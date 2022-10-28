Read full article on original website
More than 20 million pre-election ballots cast in voting ahead of the 2022 midterms
More than 20.7 million pre-election ballots have been cast in 46 states as of Sunday, according to data from election officials, Edison Research and Catalist. Three states have now crossed the 2 million ballot threshold. More than 2.8 million ballots have been cast in Texas, while more than 2.6 million have been cast in Florida and more than 2.1 million in California. Florida counties were required to start early in-person voting by Saturday.
Biden implores voters to save democracy from lies, violence
WASHINGTON — (AP) — Warning that democracy itself is in peril, President Joe Biden called on Americans Wednesday night to use their ballots in next week's midterm elections to stand up against lies, violence and dangerous “ultra MAGA Republicans” who are trying to “succeed where they failed” in subverting the 2020 elections.
Pa. Supreme Court ballot ruling forces county election officials to scramble, help voters
The 2022 midterm general election is next week, and county elections officials are quickly moving to understand and adjust to a new ruling from the Pennsylvania Supreme Court that could affect many voters’ ballots.
