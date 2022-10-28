ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

Yakima police chief backtracks on claim of video showing missing 5-year-old boy

By Dylan Carter
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
Dylan Carter
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TEYDf_0ipV1kT700

YAKIMA, Wash. — Despite previously stating that investigators obtained footage of 5-year-old Lucian Munguia at the time of his disappearance from Sarg Hubbard Park, Yakima Police Chief Matt Murray now released a statement claiming otherwise.

In a video published on the Yakima Police Department’s Facebook page, Chief Murray confirmed that there is no new information regarding Lucian’s disappearance. This announcement comes on the same day that Yakima Police rejected an open records request submitted by KAPP-KVEW’s Emily Goodell to release the footage.

“Early in investigation, when we were providing updates to the community immediately after Lucian’s disappearance, I was told that there was video of Lucian at the park,” Chief Murray stated. “After six weeks and exhaustive search, there is no video of Lucian.”

TIMELINE: 4-year-old Lucian Munguia goes missing from Sarg Hubbard Park in Yakima

This video from Chief Murray, who claims this release was at the request of Lucian’s parents, was published mere hours after the request was denied. For weeks, Goodell had been denied any information about the video and interview requests on the subject were repeatedly denied.

“We have no interest in hiding information, that’s not what we’re trying to do,” Chief Murray stated. “We feel an obligation to be transparent, I feel an obligation to be transparent, unfortunately, there’s just no information right now to share.”

As of October 27, it’s been 47 days since Munguia went missing out of Sarg Hubbard Park in Yakima. There has been no evidence of foul play to this point with exhaustive resources spanning from community initiatives to federal investigators contributing to the search.

PREVIOUS: Missing Yakima boy’s family expands search as authorities pull back

Nonetheless, all parties remain focused on finding Lucian and learning about the events that ended with his disappearance. If you have any information to contribute, you’re urged to contact the Yakima Police Department by calling (509) 575-6200 or by sending an email to ypd@yakimawa.gov .

“Unfortunately at this time, we still don’t know where Lucian is, where he went, how he’s gone,” Chief Murray said. “It’s an awful situation.”

TOP HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP-KVEW NEWS STAFF:

READ: Search for Lucian Munguia uncovers illegal underground bunker

Comments / 9

85vdub
5d ago

So there is no video no sign of this kid anywhere. Time to investigate the parents. This whole thing seems fishy. Can anyone even verify they were at the park when he "came up missing"?

Reply(1)
18
Rena Schneider-Crawford
5d ago

I'm beginning to wonder if Lucian was ever even at the park. The parent's should be looked at more closely. with the search dogs not finding a trave of Lucian is another major red flag. Those dog's are good & usually find a scent e en if it stops at some point but not finding a trace is just too telling. So sorry if I'm wrong but I honestly don't believe Lucian was ever at the park & walked off anywhere. his older brother would've raised his father's alarms whe & if Lucian did start to wander to far. just too suspicious. 😢🙏

Reply
6
sas
5d ago

I bet this kid was NEVER at the park. They did something and covered it up.

Reply
5
 

