Walnut Street and East Northampton Street in Bath, authorities said in a press release.
WFMZ-TV Online
Man steals $2K from gambling machine at Monroe gas station, police say
CHESTNUTHILL TWP., Pa. - State police in the Poconos are asking for the public's help in identifying a man who stole from a gas station store. The man picture in the surveillance photo above removed screws from the side of a gambling machine and stole nearly $2,000 in cash from the machine, police said.
Nazareth man identified as victim of Route 512-Route 248 crash
The Northampton County Coroner’s Office released the name of the victim who died in the fatal crash at routes 512 and 248 on Monday morning. Mark Allen Beers, 55, of Nazareth, died after his Kia Forte collided with a Dodge Ram just before 5 a.m. on Monday in Bath, authorities said. Beers was not wearing a seatbelt, the coroner said.
Two men identified in deadly Hanover Twp. plane crash
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Luzerne County coroner released the names of the two victims who died in a plane crash over the weekend in Hanover Township. As a result of the crash two occupants, Michael Bowen, 59, of Jonestown, and Ronald Snyder 76, of Bernville, were pronounced dead at the scene. According […]
Elderly Lehigh County Pedestrian Killed In Allentown Crash: Coroner
An elderly Lehigh County man died after being hit by a car early on Sunday, Oct. 30, authorities have announced. John Nick, 77, was struck near the intersection of Springhouse Road and Springwood Drive in west Allentown just after 6:30 a.m., the Lehigh County Coroner's Office said in a statement.
Two charged with drug crimes after traffic stop in Carbon County
CARBON COUNTY, Pa. — Two people are facing charges after police found four pounds of fentanyl during a traffic stop in Carbon County. Investigators say Michelle Dockins, 38, and Cassie Clayton, 47, both of Arizona, were pulled over late last month along Interstate 80 in Kidder Township. When officers...
Monroe County man identified as victim in Sunday night Lower Saucon Township crash
The victim of a fatal DUI crash has been identified, according to the Northampton County Coroner’s Office. Scotty Andrew Bernard, 35, was riding a motorcycle when the driver of a Buick SUV struck him at 9:51 p.m. on Sunday, the office said. Bernard died from blunt force trauma, according to Northampton County Coroner Zachary Lysek. The crash occurred at the intersection of Route 378 and the entrance to Saucon Valley Square. Bernard lived in Tobyhanna in Monroe County.
Fatal crash reported at Routes 512 and 248 in Bath (UPDATE)
UPDATE 3: Nazareth man identified as victim of Route 512-Route 248 crash. UPDATE 2: A 55-year-old from Nazareth driving a 2019 Kia Forte north just before 5 a.m. Monday on Route 512 in Bath died after a crash with a 2018 Dodge Ram driven by a 37-year-old Bath resident east on Route 248, Pennsylvania State Police report.
Woman arrested after Luzerne County drug investigation
DURYEA BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Troopers have a woman in custody they say sold their confidential informant methamphetamine. On October 27, troopers say they set up a drug deal with Christina Ribaudo, 33 from Duryea, over Facebook. Later that day, investigators said Ribaudo told the informant to purchase a box of Redbull and bring […]
Arrest made in Route 22 shooting near Route 145 that injured driver
A Lehigh Valley man has been arrested in connection with a shooting on Route 22 that left a driver injured. Jacob Elliot Garcia, 23, of Coronado Street in Allentown, was arrested Friday and charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault and discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure, in connection with the shooting Wednesday, authorities announced Monday.
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County Sheriff's Office, Ashland Police, and Youth Center Come Together for Law Enforcement Appreciation Night
On Tuesday evening, county and borough law enforcement came together with a youth center in Ashland to hold a special appreciation night. For the past year, every Tuesday and Saturday evening, the Crossfire Youth Ministries hold family nights at their Youth Center in the 1100 Block of Centre Street in Ashland. But this past Tuesday evening, they had some special guests, the Ashland Police Department and the Schuylkill County Sheriff’s Office.
skooknews.com
Police Looking to Identify Man Who Broke into West Mahanoy Township Fire Company
Mahanoy Township Police and members of the William Penn Fire Company are attempting to identify a man that broke into their fire company last week. According to the William Penn Fire Company's social media, the pictured individual broke into their station near Shenandoah overnight Thursday into Friday. Anyone who can...
WFMZ-TV Online
Charges pending after student pictured with gun in school
BOYERTOWN, Pa. — A picture circulating on social media prompted concern and a police investigation at a high school that serves students in Berks and Montgomery counties. A social media post discovered Tuesday morning appeared to show a former student in a bathroom at Boyertown Area Senior High School in Berks County holding a gun, according to the Eastern Berks Regional Police Department.
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County Man Faces Charges for Taking Runaway 14-Year-Old to Ohio
A Schuylkill County man is facing charges after he took a runaway 14-year-old girl to Ohio. According to the Pennsylvania State Police, on September 27th, 2022, Troopers from the Frackville barracks received a report of a runaway 14-year-old female from Mount Olive Boulevard in West Mahanoy Township near Shenandoah. An...
